US Open 2023: Tee times and Round 2 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks from the 18th green (Getty Images)

The US Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years as the major season continues.

There is a sense of the unknown as the class of the men’s golfing world head to the LA Country Club, which hosts the event for the first time.

Scoring was surprisingly good on day one, but the conditions should become more difficult as the week develops.

And the news of the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series only adds to the anticipation as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the potential challengers get ready to tee off.

Groups to look out for

Matt Fitzpatrick continues his US Open defence after an opening round 71 to sit at +1 and nine shots back, with the Englishman playing alongside Australia’s Cameron Smith, winner of the Open at St Andrews last July. The pair are joined by Sam Bennett, the American amateur who so impressed at the Masters earlier this spring.

Could this be the weekend Rory McIlroy ends his long major drought? The Northern Irishman posted a fine five-under-par 65 to kick things off, and he’s joined by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka, who endured a sluggish 71 to begin.

Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Schauffele is another star-studded trio to watch. The all-American group of Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, on home California soil and seeking a major tournament breakthrough, also provides intrigue.

Here are the tee times for the second round at Los Angeles Country Club:

Round two: Friday, 16 June

Starting on hole one

14:45 R Fisher (Eng), N Echavarria (Col), P Haley II (US)

14:56 N Dunlap (US)*, N Hardy (US), S Stevens (US)

15:07 T Pendrith (Can), N Potgieter (SA)*, R Langasque (Fra)

15:18 A Puttnam (US), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex)

15:29 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

15:40 M Pereira (Chi), E Grillo (Arg), Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg)*

15:51 T Kim (Kor), S Theegala (US), C Young (US)

16:02 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

16:13 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

16:24 D Thompson (US), MW Lee (Aus), J Suh (US)

16:35 T Moore (US), M Hughes (Can), B Carr (US)*

16:46 P Cover (US), D Nyfjall (Swe)*, F Capan III (US)

16:57 A Truslow (US), C Cavaliere (US)*), A Schaake (US)

20:15 B Henson (US), R Nagano (Jpn), H Lebioda (US)

20:26 M Kim (US), J Smith (Eng), W Ding (Chn)*

20:37 S Stallings (US), P Summerhays (US)*, L Herbert (AUs)

20:48 J Dantorp (Swe), P Rodgers (US), R Armour (US)

20:59 T Pieters (Bel), A Wise (US), G Sargent (US)*

21:10 B DeChambeau (US), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng)

21:21 T Hoge (US), S Garcia (Spa), S Straka (Aut)

21:32 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus)

21:43 P Reed (US), M Kuchar (US), SW Kim (Kor)

21:54 X Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), J Rahm (Spa)

22:05 M Kaymer (Ger), S Cink (US), M Thorbjornsen (US)*

22:16 D Horsey (Eng), B Valdes (US), P Barjon (Fra)

22:27 J Gumberg (US), K Mueller (US), B Amat (Fra)*

Starting on hole 10

14:45 B Grant (US), V Norman (Swe), C Hoffman (US)

14:56 S Forsstrom (Swe), C Ortiz (Mex), M Moldovan (US)*

15:07 E Cole (US), T Lawrence (SA), A Schenk (US)

15:18 L List (US), W Nienaber (SA), A Del Rey (Spa)

15:29 A Meronk (Pol), H English (US), J Niemann (Chi)

15:40 A Noren (Swe), W Clark (US), A Eckroat (US)

15:51 K Kitayama (US), C Davis (Aus), R Henley (US)

16:02 C Smith (Aus), S Bennett (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

16:13 B Horschel (US), C Kirk (US), B Harman (US)

16:24 B Koepka (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), R McIlroy (NI)

16:35 S Muniz (Col), N Taylor (Can), T Montgomery (US)

16:46 O Browne Jr (US), D Puig (Spa), K Vilips (US)*

16:57 C Pereira (US), I Simmons (US)*, JJ Grey (Eng)

20:15 O Morales (Mex)*, D Germishuys (SA), J Solomon (US)

20:26 R Gerard (US), Katsuragawa (Jpn), M Brennan (US)*

20:37 H Buckley (US), A Svensson (Can), P Larrazabal (Spa)

20:48 C Young (US), D Wu (US), R Sloan (Can)

20:59 R Ishikawa (Jpn), K Streelman (US), M Pavon (Fra)

21:10 S Lowry (Ire), J Thomas (US), T Fleetwood (Eng)

21:21 Sungjae Im (Kor), KH Lee (Korea), JT Poston (US)

21:32 G Woodland (US), Scott (Aus), C Conners (Can)

21:43 C Morikawa (US), M Homa (US), S Scheffler (US)

21:54 D McCarthy (US), J Dahmen (US), A Hadwin (Can)

22:05 M McLean (NI)*, S Power (Ire), R Fox (NZ)

22:16 M Meissner (US), B Brown (Eng), G Charoenkul (Tha)

22:27 A Yang (HK)*, J Schutte (US), A Svoboda (US)