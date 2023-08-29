Andy Murray survives Var farce to reach US Open second round - latest reaction

Andy Murray is in first-round action at the US Open - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Andy Murray has become the eighth man to register 200 grand slam victories in the Open era.

The 36-year-old reached the milestone following a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win over France’s Corentin Moutet in the US Open first round.

Murray praises Moutet for causing "chaos"

Speaking after the match, Andy Murray said: “It was amazing, yeah brilliant atmosphere against, he’s one of the most skillful players on the tour. He has so many ways to disrupt you. He’s an excellent player. Moves really well and always causes a little chaos for you.”

Asked about how happy he was to get the victory, he described the second set as “a little tight”. The Scot said: “Happy to get through in straight sets because the second one was a little tight.

“It was a long one, but the way that we play we were always going to be like that.”

Asked about how his body held up following an abdominal injury he suffered earlier in the summer, the former World No 1 said: “I feel good. The preparation was slightly tricky because obviously I had to pull out of the tournament half way through in Canada and missed Cincinnati.

“I was quite happy with how I was serving today. Yeah, I felt good.”

The former US Open champion also said he was happy with how he is playing at the moment and is keen to “keep pushing my ranking up”.

He said: “I’m at my highest ranking since I had the metal hip put in. I’m happy with that, it’s not been an easy journey. Obviously, I would like to be ranked higher, but this is the best I’ve played consistently since 2017. I’m just happy to keep playing and keep pushing my ranking up.”

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 Moutet*

Murray wins!

Moutet somehow survives after the VAR farce, producing an awesome chip to stay in the point before hitting it across court to take it deuce.

Despite his tantrums, one cannot fault the ambition, flair and pure tenacity he has shown throughout this matcfh.

Moutet chips one up and Murray smashes into the crowd for his first match point.

The occasion appears to get to Murray and he double faults, bringing the scores back to deuce. He will be frustrated with his performance at key moments in this match.

Murray serves wide again and then puts too much spin on a sliced back hand following his second serve. Moutet has advantage.

Murray fights back on his second serve to bring Moutet back to deuce, and now he has the opportunity to get his nose in front.

Murray again misses his first serve. A tame return from Moutet however gives him an opportunity which he seizes, putting away a cross-court forehand. Match point.

Murray finally lands his first serve and ends the point with a backhand volley across court.

He finishes with some warm words at the net, stating “You’re an amazing player” to Moutet. A show of respect between two brilliant combatants.

Murray and Moutet embrace after the Scot's first round victory at the US Open - Reuters/Mike Segar

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 5-3 Moutet*

Moutet takes the first point, before the ball clips the top of the net as Murray approaches in the second point. Murray puts his racket up in an attempt at a reaction shot, but the ball beats him.

He has had some good luck with those so far this match, so he is probably owed some karma.

Murray wins one back to take the score to 15-30. Moutet then challenges the umpire’s call for a double bounce as he races in to catch a Murray drop shot. This is the first time it has been shown in action so far this tournament.

It’s a great challenge, and it’s nigh on impossible to tell whether the ball has come off the ground first or the edge of the racket.

The umpire is consulting a television match official, while Moutet says: “Just make a call.”

Eventually the umpire tells the crowd the VR system is not working and the original call will stand. Moutet appears to take it in good humour, or perhaps it is exasperation. Given the stakes of the decision at this point in the game, one can understand his frustration.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 5-3 Moutet*

Moutet is still playing quickly, perhaps in an attempt to tire Murray out, but he might want to think about taking his time here.

Murray has played some exquisite shots, including a sumptuous backhand overhead to stay on top of the point, before finishing with a forehand volley. He now has three break points.

But again, Moutet fights back, leaving Murray with just four of 22 break points from the match.

After a game played from the baseline, Murray drives one low down the line, but he catches in the net - that’s one breakpoint left.

Once more, Moutet fights back! The score is deuce.

Murray accelerates with power towards the net, forcing Moutet into defensive manoeuvers. The Frenchman scrambles well, but Murray’s power and accuracy is too great.

Finally, Murray gets the breakthrough with a delicious backhand chip to seal the deal. He goes over to the crowd and it’s high fives all round.

Murray will now serve for the set.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 4-3 Moutet*

Murray finds his serve to take the first love game of the set.

The last two sets have seen some incredibly drawn out games. Murray will now hope he can use this quick turnaround to put the pressure back onto Moutet.

