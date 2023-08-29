US Open 2023: live updates as Boulter cruises to first-round win at Flushing Meadows

Katie Boulter cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory - Shutterstock/Dave Shopland

Katie Boulter got a busy British day at the US Open off to a winning start with her first main-draw victory at Flushing Meadows.

The British number one swept past Diane Parry of France 6-4 6-0 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Jodie Burrage are also in action on Tuesday.

Follow the latest updates below...

05:45 PM BST

Plaudits flood in for Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter makes it two wins from two for the British women at the US Open so far. Great, solid performance from her — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) August 29, 2023

05:41 PM BST

Katie Boulter reaction

Speaking on-court after her straight sets victory, Boulter described her desire to “keep pushing” in the next round of the tournament.

“It was obviously a little tight in the first set, I just tried to stay with her as much as possible,” she said. “At the end there I played some really good tennis.”

Asked about the need to keep playing at this level, she said: “It’s so good for me. I need to be playing these tournaments week in week out and getting wins.”

Describing her performance, she said: “I’m really happy to get through today and keep pushing.”

Following Boulter’s victory, this year’s tournament becomes the first time two British women have made it through to the second round of the US open since 2016.

Discussing the success of fellow Briton Lily Miyazaki yesterday, Boulter said: “Lily did incredibly well yesterday. It’s so nice to see her get out there and do really well.”

05:35 PM BST

Boulter wins!

Katie Boulter secures a ‘bagel’ 6-0 second set to defeat Parry in straight sets.

Her 6-4, 6-0 victory marks the Briton’s first ever win at Flushing Meadows and shows the confidence she is playing with at the moment.

Despite the hiccup of a double fault at match point, she held her nerve to gain back the advantage and serve for victory, securing 31 winners and hitting 49 per cent of her first serves in the match.

05:26 PM BST

Jabeur given medical assistance

Ons Jabeur appears unwell, it has been reported.

The Tunisian player took a lengthy time out with medical assistance before returning to the court to win the first set.

Ons Jabeur ekes out the opening set 7-5 in 59 minutes and walks off court.



Looks ill and low on energy; got some help from Camila Osorio, who had four break points in that final game but hit a few loose errors to hand over the set to Jabeur. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) August 29, 2023

05:22 PM BST

Andy Murray warms up

The 2012 Flushing Meadows champion is currently warming up for his clash with Moutet on Grandstand.

One of the quirks of tennis… warming up right beside your opponent. Looking forward to these two doing battle today and commentating on it with @nicklester pic.twitter.com/2pZzb9WB3s — Colin Fleming (@colin_fleming) August 29, 2023

05:17 PM BST

Jabeur takes first set

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has won the first set 7-5 on Louis Armstrong.

Elsewhere, Leylah Fernandez is locked in a tiebreak for the first set with Ekaterina Alexandrova on Grandstand - the court where Andy Murray is due to play later.

This long first set could mean a delay to the start of Murray’s tournament.

05:12 PM BST

Boulter breaks again

The Briton is in control here and has just broken Parry again to go 3-0 ahead in the second set.

She leads 6-4, 6-3.

05:08 PM BST

Berrettini takes the first set

Berrettini has won the first set on court five against Humbert.

The cheer from the adjacent court was so loud that Boulter did not hear the umpire on her court call “let” on her serve.

There has been much talk about the US Open being the noisiest tournament thanks to planes and trains, but it seems fans are also in on the act.

Elsewhere, Zverev has also taken his first set, while Jabeur is serving for the set.

Ons Jabeur is ahead in the first set - Reuters/Mike Segar

04:58 PM BST

Boulter breaks straightaway

Boulter wastes no time in the second set, breaking Parry in the first game to go 0-1 ahead.

04:57 PM BST

Boulter takes the first set 6-4

Boulter smashes a forehand across court to take the first set 6-4.

A measured start from the Briton, who required just one break to take the set. But it was her serve that began to fire to close it out.

She will hope to maintain her powerful service game as her first-round match progresses.

04:49 PM BST

Boulter does well to hold serve

Immediately after being broken, Parry worked Boulter hard in an attempt to break back, pushing her to a third deuce.

But the British player showed her steel to come back from break point and hold serve, going 5-3 ahead in the first set.

04:44 PM BST

Live scores

Elsewhere in their first sets, Jabeur leads Osorio 4-3, Fernandez is 4-2 up against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini is 4-2 ahead against France’s Humbert. Zverev also leads Vukic 4-2.

04:38 PM BST

Boulter breaks in the first set

Katie Boulter plays three forehand winners in the game to break Diane Parry.

Boulter leads 4-3 in the first set.

