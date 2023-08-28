US Open 2023 live: Score and latest updates on day one as Swiatek and Thiem win, Sakkari loses

Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson - Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

06:40 PM BST

The world No 10 gets his US Open campaign underway

06:31 PM BST

Alcaraz practises with Norrie

We’ve just had a sighting of the world No 1 as he prepares for his match tomorrow with German Dominik Koepfer.

Koepfer is one of the few left handed players on the tour so to get ready Alcaraz has been working out with Norrie, who hasn’t been in the best of form recently.

06:24 PM BST

Fightback complete by Shelton

After dropping the opening set, the young American looked in trouble but he’s come through in four sets.

Potentially one to watch with his entertaining brand of tennis.

06:18 PM BST

Game, Set, Match Swiatek

Straight forward opening round win for the world No 1 and defending champion as she beats Peterson 6-0, 6-1 in only 57 wins.

She gets Daria Saville in round two on Wednesday.

Iga Swiatek is through to round two - AP/Manu Fernandez

06:12 PM BST

Delight for Thiem

The Austrian has found it tough since coming back from his serious wrist injury but he’s claimed his first win at the US Open since he won it in 2020. It is also his first grand slam win since beating Nick Kyrgios at the 2021 Australian Open.

He beats the 25th seed Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

06:03 PM BST

Swiatek in full control

After handing Peterson a bagel in the first set, Swiatek now leads 6-0, 4-1 on Arthur Ashe.

05:52 PM BST

The eighth seed crashes out

Sakkari’s difficult year in the majors continues as she loses in the first round for the third time in 2023.

Spain’s Masarova completes a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Greek.

Drops IN 🔥



05:46 PM BST

Class from the former world No 1

05:39 PM BST

Another result from New York

(18) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 6-1, 6-2 Fiona Ferro (Fra)

Victoria Azarenka has cruised into the second round - Getty Images /Clive Brunskill

05:23 PM BST

The defending champion returns...

... and makes a fast start, breaking Peterson’s serve at the first opportunity and holding to love to consolidate and lead 3-0.

Iga Swiatek returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium to take on Rebecca Peterson in round one.



05:20 PM BST

First winner at the 2023 US Open

French Open finalist Karolina Muchova has eased her way into round two, beating Australian Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-0.

Muchova will face the winner of Magdalena Frech and Emma Navarro in the next round.

Karolina Muchova is through to round two - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

05:10 PM BST

Upset alert

French veteran Richard Gasquet is down 3-6, 1-6 to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.

While Rebeka Masarova of Spain has taken the first set 6-4 against eighth seed Maria Sakkari.

05:06 PM BST

Coming up next...

... it is the world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek plays Rebecca Peterson in the first round - Getty Images/Robert Prange

05:00 PM BST

Selected latest scores

(18) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 6-1 Fiona Ferro (Fra)

(25) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) 3-6 Dominic Thiem (Aut)

Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 6-2, 3-1 Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg)

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) 4-6 Taylor Townsend (USA)

Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) 2-6 (15) Belinda Bencic (Swi)

Pedro Cachin (Arg) 6-1, 2-5 Ben Shelton (USA)

Richard Gasquet (Fra) 3-6, 0-3 Fabian Marozsan (Hun)

Rebeka Masarova (Spa) 5-4 (8) Maria Sakkari (Gre)

04:53 PM BST

Wozniacki is back

Caroline Wozniacki will play her first grand slam match in nearly four years after ending her retirement in the summer.

The former world number one says she will keep her comeback going into next year but was living for the moment.

“I didn’t miss it. I played since I was obviously very, very young. It’s been part of my life and my lifestyle for so long. I needed a break,” said Wozniacki, who gave birth in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity and to play again and play at the highest level.”

04:40 PM BST

04:29 PM BST

Bad start for young American hopeful

Ben Shelton is being tipped for a bright future in tennis but he’s made a terrible start in the opening round to Pedro Cachin.

Shelton is down 50 after just 18 minutes and won only 6/26 points played.

American Ben Shelton - Getty Images/Mert Alper Dervis

04:22 PM BST

A different way to prepare for the US Open

04:11 PM BST

Murray ready to go

Andy Murray is confident the injury which interrupted his US Open preparations has cleared up just in time.

The three-time grand slam winner, champion at Flushing Meadows in 2012, had to withdraw from warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Murray, 36, was unable to serve in practice until this week due to what he revealed turned out to be a torn abdominal muscle.

“The first five or six days were a bit complicated. There were lots of different opinions,” said the Scot.

“It is quite a difficult place to scan, the ab, so we weren’t really sure the first few days. And then I came to New York pretty early and went to one of the hospitals here and had the radiologist from back home who looks at my scans check them.

“I had a small tear, which is healing. And the last five or six days of practice have been really good. I have not had any issues serving.

“It is just obviously that you don’t take a week off from serving then go full into it. You need to build up a little bit. It has not been perfect in that sense but my ab has been OK.”

Andy Murray hits a backhand during a practice session - Getty Images /Clive Brunskill

03:59 PM BST

Here we go!

Tennis fans arrive at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center - AP/John Minchillo

A fan waits outside Arthur Ashe Stadium for autographs from tennis players - AP/John Minchillo

03:46 PM BST

Monday's order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Rebecca Peterson (Swe)

Learner Tien (USA) v (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Midnight

Laura Siegemund (Ger) v (6) Cori Gauff (USA)

Alexandre Muller (Fra) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Fiona Ferro (Fra)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

Steve Johnson (USA) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Milos Raonic (Can)

Tatiana Prozorova (Rus) v Caroline Wozniacki (Den)

Find the rest of the schedule here

03:34 PM BST

Day 1 of the 2023 US Open

Hello and welcome to coverage from day one at the US Open, the final grand slam tennis event of the year.

Expect plenty of shocks, very warm weather, controversy, entertainment and intrigue at Flushing Meadows as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Andy Murray all in action.

In the men’s draw, all eyes are on Alcaraz and Djokovic to see if we will get another showdown between the two best players in the world after epic batles at Wimbledon and in Cinnicati this year.

“Carlos is always pushing me to the limit,” Djokovic said. “I think I do to him pretty much the same thing. That’s why we produced a memorable final.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career.

“That’s why I fell on the ground after I won the match because it felt like winning a grand slam, to be honest. The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and gruelling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis, day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, I still have the drive.”

In the women’s draw, Gauff is coming into her home tournament in the form of her life after backing up her WTA 500 triumph in Washington by beating Swiatek and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova in back-to-back matches to claim her third title of the season in Cincinnati.

Since her first-round exit at Wimbledon, Gauff is 11-1 on hardcourts with her only loss coming in Montreal to Jessica Pegula.

She said: “Obviously the goal is to win a Slam but I’m not going to be (thinking), ‘OK, well, I’m supposed to be the U.S. Open champion.’ That’s not the mindset that I have. And when people put that on me, I have no choice but to accept it and just know that it comes from the heart.”