Murray* 6-2, 7-5, 3-3 Moutet

Again, Moutet is not happy about the pickle juice situation and gives the umpire a piece of his mind during the break.

Murray will need to avoid the distraction and focus on his own performance if he is to see this match out.

Another good rally leads Murray into the approach, then Moutet follows with a shapely slice which just feathers the top of the net before bouncing wide. Murray has three break points.

Moutet introduces a bit of gamesmanship here, hitting the first serve while Murray reaches for his towel. Although the point is replayed, the tactic proves an effective distraction and Moutet takes the next point.

Moutet is quickening his speed between points here, and he is clearly frustrating the Scot who misses three or four clear chances and shouts in frustration.

Gamesmanship or not, the tactic has worked, and Moutet holds serve. The atmosphere is building.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 3-2 Moutet*

There is a brief break in play, but luckily for everyone, Moutet is back on his feet.

He still appears in some discomfort, and his first shot flies wildly off his racket, allowing Murray to hold serve.

After the performance Moutet has put in, one only hopes he is able to see this game out at the same level.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 2-2 Moutet*

Murray approaches the net and makes no mistake to go 30-0 up.

But Moutet is down here and things don’t look good. He is grabbing his wrist after a heavy fall, and he looks in real pain.

Moutet (right) down injured after appearing to fall awkwardly on his left wrist - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Murray* 6-2, 7-5, 2-2 Moutet

Despite some early sloppy mistakes early on, one of which was followed by a tirade seemingly directed at himself, Moutet picks himself up again to bring himself back into this game.

He starts with an underarm serve that wrongfoots Murray and follows up with a good ground shot. Murray looks tired on his approach, and one wonders whether the cramp might be getting to him too.

Moutet in a pickle

Moutet remonstrates with umpire over pickle juice between games.

The Frenchman appears to have called for the physio to provide him with some probiotic juice to help ease his cramp, but he has been told by the umpire that there is no pickle juice available.

Evidently unimpressed with this finding, he marches back out on court again.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 1-1 Moutet*

As the game pushes on and the humidity continues to build, there is still some fantastic tennis on show here by both players.

Murray starts off the exhibition with a fantastic backwards volley. Then Moutet opens his body to arc a curving forehand past Murray and into the far corner.

Murray pushes through to force the mistake and manages to hold serve.

Murray* 6-2, 7-5, 1-1 Moutet

Another shot - this time a lob - goes long from Moutet, and the Frenchman raises his arms in irritation. He is exuding frustration here, and one cannot help but wonder if the emotions of the last set are still simmering.

Murray charges in to show a flash of the old speed and agility, claiming another point back. But Moutet matches him the next point with a glorious passing shot that flashes past Murray. Her lifts his hands again - this time in celebration.

Moutet then mixes things up - first with a successful chip and then an underarm serve, his first of the game, which catches Murray completely off guard. But Murray responds to take the scores to deuce.

After hitting an ace to win the advantage, Moutet hits one into the net and Murray claws it back to deuce.

Murray then hits long twice in a row and Moutet clings on to hold serve.

Murray 6-2, 7-5, 1-0 Moutet*

Murray serves to start the set and has the opportunity to take the game away from Moutet after a shaky second set.

But Moutet comes back from his break exhibiting the same resilience he has shown throughout this match, bringing the game to deuce.

Murray will recognise this is a key turning point here, but his first serve is yet to fire. Fortunately for the Scot, the Frenchman’s nerve fails him, and a wayward shot allows the former champion to hold serve.

Murray* 6-2, 7-5 Moutet (denotes next server)

Murray wins the second set!

Murray shows quick hands at the net after an early drop shot from Moutet brings him in.

If anything, Moutet has been the superior drop-shot player so far this game, but he is beaten at his own game here by the old master.

Murray comes in again to show soft hands and take the advantage against the serve. Moutet applauds, but one wonders how much his frustration is hampering his efforts here. That said, he responds with the best forehand he has hit all match.

Murray takes the next point and has his first shot at set point. On the second serve, Murray finds a way to make the return, stretching at full length to send the ball skywards.

As the ball loops down, Moutet shapes to smash. He strikes with aggression, but somehow the ball fires long. His frustration from earlier appears to have come back to bite him.

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates a point against Corentin Moutet - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Murray 6-2, 6-5 Moutet*

Moutet is running hot here following the frustration of the previous game, and a borderline call ruled out for the Frenchman has done little to soothe him.

Murray holds serve to lead 6-5, and Moutet, who was so close to pipping the Scot in this set, must now do everything he can to regain his cool.

Murray* 6-2, 5-5 Moutet

Murray breaks back in a ten-plus minute game while Moutet smashes his racket to pieces - it’s all action here.

The Frenchman receives a caution for racket abuse, and while his action is inexcusable, one can understand his frustration.

Moutet had several break points, but Murray somehow clawed his way back in. At one point the ball ricocheted off the net to land out, the next time it ricocheted back in in for Murray.

Eventually, it was a powerful baseline shot for Murray that won the game and with it the chance to stay in this set.

Truly great tennis.

Murray 6-2, 4-5 Moutet*

Murray shows more of what one would expect here, going 40-0 up and displaying a powerful first serve.

But a flying backhand from Moutet gives him a point back, which is followed by a wide forehand by Murray.

Eventually, however, the gap is too great, and an attempted lob from Moutet lands wide.

Murray holds serve. Moutet will now serve for the set.

Moutet plays one of his flying forehands from the baseline - Reuters/Mike Segar

Murray* 6-2, 3-5 Moutet

Murray stretches Moutet with an aggressive cross-court shot at the start of his service game.

Despite a strong approach from Moutet, the Scot gives him a taste of his own medicine with a backhand return that flashes past, taking the scores to 30-30.

Murray continues to come in to the net, but weak approach shots are hampering his chances. Moutet meanwhile continues to sit deep and backs himself to beat Murray with the passing shot.

Murray is unable to field a full-blooded forehand down the line from Moutet, which the Frenchman celebrates with a shout of “let’s go”.

Moutet then holds his service game with a gloriously disguised slice, shaping to hit deep before changing his grip at the last minute. Murray can only watch on as the ball drops short and angles away.

Murray 6-2, 3-4 Moutet*

Fabulous reactions from Moutet who shows fast feet to cover across the court for two glancing volleys before Murray eventually takes the point.

Compared to the first set where Murray was running Moutet ragged, it appears the Frenchman is frustrating the former champion here.

Both players will be aware of the humidity draining them of energy as the game continues, but it could prove dangerous for Murray if he chooses to take his foot off the gas. The Scot holds serve.

Murray* 6-2, 2-4 Moutet

A clever shot by Murray at 15-30 down - the Scot dummies a step in before playing a sliced drop shot which wrongfoots the Frenchman.

Murray has an opportunity here, handcuffing Moutet to the back of the court and then advancing, forcing the Frenchman to chip and make the mistake.

Moutet misses with his first serve, and Murray has a chance to break back. He comes in again, but a low shot forces Murray to chip long. It appears the Scot may have been caught in two minds with his approach.

Moutet takes the advantage after a Murray mistake, and the Frenchman’s clutch play comes good once again as he holds serve.

Murray 6-2, 2-3 Moutet*

Moutet breaks!

Murray looks to re-establish his momentum, but a couple of hiccups, notably a weak drop shot that Moutet comfortably reaches, give the Frenchman a chance to get back into the game.

Murray slices and approaches at deuce, but the ball just catches the tape, giving Moutet all the time in the world to set up the passing shot, which he promptly delivers.

Credit to Murray, despite being a breakpoint down, he keeps believing in the tactic, advancing to the net and controlling an awkward volley to stay in the game.

However, Moutet picks his moment to approach before executing a slice drop shot that gives Murray no hope of reaching it. The Frenchman then seizes the advantage to break Murray, and with it, potentially shift the momentum of the match.#

Moutet breaks Murray in set two - AFP/Angela Weiss

Murray* 6-2, 2-2 Moutet

Moutet lands his first serve to take the first point, but a strong return from Murray invites a mistake, bringing the scores to 15-15.

A cross-court effort from Murray leads to a close call review, but the ball is long, while another one piles into the top of the net.

Murray is chasing Moutet’s second serve in this game, but unforced errors are letting him down.

Moutet comfortably holds serve.

Murray 6-2, 2-1 Moutet*

Moutet is starting to use his slice here in an attempt to peg Murray back on the base line.

Murray’s first serve percentage has also dropped off from above 80 per cent in the first set to under 40 per cent so far in the second. He will need this to pick up again if he wishes to maintain his momentum.

Despite a shaky start to his service game, the Scot fights back to 40-30 before rediscovering his serve to earn his second ace, and with it his second game in set two.