Katie Boulter serves - Dave Shopland/Dave Shopland

04:33 PM BST

Laura Sigemund slams crowd for showing "no respect" after Coco Gauff loss

Earlier on Arthur Ashe, fans were treated to a three-set thriller between Laura Sigemund and Coco Gauff which included a 26-minute game at the start of the second set.

The American, Gauff, eventually recovered from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, the German Siegemund criticised the US Open crowd for showing her “no respect” during her first-round defeat.

Check out Siegmund’s full response below.

Laura Siegemund criticises the US Open crowd for showing her “no respect” during her first-round defeat to Coco Gauff 🗣#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aoYmD80aDJ — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 29, 2023

04:25 PM BST

Murray sizes up "volatile" opponent

Andy Murray must overcome France’s world number 72 Corentin Moutet if he is to make it through to a second-round clash with 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Speaking about today’s opponent, the Scot said: “I’ve not played against him, but I practised with him once, he’s an unbelievably talented guy.

“He’s not the biggest, he tends to play quite long points but he’s got tons of variety and good hands at the net.

“He can be a bit volatile at times but yeah, a good challenge for me, very different to how most players play in the draw.

“A lot of the game nowadays is based on power and serves and he’s the opposite really. A good test for me.”

04:21 PM BST

Katie Boulter match is under way

Katie Boulter is at 1-2 in the opening set of her first-round match.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has broken in the first game at Louis Armstrong Stadium against Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist who lost to Emma Raducanu, has started on Grandstand.

Meanwhile, Australian Open finalist Alexander Zverev has just got under way against Aleksandar Vukic.

04:09 PM BST

Yesterday's action

The opening day of Flushing Meadows on Monday saw British qualifier Lily Miyazaki follow in the footsteps of Emma Radacanu to win her first match of the tournament despite having no rank to speak of.

For more on Miyazaki’s magnificent performance, as well as her childhood playing the piano, go here.

04:02 PM BST

Order of play

Arthur Ashe stadium - from 5pm

(3) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v Attila Balazs (HUN)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v (3) Jessica Pegula (USA)

Greet Minnen (BEL) v Venus Williams (USA)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (SPA) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Louis Armstrong Stadium - from 4pm

(5) Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL)

Arantxa Rus (NED) v (17) Madison Keys (USA)

Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) v John Isner (USA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v (6) Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Maryna Zanevska (BEL) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

For more information on the order of play, including all you need to know about the six Britons in action, go here.

03:49 PM BST

Andy Murray: getting over Wimbledon exit took time

Andy Murray admitted he had to go away and lick his wounds after his Wimbledon disappointment.

The Scot was leading world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 in their second-round match when the 11pm curfew kicked in.

It seemed the momentum was with Murray but when the match resumed the following day, the two-time champion was beaten in five sets.

Speaking seven weeks on from his Wimbledon exit, Murray revealed it took a few days to get over the narrow defeat, but he quickly set about working on areas of his game which he could improve.

“I went away on holiday straight afterwards,” he said. “Always immediately after matches, especially Wimbledon, at majors there’s greater disappointment and greater emotions than at any other time in the year.

“Probably after three or four days of being away from it, I chatted to my team about things that I feel I need to change, certain shots in my game if I wanted to win more of those matches and dictate more of those matches.

“So I did that, went away and worked on things for a period of time.”

The 33-year-old also slammed Wimbledon’s late matches, which allowed Stitsipas to get back into the game. Click here to read more about Murray’s reaction to his Wimbledon loss.

03:35 PM BST

Six Britons in action

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of day two of the US Open.

There are six Britons in action today, with Katie Boulter getting proceedings under way against France’s Diane Parry at 4pm.

She is followed by Andy Murray, who begins his tournament with a first round match against Corentin Moutet of France scheduled for 6.30pm.

It is now 11 years since Murray secured his first grand slam crown at Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old has shown signs of promise in 2023, reaching the third round of the Australian Open in January and pushing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas close in a five-set loss at Wimbledon.

However, the 33-year-old has been troubled by injury and was forced to withdraw from Cincinnati earlier this month with an abdominal strain. If he overcomes world No 71 Moutet, he is due a tough second-round clash with 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper also begin their campaigns in the men’s competition today, while Jodie Burrage joins Boulter in the women’s draw.

Norrie has lost four consecutive matches since Wimbledon, while Draper has struggled with a shoulder injury all summer. Evans, meanwhile, endured a difficult run of defeats before winning the biggest title of his career in Washington.

They will all hope to match the form of British qualifier Lily Miyazaki, who won her first main draw Grand Slam singles match on Monday with a scintillating straight-sets victory against Margarita Betova.

