US Open 2023 live: Latest updates from the final round

Rory McIroy is looking to win his fifth major today - Getty Images/Harry How

Full US Open leaderboard from the Los Angeles Country Club

12:54 AM

Par is definitely your friend

Lots of golf left and so much can happen. Back nine can produce lots of birdies and bogeys. Pars are becoming a good score!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 18, 2023

12:51 AM

Ouch...

Rory is too tentative with the birdie putt and leaves it short. He stays at 10-under. Still, a solid three on a tough hole.

12:49 AM

The 295-yard par-three 11th

Is a bit of a monster hole that for most of us in more like a par-four (short one, I know...). But Rory has just muscled a four-iron to 18th feet and he will again have a decent look at a birdie - one of these has to drop. He’s not holed anything yet...

12:45 AM

The more this goes on

The more you think 10-under could even win it. The scoring nine has gone and now it’s about trying to limit the bogeys and take what you can get.

Rory McIlroy lies on 10-under at the moment - Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

12:41 AM

Current leaderboard

-11 Wyndham Clark (9)

-10 Rory McIlroy (10)

-8 Rickie Fowler (9)

-7 Scottie Scheffler (10)

-5 Tommy Fleetwood (F)

-5 Cam Smith (13)

-5 Tom Kim (12)

-5 Harris English (10)

-5 Dustin Johnson (10)

12:38 AM

Said Rory needs to sink these birdie chances

And he hasn’t done that at the 10th. Again it’s close but again it stays above ground. It was a 14-footer but he’s had his fair share of chances today and only registered one birdie in 10...

Meanwhile, Clark rubs salt in the wound as he conjures up an excellent up and down to stay at 11-under. He could easily have bogeyed that after the tee-shot but he’s staying ice cool out there and looks unflappable. He could be hard to catch...

12:31 AM

While Clark is in trouble

Rory hits his approach to the 10th to within six feet below the hole. He had 94 yards to the pin and now has a good chance to get to 11-under...he needs to sink some of these chances now...

12:30 AM

More trouble for Clark at the ninth

He’s shortsided himself at the par-three...more twist and turns to come it would seem.

12:25 AM

Rory pars the par-three ninth

But what he doesn’t know is that the provincial firm of solicitors (aka Wyndham Clark) is in trouble at the eighth. He is in the deep rough by the green in two but can’t escape the foliage with his first attempt, and hacks long with his second. He displays a great touch to chip to within a couple of feet and will escape with only a bogey at the par-five. Meanwhile, playing partner Rickie F birdies (his first bird of the day) to get back into the conversation.

-11 Wyndaham Clark (8)

-10 Rory McIlroy (9)

-8 Rickie Fowler (8)

-7 Scottie Scheffler (9)

12:13 AM

Rory misses a great chance for birdie

Two big hits got him to the front of the green on the par-five eighth. But he left his first putt short and then he never looked good over the four-footer, producing a short, jabby stroke. He drains the one coming back but that will feel like a bogey. He stays at 10-under. Meanwhile, Scottie S registers his first birdie of the day to get back to level-par for the day and seven-under.

12:08 AM

Poor Rickie F

He’s just bogeyed the par-three seventh - mostly thanks to a horrendous tee shot that was short and right. He’s three-over for the round and back to seven-under, five back of playing partner Clark who walks off the green with a three to stay at 12-under.

12:01 AM

Clark now leads by two

He won at a tricky course Quail Hollow recently and is showing no signs of nerves. He’s just birdied the short par-four sixth. He went for the green with a driving iron and ended in the rough just short of the dancefloor. But he got up and down to move to 12-under.

Meanwhile, Rory pars the long par-three seventh, again he had a decent look at birdie, and again it was a solid putt that went past the hole, but walks off the green still on 10-under. Playing partner Scottie S found the trees with his tee shot before playing a great chip from the foliage. That gave him a chance of a par but he missed the shortish putt and he drops back to six-under.

Is this quickly turning into a two-horse race?

-12 Wyndham Clark (6)

-10 Rory McIlroy (7)

-8 Rickie Fowler (6)

-6 Scottie Scheffler (7)

-5 Tommy Fleetwood (63)

11:47 PM

Pars for both Rory and Scottie

They come at the sixth and they stay at 10-under and seven-under respectively. Rory did well to two-putt from where he was and a good sign has been that he has looked solid with the putter and those tricky short putts haven’t caused him any problems. For the world No.1 it’s a sixth consecutive par...

11:44 PM

Rory goes for the green at the short par-four sixth

He finds the rough to the right of the green and his chip leaves him a downhill 40-footer (by my eyes anyway...) for birdie.

Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler is going backwards. He’s just bogeyed the par-four fifth after a three putt, ouch...He’s now at eight-under.