Murray's first serve has not been so consistent so far in the second set - Reuters/Mike Segar

Murray* 6-2, 1-1 Moutet

Moutet shows courage here to get back into the game, going 40-0 ahead before playing a delicate drop shot that is out of reach for Murray.

It’s the first time we have seen Moutet vocalising his emotions on the court - perhaps he will draw on this now to see if he can turn the tide in this second set.

Moutet wins his first game of the match.

Murray 6-2, 1-0 Moutet* (*denotes next server)

Murray is taking control of the longer rallies here with the depth and consistency of his ball striking.

Moutet simply cannot get out from behind his baseline, and Murray keeps on piling on the pressure. Eventually, he comes in to the net, by which time Moutet appears not to have the energy to challenge him.

This combined with Murray’s exploitation of Moutet’s weakened backhand are proving decisive in Murray’s dominance so far. It remains to be seen if Moutet can summon a response to the pressure applied by the Scot.

Another solid hold from Murray.

Murray 6-2 Moutet

Murray wins the first set!

For the first time, Murray shows that his speed getting forwards and backwards on court is still there. Moutet tries the drop shot, but Murray is wise to it and pedals in with ease before burying the return.

There is a feeling that there is an opportunity here if the Scot can continue to tighten the screw and carry the momentum through to the next set.

Moutet is having to place high risk, high reward tennis, but it is testing him right now. Murray has three set points.

Again, the Frenchman saves his best tennis for when he’s up against the wall and fights back to 30-40. But an unfortunate clip off the net gives Murray the advantage in the next point, and the former champion makes no mistake to claim the first set.

Murray 5-2 Moutet*

Murray takes three games in a row.

The 36-year-old continues to send Moutet flying around the court. Although the Frenchman continues to look sprightly, the former US Open champion’s shot placement is improving, and some of the corners he is finding are simply out of reach.

The Scot builds on his break to win the first love game of the match.

Moutet is forced to stretch for the ball by Murray - Reuters/Mike Segar

Murray* 4-2 Moutet

Murray breaks!

Forcing Moutet to play off his back hand appears to be the tactic for Murray.

The Frenchman is playing with a one-handed back hand, having received injections in recent weeks to help manage the ongoing pain he has been dealing with.

he tactic appears to be paying dividend here, and Murray goes 15-40 ahead.

Moutet is playing some of his best tennis when down on serve, saving five break points so far. The question will be how long can he resist.

Eventually he is undone by moment of genius from the former World No 1. A nonchalant backhand slice that not even Moutet can reach.

The Frenchman drops his racket and looks on while Murray pumps his fist in celebration.

Murray 3-2 Moutet*

Murray shows Moutet he’s not the only one who make the outrageous appear easy.

The Scot approaches before knocking a deep half-volley that totally wrongfoots the Frenchman.

He then answers a Moutet drop shot with one of his own, showing two can play at that game.

Moutet hits long off Murray’s final serve, and the 36-year-old wins his own service game.

Andy Murray in action during his first round match against France's Corentin Moutet - Reuters/Mike Segar

Murray* 2-2 Moutet

Moutet changes tack at the start of his service game, opting to serve and approach, perhaps to avoid being pegged behind the baseline by Murray.

Once again, however, Murray builds pressure on the Frenchman’s serve.

As Moutet attempts to approach with a drop shot at 0-30, he makes an unforced error to give Murray three break points.

Moutet regains his cool to ace at 0-40 down before putting everything into a leaping cross-court forehand that comes off the top of Murray’s racket.

Another strong serve brings it to deuce, and then an unforced error gives Moutet advantage. He then finishes with a blind backhand volley, showing a real dose of French flair. Murray will be kicking himself for not capitalising on Moutet’s early mistakes in this game.

Murray 2-1 Moutet*

A sensational early passing shot from Moutet gives him the lead. The Frenchman shows serious speed, scuttling behind the baseline before beating Murray across court.

Murray, who appeared to think he had already won the point, will have to be wary of that agility as the match progresses.

Despite being 15-30 down, Murray pulls it back to 40-30 before going on to hold serve.

Murray* 1-1 Moutet

Moutet holds serve.

Murray gets the return at 0-0, pushes Moutet into a lob which falls short and then comes into the net to dink it over.

The former champion attempts the same deft touch with the next point, but he misfires and his drop shot dips into the net.

Moutet has has looked good on his first serve, but Murray’s ground shots are too deep and too long for his smaller opponent, and the Scot forces him to break point.

Moutet digs in, however, eventually chasing in to meet Murray at the net and curve a forehand passing shot to save the break point.

At deuce, the Moutet keeps his nerve to take the game.

Murray 1-0 Moutet*

Murray forces Moutet deep behind his baseline off his top-spin second serve.

The 36-year-old is playing aggressive ground strokes in this first game, hitting powerfully and deep.

An early reminder from Moutet sees the Frenchman flash a passing shot down the line off his forehand, but Murray comes in on the final point to win the first game.

First set: Andy Murray Corentin Moutet* (*denotes next server)

Murray is back on court and the umpire has called the Scot to serve. The game is on.

Murray out on court

Both Murray and Moutet are out on court and ready for the coin toss.

Moutet wins the toss and chooses to receive serve.

The players will now warm up before Murray serves to get his tournament off to a start.

Stay with us, the match is about get under way!

Murray on next

Despite a valiant comeback effort from Fernandez, it proved too much for the Canadian who tailed off as the sun beat down in her final set against Alexandrova to lose 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.

The atmosphere will now start to build at the Grandstand stadium as the crowd get ready for the arrival of Andy Murray in around ten minutes (he’s walking over right now!).

Ekaterina Alexandrova in action against Leylah Fernandez - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Norrie leads in third set

Cameron Norrie leads Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2, 1-0

The Briton has excelled on his approach, winning 88 per cent of his points at the net compared to his opponent’s 40 per cent.

He has also been much more composed, making just 14 unforced errors compared to Shevchenko’s 24.

Fernandez breaks again

At three games down in the final set, it looked as if Fernandez’s tournament was all but over.

But just when you thought she was done, the plucky Canadian showed her class to come back, breaking her opponent in four consecutive games to go 4-3 up.

Having reached the final in 2021 - where she was defeated by Emma Raducanu - Fernandez knows what it takes to win at this tournament, despite being just 20 years old.

She will have to draw on all her Grand Slam experience to hold on here.

Fernandez comeback is on

The Canadian who appeared down and out not long ago is back at 3-3 in the final set, winning eight of the last 10 points.

Clearly the former runner-up is not ready for her tournament to be over quite yet.

Norrie leads in the second set

Norrie and Shevchenko are a set apiece, with the Briton breaking in the second set to lead 3-6 in the third.

Elsewhere, despite Fernandez’s fight back, Alexandrova has powered ahead in the third set to take it to 3-1.

Norrie wins opening set against Shevchenko

Ideal start by Norrie as he takes the first set 6-3 on Court 11.

A brilliant start for Cameron Norrie as he takes the first set! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/VD8JJCHCYN — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 29, 2023

Zverev and Medvedev win in straight sets

Alexander Zverev claims victory in straight sets, finishing things off with an ace to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

World No 3 Danii Medvedev has also taken a straight sets victory over Attila Balazs, finishing with a bagel to win 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Cameron Norrie is up 5-3 against Alexander Shevchenko in the first set.

Leylah Fernandez has fought back to win the second set of her clash with Alexandrova 7-5, and, in doing so, force the match to a third set.

Fans of Andy Murray will have to wait a little longer to see the Scot out on court.

Jabeur wins in two sets

Ons Jabeur claims victory in two sets with a close-run tiebreak. Despite appearing to struggle with the heat throughout, the Tunisian fought on to claim victory.

Meanwhile, third seed Daniil Medvedev has taken the second set against Attila Balazs at Arthur Ashe and leads 6-1, 6-1, 2-0.

Despite battling an illness, @Ons_Jabeur gets past Osorio 7-5, 7-6(4)! 🇹🇳💪



The No. 5 seed will face Noskova next.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/52dEnBzB8v — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 29, 2023

In a heart-warming moment, Louis Armstrong broke into song to wish Jabeur, who turned 29 yesterday, happy birthday following her victory.

Things you love to see. 🥹



The crowd sings "Happy Birthday" to Ons Jabeur after her Round 1 victory. #USOpen | @Ons_Jabeur pic.twitter.com/6t9tQc2VDO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2023

Leylah Fernandez fights back in second set

Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez has fought back in the second set against Ekaterina Alexandrova after going down a break to bring the score back to 7-6 (4), 4-4.

The Canadian has struggled with her serve, making six double faults to Alexandrova’s two. After losing a first-set tie-break, she will need to hang on in these final games of the second set if she is to go further in this year’s tournament.

