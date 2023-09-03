US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Novak Djokovic plays on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals - Getty Images/Al Bello

The fourth round of the US Open gets under way on Sunday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake for the players.

After requiring five sets to keep his hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title alive in the third round, Novak Djokovic will be hoping to come through his match with Borna Gojo of Croatia safely.

Elsewhere, the match of the day sees sixth seed Coco Gauff take on Caroline Wozniacki, who is playing in her first grand slam since coming out of retirement. The winner of that match could meet world No 1 Iga Swiatek, who plays Jelena Ostapenko in the night session.

There is also an all-American battle on Arthur Ashe between Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe faces Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

US Open order of play on the showcourts for day seven

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local)

14-Tommy Paul (USA) v Ben Shelton (USA)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 6-Coco Gauff (USA)

Midnight (7pm local)

Borna Gojo (Croatia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 20-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local)

10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Xinyu Wang (China)

30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 15-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Not before 8pm UK time (3pm local)

Rinky Hijikata (Australia) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Dominic Stricker (Switzerland) v 9-Taylor Fritz (USA)

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action is being shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Jack Draper is the only Briton left standing, having reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career. Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki have all been knocked out.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 21/20

Carlos Alcaraz: 11/5

Daniil Medvedev: 14/1

Jannik Sinner: 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Coco Gauff: 7/1

Jess Pegula: 13/1

