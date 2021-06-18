US Open 2021 second round: live score and latest updates from Torrey Pines

Bland - GETTY IMAGES

Russell Henley the clubhouse leader on four-under, with Louis Oosthuizen also on four-under

Brooks Koepka laid down the gauntlet to his rival Bryson DeChambeau with an impressive opening two-under 69. Defending champion DeChambeau shot a two-over 73, Rory McIroy is at one-under

Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines

04:24 PM

If you're wondering why I am not mentioning Justin Rose that much

It's because the Englishman (winner of the US Open at Merion in 2013) is 10-over for the tournament. It's just not happening for the Olympic champion. He was seven-over yesterday and is three-over through five today - one to forget...

04:17 PM

Rory creates roars

04:17 PM

RICHARD BLAND IS TIED FOR THE LEAD!

Yes, it's worthy of CAPS LOCK. This feel good story is getting better and better, The Englishman birdies the 17th (his eighth) to move to four-under and the co-lead...this is special.

04:12 PM

Watch out everyone

Jon Rahm is slightly angry...the Spaniard does have a temper on him and he's annoyed with himself on the par-four fifth. He pulls his drive, then leaves the approach short, he he does with his chip, he two putts for a bogey to fall to one-under. That's one of the easier holes on the course so perhaps we should understand his inner rage this one time.

04:08 PM

Somehow

Rory turned that possible six at the 13th into a four - that birdie sends him to two-under. Watch out leaders...DJ also leaves the green with a birdie and he's back to level par.

ROry

04:05 PM

Patrick Cantley is everyone’s favourite

Story continues

‘He’ll win a major soon’ golfer. Before the start of every major he’s always talked about as a potential winner…could this week see him break his duck? He’s in the right position to do so - he’s just birdied the fourth, he’s one-under for the day and lies on two-under.

His compatriot Jordan Spieth gets another birdie to move to four-over, he’s doing what he needs to to play at the weekend.

04:01 PM

Rory blocks his approach to the par five 13th

He'll has a bit of work to do to save par there - he's slightly shortsided himself. He would have been looking to capitalise on that par-five having birdied the 14th to move back to one-under.

Meanwhile, Richard Bland bounces straight back from the bogey at 15 with a birdie at 16 - he's at three-under and just one off the lead - long may his fine form continue =.

03:56 PM

A first dropped shot of the day

For Richard Bland. He pulls his approach on the 15th leaving him too much to do. He chips to within six foot but misses and he’s back to two-under.

03:50 PM

The Leaderboard

Not much movement at the top so far

LB

03:48 PM

DeChambeau gets one shot back

He gets a much-needed birdie at the par-5 13th...he's at three-over now.

Also popping one in when they really need it is Jordan Spieth - he birdies the fourth to get back to five-over. He still needs a few more if he's to stay for the weekend - they're saying on Sky Sports that the cut line is looking likely to be at four-over

03:42 PM

Amazing Grace

No once, absolutely NO ONE has ever used that when talking about Branden Grace, I am sure about that...anyway, I've shown no originality because the man who went close at Chambers Bay in 2015 has just got and eagled the second, pitching in with his second. He's now at one-under, he's been out of form recently but has the pedigree to win big.

03:36 PM

Not a Mastering the second round

Playing with DeChambeau the Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is having a torrid day - he's five over through his three holes and lies on three-over now. Bet that's not a fun threeball to be part of...

03:33 PM

The English duo

Of Paul Casey and Lee Westwood are three holes into their second rounds - Casey is finding life tougher than his newly married playing partner. He has just registered back-to-back bogeys to be on two-over while Westy has oped up with three pars to remain on level par.

03:29 PM

How Bland took to Torry Pines

03:27 PM

Rory bogeys the 11th

The long par 3 is catching out a lot of players out and McIlroy succumbs to it's wiles today. He drops back a shot due to his tee shot finding the bunker, he nearly got up and down but walks off with a bogey. DJ saves par and they are both at level par.

03:24 PM

Brooks Koepka's smile gets bigger

Because DeChambeau has bogeyed the 12th (his third) he's out of position once again and left himself a 30 footer for par. He's now at four-over for the tournament thanks to being two-over through three today.

03:22 PM

Brilliant Blandy

It gets better and better for the Englishman - the man who won his first pro title earlier this year at the age of 48 is now three-under thanks to a birdie at 13 (his fourth). He's two-under for the round and tied for third! He couldn't could he? The obvious answer is 'it's way too early to start thinking like that ' but he would be a hugely popular winner if the very very unexpected did happen.

Bland

03:18 PM

Oosthuizen looked in impressive form yesterday

His swing is to die for - so smoothy and envy-inducing - and it’s never a huge shock to see him challenge for the big titles. He’s got his second round started and has a three-footer to open up with a birdie and take the sole leader. He misses - it was left all the way and he’ll have to make due with a par.

03:14 PM

Will Louis reign this week?

Oosthuizen's last six U.S Open results:



3rd

T7

T16

T23

T23

2nd



He co-leads after round 1.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/SL7JWMj3KS — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 18, 2021

03:13 PM

Fog

Is one of the more interesting bits of weather you can have - it looks all mysterious and intriguing, unlike rain which is just plain annoying. However, you can play golf in rain but not fog and it's looking foggy at Torrey Pines at the moment. Not bad enough to bring the golfers back to the clubhouse (as with yesterday) but something the organisers will be keeping an eye on.

03:09 PM

Pre-tournament favourite

Jon Rahm shot two-under yesterday and likes this course (won here in 2017). He's also under way and like his European team-mate opens up with a solid par at the first.

03:08 PM

Rory Mcilroy got over his first-round woes

With a one-under 70. He’s out on the course at the moment and has just parred his first (the 10th) - his birdie putt just missing on the low side. Playing partner Dustin ‘DJ’ Johnson bogeys and he’s now one-over. He only made one birdie yesterday - that’s very unlike him and there’s a sense he’s just off his game.

03:03 PM

Far from Bland

In fact the is news is positively spicy - OK, I admit it, that doesn't really work...apols - anyway Richard Bland is one-under for his round and two-under for the tournament. The feel-good story of the year so far is getting better and better.

02:59 PM

Not the start DeChambeau wanted

A poor second shot left the defending champion and ‘videobomber’ (there’s a work I’ve never used before until today is out of position and bogeys his first (the 10th). Somewhere, Brooks Koepka has a smile on his face.

02:48 PM

Could he finally win that second major?

Louis Oosthuizen pars his final hole to close a four-under 67, as Richard Bland opens his second round with a big birdie!



📺 Watch the second round live on Sky Sports Golf or follow updates via the live blog. pic.twitter.com/6fmoeOzjyD — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2021

02:45 PM

Leaderboard at the start of round two

-4 Russell Henley, Louis Ooosthuizen

-3 Francesco Molinari, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sebastian Munoz

-2 Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

02:44 PM

Here's that 'videobomb'

A bit of fun or pathetic and petty?

Bryson photobombing Brooks’ interview with Todd Lewis (again) is amazing😂



pic.twitter.com/f27XaeJHPX — Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) June 18, 2021

02:39 PM

More petty squabbling on the way?

Coming into the third major of the year all the golfing chat revolved around the spat between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Most people with access to the internet will have heard of the spat, but in case you haven’t it goes along the lines of one of them ‘slagging’ off the other one, the other one then saying he had a better body than the other and so on and so forth. If it seems a bit childish, petty and slightly pathetic that’s because there’s a high probability it is.

The Americans At Loggerheads dominated most of the first day at Torrey Pines. Koepka posting an impressive two-under 69 early on to lay down a marker for the defending champion, who went out in the afternoon and shot a two-over 73.

Earlier DeChambeau managed to “videobomb” Koepka during a TV interview that aped the incident that occurred in last month’s US PGA Championship. Silly for most normal people DeChambeau’s antics added yet more fuel to the squabble that is continuing to dominate the USA’s national championship.

As it happens there were others out on the beautiful course near San Diego and among them Russell Henley set the early target with a four-under 67, a mark that Louis Oosthuizen also reached before the light gave and play was called off for the day.

Rory Mcilroy started off well and managed to complete 18 holes before the darkness came and will be happy with his one-under 70.

Elsewhere Phil Mickelson, who won last month's PGA Championship, had just one birdie and finished 4 over.

"I don't think my expectations have changed (because of winning the PGA Championship)," Mickelson said. "But I feel like I have the confidence and ability to play well enough to get in contention, and so I guess my disappointment when I don't play to that level is a little bit greater."

Mickelson turned 51 on Wednesday and added: “I’m optimistic that I'll put together a good round (on Friday).”

It’s sure to be another testing day by the Pacific, stay here to find out who makes it to the weekend.