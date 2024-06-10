US Open 2024: Dates, tee times, favourites, schedule, how to follow on the BBC

Defending champion Wyndham Clark arrives at Pinehurst after failing to make the cut in his two previous majors [Getty Images]

The 124th US Open takes place from 13-16 June at Pinehurst's famed Number Two course in North Carolina.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark is in a field of 156 players, which features world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to win a first US Open.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods has received a special exemption to play, while Rory McIlroy is looking to end a decade-long drought in the majors.

BBC Sport will have live radio commentary on 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra of the final two rounds, while there will be live text commentary of all four rounds on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

When is the US Open?

Round one

Thursday, 13 June (tee times to be confirmed)

Round two

Friday, 14 June (tee times to be confirmed)

Round three

Saturday, 15 June (tee times to be confirmed)

Round four

Sunday, 16 June (tee times to be confirmed)

The tee-times and groupings for rounds one and two will be announced on Tuesday, 11 June.

Where is the US Open being held in 2024?

Payne Stewart's iconic celebration was cast in bronze in memory of the American who died in a plane crash [Getty Images]

The Donald Ross designed Number Two course is one of nine on the Pinehurst resort and has previously hosted a number of prestigious tournaments including the US PGA Championship, a Ryder Cup, the Tour Championship, the US Women's Open and now it's fourth US Open.

The first was won by the late Payne Stewart in 1999. He holed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole to beat Phil Mickelson by one shot to claim his third major title.

Stewart then helped the US regain the Ryder Cup in September 1999 but was killed at the age of 42 in a plane crash a month later. A bronze statue of his iconic US Open victory celebration overlooks the 18th green.

In 2005, New Zealand's Michael Campbell was the surprise winner. He closed with a one-under-par 69 to end the tournament on level par, two shots clear of Tiger Woods, who dropped shots on the 16th and 17th holes.

The US Open last visited Pinehurst in 2014 when Germany's Martin Kaymer led from start-to-finish. Kaymer opened with two rounds of 65 to lead by six on 10 under at halfway and his eventual winning margin would be eight shots as he triumphed on nine under.

Pinehurst will also welcome the US Open back in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

Who are favourites to win US Open?

World number one Scheffler, who won last week's Memorial Tournament to collect his fifth title of the year, is understandably the hot favourite. He won the PGA Tour's flagship Players Championship in March and followed that with his second Masters in April.

In his past eight events, the 27-year-old's worst finish has been joint eighth at the US PGA Championship - and that came after he was arrested outside Valhalla before the second round. The charges have since been dropped.

The fairytale ending will be to see the new dad win his national title on Father's Day.

World number three McIlroy continues his quest to win a fifth major. The Northern Irishman arrives with top-10 finishes in each of his previous five US Open appearances and will hope to translate his strong form on the PGA Tour, where he has already won twice in 2024.

He ended up tied for 22nd and 12th in the first two majors of 2024.

World number two Xander Schauffele is also highly fancied after breaking his duck in record fashion with the lowest 72-hole score in a major in winning the US PGA last month.

Meanwhile, an out-of-sorts Clark has the opportunity to become just the fourth player this century to win back-to-back editions of the same major.

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre will hope his recent Canadian Open success is the launchpad to winning a first major, while Tommy Fleetwood has had three top-10 finishes in his past four majors as he also looks to emulate fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who sensationally won this title in 2022.

Rising European stars Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg also have the game to impress at Pinehurst.

Is Tiger Woods playing the US Open?

Woods is still recovering after suffering a catalogue of serious injuries in a car crash in 2021 which have severely restricted his schedule and ability to prepare.

The 48-year-old has said his aim is to play one tournament a month but has so far appeared at just three in 2024.

He withdrew halfway through the Riviera in February but played all four rounds at the Masters in April, although he finished last of the 60 players to make the cut.

Woods then missed the halfway cut at the US PGA Championship last month, and said: "I need to play more. Unfortunately, I just haven't played a whole lot of tournaments. Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst."

He always says he believes he can win when he turns up for a tournament but realistically, the 15-time major champion could view just reaching the weekend as a positive step.

Woods has not played in the US Open since 2020 and was reliant on a special exemption from the United States Golf Association after failing to automatically qualify for a major for the first time as a professional.

Which LIV players will be playing at the US Open?

There are question marks over the fitness of 2021 winner Jon Rahm who is set to be one of 13 LIV Golf players to participate in North Carolina.

The Spaniard, who finished in a tie for 44th at the Masters and missed the cut at the US PGA, was forced to withdraw midway through LIV Houston last Saturday with a foot injury.

Bryson DeChambeau has been LIV's best performer at the year's two majors so far.

The 30-year-old, who won the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, was runner-up to Schauffele in the second major of 2024 and was one of three LIV players to finish inside the top 10 at the Masters.

Former US Open champions Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will also be buoyed by winning events on the Saudi-backed circuit, while Australia’s Cameron Smith has shown glimpses of the form that helped him win the Open Championship nearly two years ago.

Germany's Kaymer will also have fond memories of the course after leading from the first round as he strolled to an eight-shot victory in 2014.

US Open weather

The BBC forecast for Pinehurst, North Carolina suggests a warm and sunny week with no rain and light winds.

How to follow US Open on the BBC

All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 13 June

12:15-01:00 - Live text commentary on round one

21:00-22:00 - 5 Live Golf - chat show on the latest stories and big commentary moments

Friday, 14 June

12:15-01:00 - Live text commentary on round two

Saturday, 15 June

17:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round three

20:00-21:30 - Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app

21:30-00:00 - Live commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Sunday, 16 June

17:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round four

20:00-00:00 - Live commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds