US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Will Ben Shelton stun the tennis world and defeat Novak Djokovic? - Getty Images/Corey Sipkin

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are aiming to set up another eagerly-anticipated showdown in a grand slam final.

But first, defending US Open champion Alcaraz must first find a way past 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev, while three-time champion Novak Djkovic meets America’s up-and-coming talent Ben Shelton.

The Serbian is in pursuit of his first US Open triumph since 2018 and he is within two wins of matching Margaret Court’s all-time tally.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open final, but only after her semi-final against Karolina Muchova was suspended for more than 45 minutes when a protester glued his feet to the floor in the stands.

Aryna Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to deny the US Open crowd an all-American final. The second seed, who will rise to world No 1 on Monday, lost the first set to love against Madison Keys, but hit back to win 0-6,7-6,7-6 and book a Saturday showdown with Gauff.

US Open men’s semi-finals (Friday)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

8pm UK time (3pm local)

Ben Shelton v Novak Djokovic [2]

Midnight UK time (7pm local)

Carlos Alcaraz [1] v Daniil Medvedev [3]

US Open women’s final (Saturday)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

9pm UK time (4pm local)

Coco Gauff [6] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action is being shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Which British players were involved?

Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki have all been knocked out. Jack Draper was the last Briton standing, before losing his fourth-round match to Andrey Rublev.

Why was Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu was not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. Alcaraz is still in this year’s competition and is on course for the final.

Iga Swiatek won her third major as she beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6. Swiatek was knocked out this year by Jelena Ostapenko, who said afterward that she had found Swiatek’s Achilles’ heel.

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 11/13

Carlos Alcaraz: 6/4

Daniil Medvedev: 10/1

Ben Shelton: 50/1

Women’s singles

Aryna Sabalenka: 21/20

Coco Gauff: 5/6

