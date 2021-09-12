  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US Open 2021: How to watch, live stream the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One day after Emma Raducanu made history by winning the U.S. Open women's singles title, Novak Djokovic will try to cement his name in tennis – and sports – history.

The top-ranked men's player will face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the men's final, one win away from accomplishing two incredible feats.

Should he win his fourth U.S. Open and 21st career major, Djokovic would become just the second man in the Open era (since 1968) to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam following Rod Laver in 1969, and he would pass longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history.

Beating Medvedev, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam title, will be no easy feat, however.

Though Djokovic owns a 5-3 record against Medvedev in head-to-head meetings, including a win in the final of this year's Australian Open, the Russian has beaten Djokovic at the ATP Finals last year as well as Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Monte Carlo in 2019.

Novak Djokovic, left, faces, Daniil Medvedev, right in the 2021 U.S. Open men&#39;s singles final.
Novak Djokovic, left, faces, Daniil Medvedev, right in the 2021 U.S. Open men's singles final.

OPINION: Djokovic's mastery of Grand Slam format leaves challengers in the dust

OPINION: Medvedev can stop Djokovic if he overcomes his worst impulses

Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2021 U.S. Open men's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York:

What time is the U.S. Open men's final?

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, following completion of the women's doubles final.

What TV channel is the U.S. Open men's final on?

ESPN will air the match, and ESPN Deportes will have the Spanish-language broadcast.

How can I watch the U.S. men's final online via live stream?

The match will be streamed on ESPN3/Watch ESPN and on the ESPN app.

How did each player reach the final?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

  • First round: Beat Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-1

  • Second round: Beat Tallon Griekspoor, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

  • Third round: Beat Kei Nishikori, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

  • Round of 16: Beat Jenson Brooksby, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

  • Quarterfinals: Beat No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

  • Semifinals: Beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

  • First round: Beat Richard Gasquet, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

  • Second round: Beat Dominik Koepfer, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

  • Third round: Beat Pablo Andujar, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

  • Round of 16: Beat No. 24 Daniel Evans, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

  • Quarterfinals: Beat Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

  • Semifinals: Beat No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 6-5, 6-2

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Open men's final: Time, TV streaming for Djokovic vs. Medvedev

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Djokovic wins, takes Grand Slam chance to final

    Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

  • Emma Raducanu in profile: The ‘celestial talent’ which conquered New York

    After turning 18 last November she made her senior debut at the Viking Open in Nottingham in June as a wildcard.

  • Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

    Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. After winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, Williams was upset in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows by Roberta Vinci. Now Djokovic is a step closer, heading into the U.S. Open final on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev needing one more victory to go 28-0 at Grand Slam tournaments and claim all four trophies in a single season.

  • 'A young lightning bolt': How world newspapers reacted to Emma Raducanu's US Open victory

    Emma Raducanu's turbocharged run to the US Open title has captured the imagination of newspapers around the world.

  • How Rich Are Roger Federer, Serena Williams and These Other Big-Name Tennis Stars?

    The tennis world was stunned when Serena Williams announced that she'd be pulling out of the US Open to finish healing from a hamstring injury, according to Yahoo Sports. Along with her sister, Venus,...

  • Peruvian rebel group leader Abimael Guzman dies at 86

    Professor-turned-radical rebel leader Abimael Guzman has died. The Peruvian government said the founder of the Shining Path guerilla group died in his prison cell Saturday morning. Awed by China’s Cultural Revolution, the lifelong communist launched a class war in 1980, transforming radical students and a band of peasants into Latin America’s most stubborn guerilla force. He led his supporters into the Andes Mountains, leading a bloody Marxist revolution that attacked security forces and officials, among others. Over two decades, the internal conflict launched by the Shining Path killed roughly 69,000 people. Captured by police in 1992, he was convicted as a terrorist and was serving two life sentences when he died --- just one day before the anniversary of his capture. Peru’s defense minister said Guzman died of a “generalized infection.” In a tweet, President Pedro Castillo called him a “terrorist leader” and blamed him for the loss of what he said was an “uncountable number of lives.”The Shining Path has largely collapsed as a military threat. But remnants remain to this day.

  • Piers Morgan accused of ‘trying to take credit for’ Emma Raducanu’s historic US Open win

    ‘Keep digging, Piers,’ wrote one Twitter user

  • Queen leads tributes as Emma Raducanu celebrates US Open success

    Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski have both backed the teenager to win more grand slam titles.

  • Britain's Raducanu wins U.S. Open title

    British tennis player Emma Raducanu was crowned US Open Champion on Saturday and she made history as the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title.The 18-year-old is also the first British woman in more than four decades to win a Major singles final.She beat the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in a near two-hour contest at Flushing Meadows.Despite a knee injury in the second set, Raducanu returned and finished the match with an ace - Final score: 6-4 6-3.The grand slam final was the first in the men's or women's game to be contested by two unseeded players, Raducanu ranked 150th and Fernandez ranked 73rd.What made it even more remarkable was that the young player's march to the title required 10 matches, including three wins in qualifiers and she did it without dropping a single set along the way.Raducanu's friends and fans in her hometown of Beckenham, southeast London, erupted in cheers after her victory.Her former coach Harry Bushnell found the result hard to believe. "I said earlier on if she was going to win, she's going to win straight sets. I mean, it's just a joke of an achievement for her. I think it's important she got it done in that second set. Fair play to her opponent, she was equally as unbelievable, but yeah, it's nuts."There's been an outpouring of praise for the young player, from tennis giants to the British Royal Family.Even the Queen issued a rare statement on the Royal Family website congratulating Raducanu, saying "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

  • Fernandez hopes to match New York 9/11 resilience after Open loss

    Leylah Fernandez hadn't even been born in 2001 when terrorists attacked New York, but she hopes to show the same resilience and resolve as New Yorkers after her US Open final loss.

  • Last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $29

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad … The post Last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $29 appeared first on BGR.

  • Historic: Qualifier Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win US Open women's final

    Great Britain's Emma Raducanu beats Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in Open era.

  • How Emma Raducanu kept her composure following cut to knee as Lelyah Fernandez fretted

    There may not have been many public tears from Britain's newest sporting superstar, but Emma Raducanu gave blood and sweat as she fought her way to an incredible US Open victory.

  • Lee Westwood in danger of falling out of Ryder Cup places on the last day of Europe's qualifying race

    The four active European players with the most Ryder Cup points to their names are Sergio Garcia (25½), Lee Westwood (23), Ian Poulter (15) and Justin Rose (14). And there is a good chance that come 5pm on Sunday Padraig Harrington will have to pick three from this quartet as his wild cards for the biennial dust-up in Wisconsin in less than two weeks’ time.

  • Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins U.S. Open

    Fairytale victory for teen who until three months ago had never played in a professional tour-level event.

  • No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at U.S. Open

    Daniil Medvedev surged out of a tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Felix Auger-Aliassime, and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.

  • Emma Raducanu becomes first qualifier to win US Open with defeat of Leylah Fernandez

    Raducanu is the first US Open women's champion from Great Britain since Virginia Wade in 1968.

  • NFL betting: Week 1 player props

    A baker's dozen of our favorite player props for Week 1.

  • Tyrann Mathieu activated from COVID-19 list ahead of Week 1, is considered a game-time decision

    Tyrann Mathieu is eligible to play for the Chiefs in Week 1.

  • Teen phenoms are showing us why women's tennis has never been more exciting

    Seeing Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu take down some of the best women's tennis players in the world almost feels like the start of something bigger.