After this match, Andy Murray will be on next.

Fernandez has struggled with her serve - AFP/Angela Weiss

Cameron Norrie up next for Britain

Liudmila Samsonova has defeated the American Claire Liu in straight sets on Court 11, which means Cameron Norrie should be up next.

Jabeur fights on

Despite receiving medical attention, Ons Jabeur fought on to take the first set 7-5.

The Tunisian currently leads 4-3 in the second set and has the crowd right behind her.

Ons Jabeur has no quit! 😤



She's battling in her first round match. pic.twitter.com/yeANHPzDRY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2023

Plaudits flood in for Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter makes it two wins from two for the British women at the US Open so far. Great, solid performance from her — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) August 29, 2023

Katie Boulter reaction

Speaking on-court after her straight sets victory, Boulter described her desire to “keep pushing” in the next round of the tournament.

“It was obviously a little tight in the first set, I just tried to stay with her as much as possible,” she said. “At the end there I played some really good tennis.”

Asked about the need to keep playing at this level, she said: “It’s so good for me. I need to be playing these tournaments week in week out and getting wins.”

Describing her performance, she said: “I’m really happy to get through today and keep pushing.”

Following Boulter’s victory, this year’s tournament becomes the first time two British women have made it through to the second round of the US open since 2016.

Discussing the success of fellow Briton Lily Miyazaki yesterday, Boulter said: “Lily did incredibly well yesterday. It’s so nice to see her get out there and do really well.”

Boulter wins!

Katie Boulter secures a ‘bagel’ 6-0 second set to defeat Parry in straight sets.

Her 6-4, 6-0 victory marks the Briton’s first ever win at Flushing Meadows and shows the confidence she is playing with at the moment.

Despite the hiccup of a double fault at match point, she held her nerve to gain back the advantage and serve for victory, securing 31 winners and hitting 49 per cent of her first serves in the match.

Jabeur given medical assistance

Ons Jabeur appears unwell.

The Tunisian player took a lengthy time out with medical assistance before returning to the court to win the first set.

Ons Jabeur takes a time out to receives medical assistance - Shutterstock/Sarah Yensel

Andy Murray warms up

The 2012 Flushing Meadows champion is currently warming up for his clash with Moutet on Grandstand.

One of the quirks of tennis… warming up right beside your opponent. Looking forward to these two doing battle today and commentating on it with @nicklester pic.twitter.com/2pZzb9WB3s — Colin Fleming (@colin_fleming) August 29, 2023

Jabeur takes first set

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has won the first set 7-5 on Louis Armstrong.

Elsewhere, Leylah Fernandez is locked in a tiebreak for the first set with Ekaterina Alexandrova on Grandstand - the court where Andy Murray is due to play later.

This long first set could mean a delay to the start of Murray’s tournament.

Boulter breaks again

The Briton is in control here and has just broken Parry again to go 3-0 ahead in the second set.

She leads 6-4, 6-3.

Berrettini takes the first set

Berrettini has won the first set on court five against Humbert.

The cheer from the adjacent court was so loud that Boulter did not hear the umpire on her court call “let” on her serve.

There has been much talk about the US Open being the noisiest tournament thanks to planes and trains, but it seems fans are also in on the act.

Elsewhere, Zverev has also taken his first set, while Jabeur is serving for the set.

Ons Jabeur is ahead in the first set - Reuters/Mike Segar

Boulter breaks straightaway

Boulter wastes no time in the second set, breaking Parry in the first game to go 0-1 ahead.

Boulter takes the first set 6-4

Boulter smashes a forehand across court to take the first set 6-4.

A measured start from the Briton, who required just one break to take the set. But it was her serve that began to fire to close it out.

She will hope to maintain her powerful service game as her first-round match progresses.

Boulter does well to hold serve

Immediately after being broken, Parry worked Boulter hard in an attempt to break back, pushing her to a third deuce.

But the British player showed her steel to come back from break point and hold serve, going 5-3 ahead in the first set.

Live scores

Elsewhere in their first sets, Jabeur leads Osorio 4-3, Fernandez is 4-2 up against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini is 4-2 ahead against France’s Humbert. Zverev also leads Vukic 4-2.

Boulter breaks in the first set

Katie Boulter plays three forehand winners in the game to break Diane Parry.

Boulter leads 4-3 in the first set.

