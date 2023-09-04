US Open 2023 live: Andrey Rublev takes on Briton Jack Draper in last 16

Jack Draper began to look fatigued in the second half of the third set, which he lost - Getty

09:03 PM BST

Fourth set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-2 Draper (* denotes next server)

Hot and humid in New York, but Jack Draper digs in and he holds his service.

08:57 PM BST

Fourth set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-1 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev likewise holds his serve with some comfort.

08:57 PM BST

Fourth set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 0-1 Draper (* denotes next server)

I think I’m right in saying that Jack has not won a five set match. Rublev has an excellent record from 2-1 up: 30 wins from 33 so he’s clearly a good front runner.

But Jack Draper can do no more than he’s done here in the first service game of the fourth set: good powerful accurate serving and he holds.

08:47 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Draper looks tired, Rublev looks calm and in control. He’s serving at 40-0 and he’s got three set points. Wraps it up with an ace. Rublev came back from 0-2 down there to win it 6-3.

Rublev wins the third set 6-3

08:45 PM BST

Third set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 5-3 Draper (* denotes next server)

This feels like it could be a key game for Draper. From looing comfy at 40-0 he’s under pressure on his own serve and it’s break point, and Rublev looks good value to take the point until a net cord castles him. That was a bit unlucky. But it’s only a stay of execution as he does eventually break the serve of Draper. He raises his arms in triumph and he’s looking strong.

08:43 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Now Rublev’s stopped chucking a wobbler he again looks an absolutely class act, and probably a cut above Jack all things considered. Holds here with ease. But Draper is putting up a game challenge, and he’s still in this set, if his fitness holds up.

08:35 PM BST

Third set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 3-3 Draper (* denotes next server)

“Use the serve and volley, keep the points short. Find a way through this, embrace the challenge,” says Draper’s coach.

And he follows those instructions to produce a nice serve-volley combo that wins two quick cheap points. That gets him from 15-40 to deuce, and then a big ace down the centre. Then another brilliant first serve and that’s really big heart from Jack Draper to hold his serve there.

08:32 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 2-3 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Draper’s gone terribly flat, the crowd is nearly quiet, Rublev holds his serve. Can Jack raise his level again?

08:29 PM BST

Third set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 2-2 Draper (* denotes next server)

Rublev now suddenly the man who looks to have all the answers, he’s broken back and Jack Draper all off a sudden looking a little leggy.

08:22 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 1-2 Draper* (* denotes next server)

To continue with the muddling, topsy-turvy nature of this, Rublev now holds his serve with total composure, looking like a chap pottering around in the garden on a sunny afternoon.

08:21 PM BST

Third set: Rublev* 3-6, 6-3, 0-2 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper holds his service with authority and at the time of writing, is looking the better bet to win this rather curious, temperamental match.

Mark Woodforde on the BBC: “It is extremely impressive from Draper. It’s still early days but things are looking brighter and the balance seems to favour the 21-year-old.”

08:19 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev’s lost his first service game of this one as well! Wraps it when Rublev makes a terrible misjudgment and balloons the ball well out. Draper with an early break

Russian Andrey Rublev became very frustrated in his match with Britain's Jack Draper - AP

08:14 PM BST

Jack Draper takes a long time

to come back on. Rublev moaning at the umpire, and I have to say fair enough.

08:10 PM BST

Third set: Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 0-0 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev comes back on, Draper is now off in the rooms.

08:08 PM BST

Jack Draper wins second set 6-3

Draper is serving for the set and he’s not making a bad fist of it at all. Serving well, he finds himself at 40-15 and when Rublev dumps his return of a second service into the net, Draper holds his serve and he wins the second set 6-3.

Rublev, who is behaving like a bit of a silly billy, stomps off the court.

08:04 PM BST

Second set: Rublev 6-3, 3-5 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev holds within a minute or less.

08:00 PM BST

Second set: Rublev* 6-3, 2-5 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper under pressure at 15-30 and he’s being worked left and right by Rublev. This is just not the preferred terrain for Jack to fight on, but if you only get 40-odd percent of your first serves in, then you are going to get pulled into the long rallies. He’s only won 10 out of 30 on second serve.

But Jack produces an ace now, and Rublev is looking rattled.

big mistake form Draper as he has the whole court to aim at with Rublev pulled well wide. And he hits it long.

Sixth ace from Draper makes it A-40 again... and Rublev hits a crosscourt wide and has an epic tantrum!

07:55 PM BST

Second set: Rublev 6-3, 2-4 Draper* (* denotes next server)

After a poor serve, Rublev finds himself at 15-30. But a slip from Draper at the back of the court, and it’s 30-30. Henman: “the big points, Rublev has always been in front, bossing it.”

