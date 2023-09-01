US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki continues comeback tour with comeback win over Jennifer Brady

Caroline Wozniacki is looking like her old self after three years of retirement. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki's return to tennis has already taken her deeper into a Grand Slam than any time since 2018.

The Danish former world No. 1 defeated American Jennifer Brady in a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. It is the first time she's reached a Grand Slam fourth round since the 2018 French Open.

What an afternoon for Caroline Wozniacki! pic.twitter.com/6Z5du6Z8MP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2023

Wozniacki retired from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open, after two years of dealing with rheumatoid arthritis and injuries. After three years away from the sport — in which she had two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee — she announced her intention to return in a Vogue article in June.

That return finally arrived earlier this month, with Wozniacki reaching the second round of the Canadian Open and losing in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

In New York, Wozniacki previously beat qualifier Tatiana Prozorova in the first round and No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova in the second round. Brady presented a different sort of challenge, most notably because the American was on a comeback tour of her own. The former Australian Open finalist missed more than two years due to a knee injury.

The first set was a close one, with Brady grabbing the only break in the final game thanks to four straight unforced errors by Wozniacki in the final game. There are few ways to lose a set in such demoralizing fashion, but Wozniacki came back in force. The return specialist started punishing Brady's serve, winning 8-of-14 points on her second offering, then cleaned up her game so much she committed one unforced total in the third set.

A stiffer challenge figures to await Wozniacki in the fourth round, as she will face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed Coco Gauff and No. 32 seed Elise Mertens.