Rickie Fowler is dropping shots - Getty Images/Harry How

11:38 PM

Here's that great Rickie save

11:34 PM

Rory stays on 10-under

He finds the right rough off the tee at the par-four fifth and even though he only has 152 yards to the pin he sensibly plays to the right of the green giving him a relatively simple up and down. He nearly holes the chip and taps in for a fourth par in a row.

11:29 PM

On Sky Sports commentary they're talking about...

...the likely winning score. They agree on 12-under...interesting and it makes this front nine so important. It’s the nine you can score on...

11:27 PM

New solo leader alert!

It’s everyone’s favourite provincial firm of solicitors, Wyndham Clark. He sinks the five-foot birdie putt at the fourth to move back to 11-under.

-11 Wyndham Clark (4)

-10 Rory McIlroy (4)

-9 Rickie Fowler (4)

-7 Scottie Scheffler (4)

11:25 PM

Rickie F pars the fourth

He does brilliantly to get up and down from the barranca - that will feel like a birdie such was the difficulty of that second shot.

11:20 PM

Wyndham Clark hits a great tee shot in at the par-three fouth

It ends about eight foot from the pin while Rickie’s tee shot at the same hole falls shot and he’ll have a tough task trying to get up and down from there.

11:18 PM

Rickie's flat stick letting him down

Rickie Fowler gained more than 7 full strokes on the field with his putter through 46 holes this week.



In his last 11 holes, he's lost 2.37 strokes putting. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2023

11:17 PM

It's an aggressive putt from Rory

And misses to the right, he mops up and stays tied at the top on 10-under with Clark. Scottie S also pars the fourth and stays at seven-under, that’s four straight pars for the world No.1.

11:10 PM

Do not want to tempt fate

But Rory has started well, he’s one-under for his round, joint leader, and just hit a fine tee shot at the tough 233-yard par-three. He’ll have a decent look at another birdie - it’s a 22-foot putt...

11:05 PM

Great chance for birdie for Rory

At the third. He hit is 95-yard approach to within eight feet - it’s a tricky pin to find - but trickle his putt just left. That leaves him with a three-footer for par whihc he drains without too much trouble. He stays at 10-under.

It's been a good start from Rory McIlroy - Getty Images/Harry How

11:02 PM

There's already been a fair bit of movement at the top of the leaderboard

Clark three putts the second and is back to 10-under. Fowler also bogeys the second and he’s back to eight-under.

-10 Rory McIlroy (2)

-10 Wyndham Clark (2)

-8 Rickie Fowler (2)

10:59 PM

Fowler struggling at the second

He’s on the green in two but overcooks his first putt leaving him a 13-footer for par.

10:55 PM

Tommy Fleetwood's round is over

And what a round it was - he posted a seven-under 63 BUT it could have easily been a record-equalling 62, his birdie putt of five-foot at the 18th missing on the low side. He ends his tournament on five-under, and shows you can go low today.

Tommy Fleetwood marches up the leaderboard today - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

10:51 PM

Great touch from Rory at the second

He’s on the green in two but has a 60-footer for another birdie. It’s a sloping green and he goes over a mound leaving the ball half a foot form the hole. That’s will be a tap-in par and he’ll stay at 10-under. He’s started well...

Meanwhile, Scottie S has a 23-footer for birdie but has to be happy with another par and he stays on seven-under.

10:47 PM

We have a new leader

And it’s Wyndham Clark. He plays a delightful chip from the greenside rough that leaves his a one-footer for birdie. He’s now at 11-under. Playing partner Rickie F has to be content with a par and he stays at 10-under.

-11 Wyndham Clark (1)

-10 Rory McIlroy (1)

-10 Rickie Fowler (1)

10:42 PM

Rickie F on the first green in three

He’ll have a 25-footer for a birdie.

10:38 PM

This is what they call a good start

10:37 PM

Meanwhile...

...Rickie Fowler’s round is under way with a drive into the right rough. He decides not to go for the green in two, probably the right decision as if the ball goes left of the pin there really is no shot...

Wyndham Clark, yep the one who sounds like a provincial firm of solicitors, finds the fairway, but his approach gets a big bounce and runs through the back of the green.

10:35 PM

So close to an eagle for Rory

It was a downhill putt that flirted with dropping but it’s the simplest of opening birdies and a fine way to start the round. He’s now joint leader with Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler on 10-under. Meanwhile Scheffler nearly drains a 50+-foot putt for birdie and has to be content with staying at seven-under.

10:30 PM

Rory doesn't take on the pin at the first

But is safely on the dancefloor in two - he’ll have a putt of 32-feet for eagle. Meanwhile, Scheffler is on in three having only been able to chop his second from the rough some 130 yards.