But now another big point - Rublev serving at 30-40 and he’s powderpuffed a terrible second serve well wide. Rublev with an inexplicable error really - and Jack Draper breaks serve.

Rublev served two double faults in that game - AP

07:50 PM BST

Second set: Rublev* 6-3, 2-3 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper holds.

07:46 PM BST

Second set: Rublev 6-3, 2-2 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev switches from fire to ice and wraps this service game up with a calm, rather chilly authority. I was watching Tyson v Bruno I 1989 earlier and I reckon Jack also needs to try and rattle, fight fire with fire, be passionate and aggressive. Try to land a few. If it becomes a technical contest then he’s got little chance.

07:37 PM BST

Second set: Rublev* 6-3, 1-2 Draper (* denotes next server)

Rublev’s superior decision-making is starting to tell at the important moments. Couple of poor choices in this game from Draper.

Draper is facing a battle to hold here. He’s grousing to the umpire about something - a ceiling fan. The commentators having a good time chattering on about wind speeds and humidity and the conditions etc etc.

Third deuce. And a bad time for a double fault. But JD gets his big forehand working and he wins an important point.

Superb defense from Rublev here. Lopez on comms: “Draper is getting the tactics wrong. Rublev is so good from the back of the court.” He’s saying that he needs short points.

Now Draper is moaning again to the ref about the aircon.

Not sure if that has fired him up or not but he’s produced a belter of a crosscourt winner.

Now Rublev hits long - and it’s his turn to get angry.

And Jack Draper has held his serve with a thunderous groundstroke. Henman: “ a massive game there, and now Draper has to keep his nose in front in this second set.”

07:28 PM BST

Second set: Rublev 6-3, 1-1 Draper* (* denotes next server)

A problem for Draper in the first set is that he was returning from 2.5m behind the baseline on the second serve, so he was playing good shots but not really able to control the court.

Rublev holds his serve.

07:26 PM BST

Second set: Rublev* 6-3, 0-1 Draper (* denotes next server)

That’s a very encouraging hold from Jack - he’s produced two mighty aces in there and holds with aplomb.

07:22 PM BST

First set: Rublev 6-3 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev wraps up that first set with authority. Wins 6-3. Jack’s really up against it now: Rublev has only lost five times at Slams after winning the first set (in 48 instances).

07:17 PM BST

First set: Rublev* 5-3 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper holds. He’s 11 for 11 on his first serves. Only 4 of 13 on the second serve. And that’s the story of this first set I fancy, assuming Rublev holds his next service game.

Jack Draper grew frustrated against Rublev - Sarah Stier/Getty Images

07:15 PM BST

First set: Rublev 5-2 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev holds. Draper tried coming into the net there but without much success.

Not sure if Draper is overawed by the occasion or just overmatched by a top ten player here. Draper is getting into some debate with his coach James Trotman.

07:10 PM BST

First set: Rublev* 4-2 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper is only getting 40% of his first serves in. He’s winning the points that he does get in. But he’s getting battered on the second serve, because Rublev can stay back and he is a world class operator from the back of the court when he can attack.

Roof on, shutters have just come down at the very top of Arthur Ashe…expecting more rain despite it being so hot! Chatting men’s fourth round @usopen with @feliciano_lopez on @SkySportsTennis before, ever the gentleman, he turned into my bag-carrier to save me from the heat 😂 pic.twitter.com/dfI1EHZ098 — Karthi Gnanasegaram (@KarthiSport) September 4, 2023

07:05 PM BST

First set: Rublev 4-1 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Rublev hold his serve to love - for the second service game in a row. Jack not really been consistently dangerous since the first game.

06:58 PM BST

First set: Rublev* 3-1 Draper (* denotes next server)

Rublev lobs Draper - who produces an excellent hot dog shot to recover! Alas, he’s too far out of position to salvage the point.

An error of judgment from Jack as he tries to come to the net behind his second serve. He’s passed with some authority, and that’s the first break of serve.

06:56 PM BST

First set: Rublev 2-1 Draper* (* denotes next server)

Now Jack is on at the ref about a net call on a service. The chair umpire, who looks like he isn’t in the mood for any carry-on, announces “ladies and gentlemen, net calls on service are not renewable.” Oooh.

Anyway, Rublev holds serve.

06:52 PM BST

First set: Rublev* 1-1 Draper (* denotes next server)

Draper seems to be grizzling to his camp about... the tension in his racket strings? Not too certain. In any event, he has held his opening service game smartly enough.

Can he win again? Jack Draper of Great Britain is into the last 16 at the US Open - Getty Images North America

06:45 PM BST

First set: Rublev 1-0 Draper* (* denotes next server)

An encouraging early settler for Draper as he wallops the second point of the match for a beefy, on-the-run forehand winner. And he follows it up next point with another crunching forehand winner - and is only an inch away from making it three in a row.

