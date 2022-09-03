US Open 2022: LeBron James, Michelle Obama, others pay tribute to Serena Williams after final match

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

Serena Williams’ tennis career came to an end on Friday night after she was knocked out of the US Open by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The loss officially wrapped up an iconic career, where she won 23 grand slam titles and spent an incredible 319 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world.

It’s only fitting that, as her career is now almost certainly done, plenty in the sports world and elsewhere rushed to honor Williams on social media. Athletes like LeBron James and Tiger Woods, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama and even Oprah, all paid tribute to Williams on Friday night.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams lost in the third round of the US Open on Friday night in the final match of her career. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

