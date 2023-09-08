US Open 2023 women's final: What time does Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka start?

Coco Gauff will play Aryna Sabalenka - Shutterstock/Will Oliver

Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open final, but only after her semi-final against Karolina Muchova was suspended for more than 45 minutes when a protester glued his feet to the floor in the stands.

Gauff’s 6-4, 7-5 victory was overshadowed by a small group of spectators wearing T-shirts bearing the words ‘end fossil fuels’ who began shouting, forcing play to be stopped.

When play resumed the level of the match rose and Muchova saved a match point on the Gauff serve and five more on her own in the next game 6-5 down.

But the 19-year-old converted at the sixth attempt when Muchova went long to reach her second grand slam final, where she will meet Aryna Sabalenka after she defeated 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10-5) in a topsy-turvy second semi-final that finished at nearly 1am in New York.

How to watch the women’s final on TV in the UK

Coverage on Sky Sports begins at 8.30pm on Saturday with the final getting under way at 9pm.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

How to watch the women’s final on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the final.

What time does the final start?

The women’s final is at 9pm.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Who is the defending champion?

Last year, Iga Swiatek won her third major as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Latest odds?

Women’s singles final

Coco Gauff 21/20

Aryna Sabalenka 5/6