10:24 PM

Bogey for Fleetwood

His first blemish of the day and it’s come at the par-four 16th. He’s back to five-under and any VERY feint hopes he had of a shock win have gone.

10:23 PM

Time for Rory and Scottie

Rory loves this opening hole - he’s found the fairway all three days, bombing it 383, 378 and 388 yards...pow!

The Northern Irishman again finds the short grass and again sends it a mile down the fairway. Good confident start that isn’t mirrored by his playing partner, whop find the left rough...

A reminder that Rory starts on one-under and Scottie on seven-under.

10:11 PM

DJ and Harris English have got their final round under way

You think Dustin Johnson, at five-under, would need to post a 65 or better and get to at least 10-under and hope nerves get the better of Fowler, McIlroy and Co...

10:07 PM

Another eagle for Fleetwood!

His second of the round and this one has come at the par-four 14th. He reached the green in two on the 612-yard monster and drained a 20-footer to get to eight-under for the round and six-under for the tournament. He’s now in the top five but baring some awful golf and major meltdowns from the leading groups it’s definitely a case of too little too late but great to see nonetheless, not least after his playoff woe a week ago in Canada.

10:01 PM

So what's the winning score?

If the third round told us anything it’s that you have to do your scoring on the front nine and then hang on and that scoring, with a big prize on the line, isn’t easy. It’s the last round of traditionally the toughest major and so if any of those in the final two groups can post two-three under then you suspect that will be more than enough...

09:49 PM

Slight issue with the cup at the last...

This happened to Gordon Sargent on 18. Imagine if it happened later today on a putt to win the U.S. Open.pic.twitter.com/NefFUXedIK — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 18, 2023

You hope they will have repaired that by the time the leading groups reach the 18th green.

09:36 PM

JT has spoken

09:35 PM

Fleetwood is proving there is a low score out there today

He’s birdied the par-three 11th to move to six-under for the day and four-under for the tournament.

09:21 PM

Think this is what they call trending in the right direction...

09:13 PM

Too little too late from Fleetwood?

Tommy birdied the eighth and ninth to go out in five-under taking him to three-under for the tournament. He’s just parred the 10th and is into the harder back nine.

Tommy Fleetwood is putting together a fine final round - Shutterstock /Erik Lesser

09:10 PM

Tee times of the leading groups

9.46pm: Bryson DeChambeau (-3) & Tom Kim (-3)

9.55pm: Ryutaro Nagano (-4) & Xander Schauffele (-5)

10.08pm: Dustin Johnson (-5) & Harris English (-6)

10.19pm: Scottie Scheffler (-7) & Rory McIlroy (-9)

10.30pm: Rickier Fowler (-10) & Wyndham Clark (-10)

08:54 PM

Rickie Fowler speaks to Sky Sports...

“This is the best I’ve felt in a normal tournament, let alone a major. I love this course, it’s fun to play and suits my eye. We’ll pick our way around and see what happens...I am not scared to fail, I’ve dealt with failure the past few years. We’ll go out and execute as we have done and leave it all out there.”

08:43 PM

Rory McIlroy defends LACC layout

By James Corrigan, in Los Angeles

Rory McIlroy has launched an impassioned defence of LA Country Club after the venue was accused of not being a tough enough challenge for a US Open and the galleries slated for not producing enough atmosphere for a tournament of this importance.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick joined the likes of Viktor Hovland who criticised the layout that was hosting its first major, as Bryson DeChambeau declared that it “feels more like a British Open”. “It’s just diabolical,” DeChambeau said, with characteristic hyperbole. “It’s a completely different test of golf than a normal US Open.”

But while Koepka bemoaned the low scoring, saying “I think it should be around par”, McIlroy disagreed with the seemingly widespread opinion that the US Open’s reputation as the game’s most severe challenge was being betrayed.

“I think it’s felt like a US Open all week,” McIlroy said, after his third round 69 left him on nine-under, one off the lead set by Americans Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark. “The scoring was surprisingly low over the first couple of days, but it doesn’t look or feel like any of the other three major championships.

“Look, the US Open has definitely got its own identity, and I think that identity was pretty strong from the opening tee shot on Thursday.”

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed his time on the LA course this week - Shutterstock/Caroline Brehman

The US Golf Association must believe it cannot win. For years, it was slammed for overly penal course set-ups and the anger in the locker room became so pronounced that eight years ago after the farcical condition of the Chambers Bay layout in 2015, that Golf Digest claimed some of the top stars were prepared to boycott America’s national champion.

“We had about 10-15 guys who were willing to sit out,” the magazine quoted a winner of multiple PGA Tour titles as saying. “Some of them were big names – Dustin [Johnson] was one, Rory was another.”

