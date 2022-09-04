US Open Day 7: Full fourth-round schedule headlined by American Coco Gauff

The 2022 US Open continues into the fourth round on Sunday with American Coco Gauff, seeded 12th, headlining singles action for the day. The 18-year-old is making her deepest appearance in the tournament. Ajla Tomljanovic, the unseeded Australian who ranks No. 46 in the world, will be back on the court after ending Serena Williams' magical U.S. Open run on Friday night.

The women's bracket opened up over the first week. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who plays on Monday, remains atop the field, but is one of only two in the top-five still in it. The four top-10 players still standing includes No. 8 Jessica Pegula, an American who will also wait until Monday.

On the men's side, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will run into No. 23 Nick Kyrgios in Arthur Ashe Stadium in primetime. No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz are still in the field and will play on Monday.

In notable doubles action, the No. 1 men's team of American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury, the US Open reigning champions, will face Italian duo and No. 15 seeds Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we recap the biggest moments throughout the seventh day of the U.S. Open.

Day 7 US Open schedule

Men's singles, day session (11 a.m. ET)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. No. 13 Mateo Berrettini

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov

Corentin Moutet vs. No. 5 Casper Ruud (12 p.m. ET, Arthur Ashe Stadium)

Women's singles, day session (11 a.m. ET)

No. 17 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

S. Zhang vs. No. 12 Coco Gauff (12 p.m. ET, Arthur Ashe Stadium)

Men's & Women's night session (7 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 23 Nick Kyrgios (men's)

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova (women's)