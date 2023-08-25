US Open 2023: Dates, draw, order of play and how to watch on TV

Martina Navratilova has advised Iga Swiatek to “suck it up”, after the world No 1 complained of exhaustion following last week’s defeat by Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open.

After that match, Swiatek told reporters: “My tank of fuel is pretty empty. Honestly, I’m not even going to kind of regret a lot [about losing] because I’m happy that I’m going to have days off now.”

But Navratilova, who won four singles and 12 doubles titles at the US Open, has little sympathy for Swiatek’s plight. “I used to be tired after the US Open, but not before it,” Navratilova said. “The only time I remember being tired before the US Open was in 1976, when we played World Team Tennis, and I had played 23 matches after Wimbledon. I lost in the first round to Janet Newberry, because I was just exhausted.

“I understand the stress on the players today,” added Navratilova, who will be commentating on the US Open for Sky Sports. “What with Iga being Polish, she probably had to play Warsaw [which started only a week after Wimbledon had finished]. So maybe that’s why she’s tired. But I still have to say ‘Come on, just suck it up.’” Click here for more from Navratilova and news on the draw.

When does the US take Open place?

The US Open starts on August 28 and ends on September 10.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports will take over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon will present the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

What time are the matches?

The day sessions start at 4pm (BST; 11am local time). The night sessions start at midnight (7pm local time). The singles finals both start at 9pm (4pm local time).

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Latest news from the US Open

Navratilova added: “It’s September. You didn’t play that many tournaments. And it’s the US Open! So if you can’t get up for that, or if you feel that mentally tired, don’t play. Just take the time off, force yourself to take the vacation. I never gave myself permission to do that, and it never occurred to me that I could.

“Or just get on with it and say, ‘Okay, I’m fine. It’s just two weeks. It’s seven matches. I literally have to work hard for maybe 20 hours these next two weeks.’ You just suck it up and say, ‘I’m gonna get on with it and put it in perspective to what normal people do for a living.’

“And yeah, you’re in the spotlight. But, you know, nice problem, right? This is what you wanted all your life. And here you are. So you just gotta toughen up on that front. I just don’t have that much sympathy, when I think about what we went through.”

These were strong words from Navratilova, who would regularly play more than 100 matches in a 12-month period. Her best season came 40 years ago in 1983. She won 92 of her 93 matches, dropping a mere eight sets all year, and only losing to Kathy Horvath at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, following Thursday’s draw, injury-hit Andy Murray will start his campaign against world No 71 Corentin Moutet after landing in Carlos Alcaraz’s quarter of the draw.

Murray is in a race to be fit in New York, after pulling out of his last-16 match of the Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner in Toronto last week due to an abdominal strain – only the seventh walkover of his long career. He also withdrew from Cincinnati thereafter in an attempt to recover in time for the final major of the year.

Murray’s stalled progress meant he missed out frustratingly on a top-32 seeding at a major event again and, without the extra seeding protection, has suffered a relatively tricky draw. Moutet, 24, likes the conditions in New York and last year came through qualifying to reach the last 16, eventually losing to Casper Ruud.

Even if Murray does progress, the threat of world No 1 Alcaraz lurks later on in his section of the draw. All three top-ranked British men were drawn in the same quarter as the newly-crowned Wimbledon champion, who begins his campaign against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.

Dan Evans, the British No 2, has a potential third-round meeting with the Spaniard, but will first play Daniel Elahi Galán of Colombia – who reached the Wimbledon last 16. Cameron Norrie, the world No 16, who is coming to New York off the back of three first-round losses, plays Alexander Shevchenko of Russia. The Briton is projected to play Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper, whose injury comeback this week was stalled by another retirement, will play world No 105 Radu Albot if he makes it to the start line.

On the other side of the men’s draw, second seed Novak Djokovic has Alexandre Müller of France to contend with first. He will be feeling confident after a scintillating comeback victory over Alcaraz in Cincinnati last week.

In the women’s draw, British No 1 Katie Boulter faces Diane Parry of France, followed by a potential second-round meeting with seventh seed Caroline Garcia.

Fellow Briton Jodie Burrage also qualifies automatically for the main draw with her world No 96 ranking. She plays 39th-ranked Anna Blinkova of Russia, with Aryna Sabalenka her potential second round match-up.

Reigning champion Swiatek begins her campaign against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. Much-hyped Coco Gauff, who won titles in Washington DC and Cincinnati this month, will open against a qualifier and is projected to play fellow teen talent Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the second round.

Wildcard and former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who is playing her first major since retiring in 2020, was given a qualifier opponent in round one, as was Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage.

Liam Broady and Lily Miyazaki are playing in the qualifying tournament. Jan Choinski and Heather Watson were beaten in the first round of qualifying, while Harriet Dart went out in the second round.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu will not compete in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 13/10

Carlos Alcaraz: 2/1

Daniil Medvedev: 10/1

Jannik Sinner: 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Elena Rybakina: 15/2

Coco Gauff: 12/1

Odds correct as of August 25

