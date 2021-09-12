US Open 2021: How to watch, live stream the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

One day after Emma Raducanu made history by winning the U.S. Open women's singles title, Novak Djokovic will try to cement his name in tennis – and sports – history.

The top-ranked men's player will face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the men's final, one win away from accomplishing two incredible feats.

Should he win his fourth U.S. Open and 21st career major, Djokovic would become just the second man in the Open era (since 1968) to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam following Rod Laver in 1969, and he would pass longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history.

Beating Medvedev, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam title, will be no easy feat, however.

Though Djokovic owns a 5-3 record against Medvedev in head-to-head meetings, including a win in the final of this year's Australian Open, the Russian has beaten Djokovic at the ATP Finals last year as well as Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Monte Carlo in 2019.

Novak Djokovic, left, faces, Daniil Medvedev, right in the 2021 U.S. Open men's singles final.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2021 U.S. Open men's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York:

What time is the U.S. Open men's final?

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, following completion of the women's doubles final.

What TV channel is the U.S. Open men's final on?

ESPN will air the match, and ESPN Deportes will have the Spanish-language broadcast.

How can I watch the U.S. men's final online via live stream?

The match will be streamed on ESPN3/Watch ESPN and on the ESPN app.

How did each player reach the final?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

First round: Beat Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-1

Second round: Beat Tallon Griekspoor, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Third round: Beat Kei Nishikori, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Round of 16: Beat Jenson Brooksby, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Semifinals: Beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

First round: Beat Richard Gasquet, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Second round: Beat Dominik Koepfer, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Third round: Beat Pablo Andujar, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

Round of 16: Beat No. 24 Daniel Evans, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinals: Beat Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Semifinals: Beat No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 6-5, 6-2

