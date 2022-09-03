US Open 2022: LeBron James, Michelle Obama, others pay tribute to Serena Williams after final match

Serena Williams’ tennis career came to an end on Friday night after she was knocked out of the US Open by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The loss officially wrapped up an iconic career, where she won 23 grand slam titles and spent an incredible 319 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world.

It’s only fitting that, as her career is now almost certainly done, plenty in the sports world and elsewhere rushed to honor Williams on social media. Athletes like LeBron James and Tiger Woods, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama and even Oprah, all paid tribute to Williams on Friday night.

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

It’s truly been fun to watch Serena not only change the sport of tennis, but more importantly, how she’s helped empower the next generation. Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn’t quit. On or off the court — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 3, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.



And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.



Thank you, @serenawilliams.



Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

Thank you @serenawilliams!! You've had me jumping off my couch and yelling "come on!!" too many times to count!! Grace, courage, poise, strength.. you got it all woman!! Thank you for always being YOU!! — Becky Hammon (@BeckyHammon) September 3, 2022

Congratulations, Serena for an inspiring career! Cookie & I are so excited for you. I remember when we talked about you becoming an entrepreneur. Now, I look forward to watching you grow in business! @serenawilliams #Serena — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022