US Open 2023: Jack Draper retires injured at Winston-Salem warm-up event

Jack Draper injured his left shoulder at the French Open, retiring in his opening match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Britain's Jack Draper suffered another injury scare in the run-up to the US Open after retiring from his second-round match at the Winston-Salem Open.

Draper, 21, lost the first set tie-break against Tallon Griekspoor and decided he could not continue.

The British number five was playing his first ATP Tour event after almost three months out because of a shoulder injury sustained at the French Open.

Draper missed Wimbledon as a result but is hoping to play at the US Open.

The final Grand Slam event of the season starts in New York on Monday.

Draper, who reached a career-high ranking of 38th in January, has suffered a catalogue of physical problems in his young career.

The damage to his shoulder meant he was forced to retire from his French Open main-draw debut and it was the third successive Grand Slam match where his performance was affected by injury.

Afterwards, Draper said he "hates being the guy who's injured a lot".

He missed the whole of the British grass-court season and, having dropped to 118th in the world, marked his competitive return by reaching the semi-finals of an ATP Challenger Tour event in Winnipeg last week.

However, Draper remained cautious going into Winston-Salem.

"I think with these sorts of injuries, especially the tendons, you need to be careful with them," Draper, who beat Portugal's Nuno Borges in the first round, told the ATP Tour website.

"It takes time and you have to rehab them properly. I wouldn't say I am completely out of the woods, I have to keep on doing the right things for it and hopefully it will be OK and keep improving week by week."