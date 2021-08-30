US Open 2021: Schedule, how to watch, live stream the Grand Slam tennis tournament

The US Open – the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year – starts on Monday, nearly a month after the final tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both the men’s and women’s fields will be without some of their biggest names. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and defending US Open champion Dominic Thiem will all miss this year’s tournament due to injury.

That makes world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the favorite to win. Djokovic will attempt to become the first men's player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. He’s also bidding to pass Federer and Nadal for most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is seeded No. 1 for the 2021 US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament.

On the women's side, six-time US Open champion Serena Williams withdrew because of a hamstring injury, while Venus Williams, a two-time champion, also pulled out because of a leg injury, leaving New York fans without a Williams sister to cheer for for the first time since 2003. Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, will also miss the US Open after a positive COVID-19 test, despite being vaccinated.

Still, plenty of top players remain in the draw, including No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who won Wimbledon last month, as well as two-time US Open and two-Australian Open champ Naomi Osaka.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2021 tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York:

What day does the US Open begin?

After four days of qualifying matches, the first round of the US Open begins on Monday and runs through September 12. The women's singles final is Saturday, Sept. 11, and the men's on Sunday, Sept. 12.

What time does play begin at the US Open?

The day session begins at 11 a.m. ET with night sessions scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the US Open on?

ESPN and ESPN2 will air live coverage of the US Open for the 12th consecutive year. Tennis Channel will deliver a daily US Open preview shows and extensive match encore programming.

How can I watch the US Open online via live stream?

Fans can catch matches on ESPN3, ESPN+ and the ESPN app or streaming services like Hulu, Sling and fuboTV that offer ESPN.

What are the best matches to watch on opening day?

Play at Arthur Ashe Stadium kicks off at noon with an All-American matchup between 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, who lost to Stephens in the 2017 final.

Other big matches on Day 1:

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Andy Murray (Ashe)

No. 19 John Isner vs. Brandon Nakashima (Louis Armstrong)

No. 21 Coco Gauff vs. Magda Linette (Armstrong)

Big matches on Night 1:

No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. Marie Bouzkova (Ashe)

No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Nick Kyrgios (Armstrong)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Open tennis 2021: Schedule, TV, live stream information for tennis