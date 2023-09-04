US Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula loses to Madison Keys; Marketa Vondrousova wins

Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals at last year's US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

Third seed Jessica Pegula left the court in tears after a frustrating US Open fourth-round defeat by American compatriot Madison Keys.

Pegula had been one of the favourites for the title but put in a poor performance in a 6-1 6-3 defeat.

Despite her success on the WTA Tour, the 29-year-old has yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at any Grand Slam.

Keys, runner-up in New York in 2017, will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova next.

Pegula won the Canadian Open in the build-up to the final major of the year, registering a notable victory over top ranked Iga Swiatek in the process.

However, she has consistently struggled to break through at the majors, having never gone beyond the last eight in six attempts.

Pegula was off-colour from the start, struggling to find her rhythm against the big-hitting Keys.

She hit just three winners in the first set, which she lost in just 28 minutes, and quickly found herself a break down in the second.

Pegula was able to take advantage of a blip from 17th seed Keys to retrieve the break for 3-3, but she lost the next three games as Keys reasserted her dominance.

The two are good friends, having often trained together, and shared a warm hug at the net before a tearful Pegula left the court.

Vondrousova wins despite arm issue

Keys will now face Vondrousova, who had to fight back to see off spirited American Peyton Stearns 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-2.

Czech ninth seed Vondrousova, who has reached the quarter-finals in New York for the first time, appeared to be struggling with an arm injury during the match.

She took medication at the start of the second set for the issue and later said the heaviness of the tennis balls was impacting her..

"It's just from the balls. They are very heavy and the season is long, so I feel like you just have to fight through it," she said.

"I feel like the balls are not helping with everything. It's tough but I just fought through it and I'm very happy with my win".

The 24-year-old was visibly emotional on court as she battled through and was upset later when she told doubles partner Barbora Strycova she would not be able to compete alongside her.

Fellow Czech Strycova is competing in her last tournament and the duo's withdrawal from the doubles marks the end of the end of her career.

"Of course it was a bit sad, I cried a bit when I told Barbora [she couldn't play doubles] but I had so many injuries that I don't want to play with some more," Vondrousova added.