US Open 2022 live: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud score and latest updates

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud, US Open men's singles final

How marathon man Alcaraz is redefining the parameters of tennis

09:25 PM

First Set: Carlos Alcaraz* 0-1 Casper Ruud (*denotes next server)

Ideal start from Ruud as his first serve swings away from Alcaraz and is unreturned.

Ruud's backhand drifts long, 30-15. He then puts a forehand long, 30-30. That was a nervy shot.

Alcaraz gets a look at a Ruud second serve and drills a backhand down the line which Ruud can't get back into play, 30-40.

Alcaraz forehand long, deuce. Ruud double fault, second break point. Alcaraz nets a backhand, deuce.

And he survives that scare to take an early lead. On the evidence of that first game, we could be in for a long night.

09:12 PM

Here we go!

The two players walk onto court to great receptions. The roof is closed due to rain that is forecast in New York.

Alcaraz wins the toss and opts to receive first, putting the pressure on Ruud early.

09:05 PM

Youngest world No 1's in ATP rankings history

Lleyton Hewitt 20 years, 9 months

Marat Safin 20 years, 10 months

John McEnroe 21 years, 1 month

Andy Roddick 21 years, 2 months

Bjorn Borg 21 years, 3 months

At 19 years and four months, Alcaraz can break the record...

08:54 PM

Not just a clay court player

Ruud has a great record on clay, as shown with his run to the French Open final. But his development this year as seen him also produce good results on hard courts.

And Eurosport expert Alex Corretja believes the Norweigan deserves more credit. He said:

There is confusion about this word “specialist”. It is clear that Casper Ruud is a clay court specialist but that doesn't mean that he's a clay court player. Being a clay court specialist is okay, Rafa Nadal is a clay court specialist because he knows how to play on it better than anyone else. But that doesn't mean he's a clay court player. What I feel is Casper shouldn't be called a clay court player. Casper is an overall player but he has developed his game probably a little bit better on clay because the way he plays adjusts better to that surface. But, of course, he proved that on hard courts that he is going to be so tough to beat because when you are a good clay court player then you adjust to hard courts much easier. You know how to develop the game better because you understand the game better.

08:39 PM

Iga Swiatek: the best in the world

The world No 1 lived up to her billing as Iga Swiatek – playing her first major final outside Paris – overcame Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

A mild-mannered 20-year-old from the suburbs of Warsaw, Swiatek resembles a sociology undergraduate who prefers a late night in the library to propping up the bar. And yet, when she reaches a final, she becomes utterly ruthless, a cold-blooded killer.

Read Simon Briggs' report from the women's final here.

08:29 PM

More famous than Erling Haaland?

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.

Ruud is already the best player in his country's history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.

It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the small country's athletes leading the world not just in its traditional winter sports but also in athletics and triathlon as well as tennis. However all are trumped so far, though, by Manchester City's goal machine Haaland.

Ruud said:

He's had an unbelievable season so far. We all hope he keeps going. It's a joy to watch him score goal after goal. He's obviously the biggest star we have in Norway for the moment. He'll probably continue to be so for many more years. I'm just focused on my career. I hope I can, of course, win more tournaments in my career. I want to represent Norway in a good way and put Norwegian tennis a little bit more on the map than it's been the last years.

08:18 PM

Alcaraz: The future of men's tennis

Many people have wondered what men's tennis will look like once Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets.

Alcaraz's incredible breakthrough year suggests the sport will be in good hands.

08:00 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to what is guaranteed to be a historic night in New York.

Not only will Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud battle for the US Open title but the winner knows they will also become world No 1 for the first time. 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a grand slam since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open while Ruud would become the first No 1 player from Norway.

The last two winners of the men's title have been first time winners with Dominic Thiem in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev last year.

"It's amazing to be able to fight for big things. First time in a final of a Grand Slam. I can see the number one in the world and at the same time it is so far away," Alcaraz said. "I have one more to go against a player who plays unbelievable. He deserves to play in the final. He played the final of a Grand Slam in Roland Garros and this is my first time. I'm going to give everything I have."

For it to end with so much on the line is fitting, with Ruud describing it as the "ideal situation".

"Of course there will be nerves and we will both feel it," said the 23-year-old. "I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple of times and I will seek my revenge."

This is Ruud's second grand slam final of the year after losing to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and he is hopeful the experience can help against Alcaraz.

"(Nadal) obviously gave me a good beating," said Ruud. "After the final I said, 'if I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland Garros', because it's sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I'm happy that it's not Rafa on clay.

"I hope it can have prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I'm facing when I'm stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday."