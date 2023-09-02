US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Caroline Wozniacki is into the fourth round - AP/Manu Fernandez

Caroline Wozniacki’s fairy-tale comeback continued as she came from behind to beat American Jennifer Brady.

The 33-year-old Dane, who retired more than three years ago and has had two children, won 4-6 6-3 6-1 and is through to the second week in only her third tournament since returning to tennis.

“As a competitor and an athlete you always want to win and you have to believe in yourself, but playing here on Arthur Ashe again is a dream come true,” she said.

“When I retired three years ago and having had two kids, I thought I’d just be here watching. What an honour this is.”

There was further disappointment for the home crowd after Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova beat another mother, the popular Taylor Townsend, 7-6 (0) 6-3.

On Saturday, four Britons are in action. Dan Evans has faces No 1 seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe, while Cam Norrie meets Matteo Arnaldi. Jack Draper faces the USA’s Michael Mmoh first on Grandstand, before Katie Boulter takes to the same court last to meet Peyton Stearns.

British players in action on day six

Michael Mmoh (USA) v Jack Draper (GBR) - 4pm, on Grandstand

1-Carlos Alcaraz (USA) v 26-Dan Evans (GBR) - 5pm, on Arthur Ashe

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v 16-Cameron Norrie (GBR) - second match, on Court 17

Katie Boulter (GBR) v Peyton Stearns (USA) - Not before 10pm, on Grandstand

US Open order of play on the showcourts for day six

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (USA) v 26-Dan Evans (GBR)

26-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Jess Pegula (USA)

Not before 7pm UK time

5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 31-Marie Bouzkova (US)

5-Daniil Medvedev (Serbia) v Sebastien Baez (Argentina)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local)

Clara Burel (France) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka

14-Liudmilla Samsonova v 17-Madison Keys (USA)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v 6-Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Not before 7pm UK time

12-Alexander Zverev (GER) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

22-Ekaterina Alexandrova v 9-Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Grandstand

4pm UK time (11am local)

Michael Mmoh (USA) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v 8-Andrey Rublev (RUS)

3-Coco Gauff (USA) and Jessica Pegula (USA) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP) and Alexandra Panova (RUS)

Not before 10pm

Katie Boulter (GBR) v Peyton Stearns (USA)

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action is being shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter remain in the tournament, while Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki have all been knocked out.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 21/20

Carlos Alcaraz: 11/5

Daniil Medvedev: 14/1

Jannik Sinner: 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Coco Gauff: 7/1

Elena Rybakina: 9/1

Odds correct as of September 1

