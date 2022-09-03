US Open 2022 Day 6: Heavyweights Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek look to advance, Norrie and Kvitová already through to fourth round

The third round of the US Open rolled onward in the wake of Serena Williams' loss Friday night.

A star-studded Saturday includes major matches between highly-seeded players in both the men's and women's tournaments. No. 7 Caleb Norrie versus No. 28 Holger Rune, No. 19 Denis Shapovalov versus No. 9 Andrey Rublev and No. 15 Marin Čilić versus No. 20 Dan Evans highlight some early men's matches, while No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza takes on No. 21 Petra Kvitová and No. 13 Belinda Bencic plays No. 22 Karolína Plíšková on the women's side.

The heavy hitters come a little later with top-seeded Iga Świątek taking on American Lauren Davis in the women's bracket and No. 2 Rafael Nadal battles Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Saturday night.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we recap the biggest moments from the fifth day of the U.S Open.

Caleb Norrie defeats Holger Rune

Seventh-seeded Englishman Cameron Norrie easily took down No. 28 Holger Rune of Denmark, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1. Norrie and Rune battled in the first set to 5-5 before Norrie took the set. The Englishman rolled out to a 4-1 lead in the second send before winning it too and then cruised to the match-sealing third set.

“Playing Holger isn’t easy, he can go through patches where he’s playing pretty passively and then he goes through and hits very aggresively," Norrie said after the match. "You have to be ready for anything. He has great hands and defends really well at time, so for me I stayed calmer than he did at big moments in the match.

“I stayed though in the first set and then again in the second. My goal today was to get to two hours and then we start the match from there.

“Then when we hit two hours I broke to go up 2-1 in the third. The he started to die there and I don’t know what’s going on with him.”

Petra Kvitová upsets Garbiñe Muguruza

Our first surprise of the day came when 21st-seeded Petra Kvitová of Czechia defeated ninth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7(12)-6(10). This is the 13th time Kvitová made the fourth round at the U.S Open since 2008. Kvitová said after the match she was inspired by Serena Williams' inspiring performance the night before in her loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Story continues

"I watched Serena last night and it was amazing how she saved all those match points," Kvitová said. "So I tried to do the same."

Jessica Pegula beats Yue Yuan

Aside from a wild second set, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States cruised a win over Yue Yuan of China, 6-2, 6(6)-7(8), 6-1. The American advanced to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the third time this year with the win.