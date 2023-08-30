US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Novak Djokovic faces Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round at Flushing Meadows - Getty Images/Corey Simon

Andy Murray headlined a superb day for British players in New York by beating Frenchman Corentin Moutet to win 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 in an excellent first-round clash.

Murray’s match was the first to feature tennis’s new video review system – the only problem was the new system did not work

There were wins also for Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, both of whom claimed their first US Open victories, while Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper all progressed without dropping a set.

Those successes followed the first-round victory of qualifier Lily Miyazaki on Monday.

The evening was not so kind to two-time US Open winner Venus Williams, who was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in a lopsided clash on Arthur Ashe.

Day three is headlined by Novak Djokovic, who steps out second on Arthur Ashe to face Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek is second on Louis Armstrong.

Elsewhere on day three:

Fan favourite and No 6 seed Coco Gauff is first on Arthur Ashe against teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva

British qualifier Lily Miyazaki faces Belinda Bencic of Switzerland – that match is first on Court 5.

Caroline Wozniacki faces her toughest test since her return to the professional game against No 11 seed Petra Kvitova.

US Open order of play for day three

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local): Mirra Andreeva (RUS) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (SPA) v (2) Novak Djokovic (SER), Sebastian Ofner (AUT) v (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA), (11) Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local): (31) Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA), (1) Iga Swiatek (POL) v Daria Saville (AUS), Dominic Thiem (AUT) v Ben Shelton (USA), (14) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS), Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)

Grandstand

4pm UK time (11am local): (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Dominic Stricker (SUI), (18) Victoria Azarenka (BEL) v Lin Zhu (CHN), (3) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula (USA) v Quinn Gleason/Elizabeth Mandlik (USA), (5) Casper Ruud (NOR) v Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

Court 17

4pm UK time (11am local): Taylor Townsend (USA) v (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil), Benjamin Bonzi (France) v (28) Christopher Eubanks (USA), (14) Tommy Paul (USA) v Roman Safiullin (Russia), Jennifer Brady (USA) v (24) Magda Linette (Poland)

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon will present the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks. Coverage on day one starts at 3pm UK on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Men’s draw in full

US Open 2023: Men's singles draw

Women’s draw in full

US Open 2023: Women's singles draw

What time are the matches?

The day sessions start at 4pm (BST; 11am local time). The night sessions start at midnight (7pm local time).

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki. Miyazaki is the first British player to come through US Open qualifying since Emma Raducanu.

Jan Choinski and Heather Watson were beaten in the first round of qualifying, while Harriet Dart went out in the second round and Liam Broady in the final round.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 5/4

Carlos Alcaraz: 21/10

Daniil Medvedev: 13/1

Jannik Sinner: 17/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 23/10

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Coco Gauff: 15/2

Elena Rybakina: 9/1

Odds correct as of August 30

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.