Since then, the challenge has become much less controversial. In the past seven years the average winning score has been approximately seven-under and that includes the 2018 edition at the brutal Shinnecock Hills that saw Koepka win on one-over.

No doubt, the USGA would have preferred the pacesetters not to be double-digits under after 54 holes, but they were not helped by the mists which softened the greens and thus blunted the design’s bite. There is also the distance issue to consider. The USGA and R&A, the game’s governing bodies, have finally, following decades of disregard, vowed to rein back the ball. The fact is that there are very few courses in the world that can defend themselves from the modern golfer’s ridiculous length without being tricked up. LACC was not overly manipulated to keep the scoring down and Amen to that.

Furthermore, the LACC putting surfaces were in fantastic condition and as Padraig Harrington pointed out “ these are probably the best greens we’ve ever putted on in a major and if you produce good greens, you’re going to get good scoring”. “I think it’s an excellent setup,” the Irishman added

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, even though it should be noted that a golfer’s affection of otherwise to a course is invariably and uncannily tied to the score of that individual. Koepka, the two-time US Open champion, shrugged his shoulders when asked for his opinion and in fairness offered a considered view.

“I’m not a huge fan of this place,” he said. “I’m not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there’s just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot. I think it would be more fun to play in just like a regular round.”

Brooks Koepka - AP/Matt York

Fitzpatrick tallied with that assessment. “I just think the golf course is ‘interesting’, to be polite. I think. There’s just too many holes for me where you’ve got blind tee shots and then you’ve got fairways that don’t hold the ball. There’s too much slope.

“Some of the tee shots, I think, are a little bit unfair. You hit a good tee shot and end up in the rough by a foot and then you’re hacking it out. Meanwhile someone has hit it miles offline the other way and they’ve got a shot. Yeah, not my cup of tea.”

08:24 PM

Rory has arrived

Again looking more caj than the members of the ultra-exclusive LA Country Club are probably used to. Remember, this golf club makes Augusta look like some average nine-hole municipal course...

🗣️ "I'm kind of a big deal."



Rory McIlroy jokes with Brooks Koepka on arrival of the final day of the US Open. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IFTsBCEU2A — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2023

08:20 PM

The hottest golfer out on the course at the moment is...

...Austin Eckroat. The American has just shot 29 on the front-nine (he had a 15-footer for a 28) and is now at four-under. Tom Kim shot 29 (again on the front nine) yesterday, before him there had only been four golfers to shoot that number, now there have been two in 24 hours.

Once again it’s clear that if you are going to make a move today it’s on the front nine where you’ll have most of the joy.

08:16 PM

Oh Tommy Tommy

Thomas Fleetwood (Tommy to you, me, and all his mates) has just registered an eagle at the par-four sixth. It’s only 316-yard today and the affable Englishman went for the green off the tee and left himself with a six-footer for the fabulous bird. That’s moved him to three-under for the round and one-under for the tournament. Marvellous stuff.

07:59 PM

Rickie Fowler bidding to be a wire-to-wire champion

The last man to achieve that at a US Open was Martin Kaymer in 2014...so it’s not so easy...

07:40 PM

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on the third major of the year? Find the best US Open betting offers with which to back your favourite golfers.

07:36 PM

Based on this Rory fans shouldn't be getting too hopeful

Final round scoring average on the PGA Tour this season.



2. Scheffler (67.7)

41. Fowler (69.6)

66. Clark (70.1)

135. McIlroy (70.8) — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 18, 2023

07:23 PM

Can Rory McIlroy break major drought?

Rory McIlroy is quietly confident he can break his nine-year major duck as he heads into the final round of the US Open one shot back of the joint leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

The world No.3 posted a third round 69 to get to nine-under one a day where once again he looked imperious from tee to green. And while he never really got going on Saturday he illustrated that he has the poise and game to get around the Los Angeles Country Club course and get back into the major-winning ways.

“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.

“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall I’m pretty pleased. I feel like I’m in a good spot.

“I’m going out there to try to execute a game plan. I feel like the past three days I’ve done that really well. I just need to do that for one more day.”

He’ll tee it up alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the penultimate group this evening in a mouth-watering pairing that promises to put pressure on the leading duo Fowler and Wyndham.

Fowler grinded his way to a round of even-par 70 at the Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday to enter the final round tied atop the leaderboard once again. Southern California native Fowler is a former top-10 player who fell off the golf map in recent years but has been in first place at the end of each round to the delight of his many fans in LA.

“Tomorrow is when the tournament starts,” he said on Saturday.

“After going through the last few years, I’m not scared to fail.”

Stay here for all the action from LA to find out who win the third major of the year.

