US Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter and Jack Draper win in New York

Jack Draper has reached the US Open for the second successive year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper reached the US Open third round as they began another action-packed day for the British contingent with superb wins.

Boulter, who is Britain's top women's player, maintained confidence and composure to fight back against China's Wang Yafan in a 5-7 6-1 6-4 win.

Draper put his injury problems behind him with a statement 6-2 6-4 7-5 win over Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie also play.

Murray, 36, plays long-time rival Grigor Dimitrov in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while 24-year-old Burrage takes on Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Later in the second round on Thursday, British men's number one Norrie faces Taiwanese qualifier Hsu Yu-hsiou and Evans meets Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

More to follow.

Across the BBC banner

When the lines between personal and professional blur: Danish detective Rolf Larsen will stop at nothing

How to find comedy in increasingly unfunny times: Comedian Ziwe opens up to Dua Lipa