Katie Boulter serves - Dave Shopland/Dave Shopland

Laura Sigemund slams crowd for showing "no respect" after Coco Gauff loss

Earlier on Arthur Ashe, fans were treated to a three-set thriller between Laura Sigemund and Coco Gauff which included a 26-minute game at the start of the second set.

The American, Gauff, eventually recovered from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, the German Siegemund criticised the US Open crowd for showing her “no respect” during her first-round defeat.

Check out Siegmund’s full response below.

Laura Siegemund criticises the US Open crowd for showing her “no respect” during her first-round defeat to Coco Gauff 🗣#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aoYmD80aDJ — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 29, 2023

Murray sizes up "volatile" opponent

Andy Murray must overcome France’s world number 72 Corentin Moutet if he is to make it through to a second-round clash with 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Speaking about today’s opponent, the Scot said: “I’ve not played against him, but I practised with him once, he’s an unbelievably talented guy.

“He’s not the biggest, he tends to play quite long points but he’s got tons of variety and good hands at the net.

“He can be a bit volatile at times but yeah, a good challenge for me, very different to how most players play in the draw.

“A lot of the game nowadays is based on power and serves and he’s the opposite really. A good test for me.”

Katie Boulter match is under way

Katie Boulter is at 1-2 in the opening set of her first-round match.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has broken in the first game at Louis Armstrong Stadium against Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist who lost to Emma Raducanu, has started on Grandstand.

Meanwhile, Australian Open finalist Alexander Zverev has just got under way against Aleksandar Vukic.

Yesterday's action

The opening day of Flushing Meadows on Monday saw British qualifier Lily Miyazaki follow in the footsteps of Emma Radacanu to win her first match of the tournament despite having no rank to speak of.

For more on Miyazaki’s magnificent performance, as well as her childhood playing the piano, go here.

Order of play

Arthur Ashe stadium - from 5pm

(3) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v Attila Balazs (HUN)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v (3) Jessica Pegula (USA)

Greet Minnen (BEL) v Venus Williams (USA)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (SPA) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Louis Armstrong Stadium - from 4pm

(5) Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL)

Arantxa Rus (NED) v (17) Madison Keys (USA)

Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) v John Isner (USA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v (6) Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Maryna Zanevska (BEL) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

For more information on the order of play, including all you need to know about the six Britons in action, go here.

Andy Murray: getting over Wimbledon exit took time

Andy Murray admitted he had to go away and lick his wounds after his Wimbledon disappointment.

The Scot was leading world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 in their second-round match when the 11pm curfew kicked in.

It seemed the momentum was with Murray but when the match resumed the following day, the two-time champion was beaten in five sets.

Speaking seven weeks on from his Wimbledon exit, Murray revealed it took a few days to get over the narrow defeat, but he quickly set about working on areas of his game which he could improve.

“I went away on holiday straight afterwards,” he said. “Always immediately after matches, especially Wimbledon, at majors there’s greater disappointment and greater emotions than at any other time in the year.

“Probably after three or four days of being away from it, I chatted to my team about things that I feel I need to change, certain shots in my game if I wanted to win more of those matches and dictate more of those matches.

“So I did that, went away and worked on things for a period of time.”

The 36-year-old also slammed Wimbledon’s late matches, which allowed Stitsipas to get back into the game. Click here to read more about Murray’s reaction to his Wimbledon loss.

Six Britons in action

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of day two of the US Open.

There are six Britons in action today, with Katie Boulter getting proceedings under way against France’s Diane Parry at 4pm.

She is followed by Andy Murray, who begins his tournament with a first round match against Corentin Moutet of France scheduled for 6.30pm.

It is now 11 years since Murray secured his first grand slam crown at Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old has shown signs of promise in 2023, reaching the third round of the Australian Open in January and pushing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas close in a five-set loss at Wimbledon.

However, the 33-year-old has been troubled by injury and was forced to withdraw from Cincinnati earlier this month with an abdominal strain. If he overcomes world No 71 Moutet, he is due a tough second-round clash with 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper also begin their campaigns in the men’s competition today, while Jodie Burrage joins Boulter in the women’s draw.

Norrie has lost four consecutive matches since Wimbledon, while Draper has struggled with a shoulder injury all summer. Evans, meanwhile, endured a difficult run of defeats before winning the biggest title of his career in Washington.

They will all hope to match the form of British qualifier Lily Miyazaki, who won her first main draw Grand Slam singles match on Monday with a scintillating straight-sets victory against Margarita Betova.