Rublev now goes too hard on a regulation groundstroke and earns himself a break point.

A super rally of 21 shots now, that ends when Draper gets a little too aggressive. But I think attack is the right way, especially on the Rublev second serve, which looks a little kittenish.

Rublev wraps the game up but that’s a good psychological blow landed if nothing else, because Draper made Rublev work hard to hold.

06:43 PM BST

Rublev will serve first

What has Draper got?

06:42 PM BST

Warm ups nearly done

Jonathan Overend and Feliciano Lopez are the Sky commentators.

Overend explains that the roof is on but the sides are open on the court.

06:37 PM BST

Here comes Jack Draper

onto the court at Louis Armstrong.

He’s got a red short. Here is his opponent, Rublev with a ghastly orange Alice band and matching wristbands. That alone makes me want the man from Sutton to win.

06:31 PM BST

Nice Draper video package on Sky

showcasing Jack Draper’s talents. Tim Henman and Leon Smith now doing some scene-setting.

Smith: “they came here thinking there is a 30% chance he can even play. Physio and team have done a great job.”

Henman: “with his lefty game and his big serve, you can paint a scenario where he causes problems, by questions would be if he can do it across three quality sets.”

06:22 PM BST

Vondrousova wins

Jack Draper is on court next.

06:16 PM BST

Here is Jack Draper

"I'm incredibly proud of myself"



06:16 PM BST

How did Jack Draper get here?

Here is m’colleague Molly McElwee on his previous match.

Jack Draper survives scare to become latest Briton to break through ceiling at US Open

06:13 PM BST

British fans on Jack

Sky have found a pair of Brit supporters in Flushing. They are both confident.

With Vondrousova now serving at 4-1, they might get the chance to cheer on the last British person in either draw pretty soon now.

05:48 PM BST

It has started to rain in Flushing

Will that effect Jack or his opponent more?

05:47 PM BST

Vondrousova has won that second set

Oh! There’s Tim Henman on Sky, he’s saying how being able to get in-game coaching has altered the game. Vondrousova is carrying a shoulder injury and maybe that will be a factor.

But it’s the American player, Stearns, who seems to be struggling more. Her level has dipped a lot and she’s now in bad trouble serving in the opening game of the deciding set

05:26 PM BST

Draper may be in for a longer wait

Vondrousova has broken the serve of her American opponent in the second set and the prospect of a three-set match now looks the most likely outcome.

05:12 PM BST

Stearns

The American player, has taken the first set on the tie-break.

04:42 PM BST

Draper will be on

after the conclusion of Stearns vs Vondrousova, which is currently on serve in the first set at 4-3.

04:05 PM BST

Both of these guys give it a whack

That poor tennis ball 😢 🚀



03:53 PM BST

Jack Draper bids to make quarters

Good afternoon, thanks for joining us for our live blog of the US Open men’s last-16 match between Britain’s very own Jack Draper, and his opponent Andrey Rublev. The Russian player is the eighth seed and is well fancied by the bookmakers in this match, being backed at around 5-2 on. If you think Jack can do the business, he’s priced at around 9-4.

The players have met twice before, both in 2022, and Rublev won on both occasions.

The winner of this R-16 match will play the winner of Medvedev v de Minaur in the quarters, with Alcaraz then the likely opponent in the semis. Goes without saying that Draper has got his work cut out but there are plenty of reasons for optimism, particularly if his fitness holds up.

Injuries have been sadly a big part of Jack’s career, he is only 21 but is no stranger to the treatment table. He’s a big strong boy at 6’4” and maybe he’s been growing into his size still. Anyway, he’s performed well this week and said:

“At the start of the week, there was real concern about my body. With the year I’ve had, there was doubt whether I’d be able to play one match.

“But when I am playing, I’m not just happy to be here and be happy to play. I’m a competitor when I get into the matches. I want to win everything.”

Rightly so. Reaching the fourth round here is already his biggest performance yet in a major and the man who says “I hated being the guy who is injured a lot” is making a name for himself with the racket rather than the medical list.

If he is to go one further then he will have to find a way past the formidable Andrey Rublev. Rublev - no relation to the 1966 Andrei Tarkovsky film - is ranked number eight in the world and a perennial quarter-finalist in the slams, for good or ill. He’s reached the last eight at the Aus Open and Wimbledon this year, and has been at that stage three times in the US as well. He’s never been further.

He’s an offensive baseliner and will look to attack with his formidable forehand. Jack will look to make his case behind a strong first serve, and he actually has good feet for a big man Brian, moving better than his mighty frame might suggest. Could be an exciting match.

