Jon Rahm claims first major in stunning fashion after helter-skelter final round at US Open

Jon Rahm celebrates with the trophy after winning he U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Rahm birdies the last two holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one shot and become first Spaniard to win US Open

Win comes two weeks after he tested positive for Covid when six shots clear at the Memorial

McIlroy, DeChambeau and Koepka challenge during exciting final round but fall back on the tough back nine

Two weeks ago, Jon Rahm stood on an 18th green and doubled up and cried when informed by officials that he had tested positive for Covid and was obliged to withdraw from that tournament despite being six shots clear. On Sunday night, the scene was wildly different as Rahm ran around in front of the clubhouse in euphoria after holing a brilliant 15-footer that he correctly sensed had won him his first major and Spain its first US Open.

Rahm lifted his PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines and so the famous San Diego layout, perched gloriously above the Pacific, holds pride of place in the Basque’s remarkable story once more.

With a one-shot win over South African Louis Oosthuizen, Rahm, 26, not only becomes his country’s fourth major winner but he is back at world No 1 as well. From grim isolation to intense celebration, all within the month of June.

Rahm earned many admirers for the magnanimous spirit in which he faced up to his brutal misfortune at the Memorial and he will have netted so many more after fending off what had, at times on the last day, been a dream leaderboard with the likes of Rory McIlroy, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka all in contention. A 67 for a six-under total gave him the title and cheque for £1.6 million.

If the putt on the 18th was spectacular then the birdie conversion on the 17th - from 25 feet, downhill, left-to-right - was even better. As he walked to the scorer’s hut holding his two-month-old baby boy, Kepa, with beaming wife Kelley alongside, it genuinely felt like a sporting wrong had been put right in the most emphatic manner imaginable.

Rahm cannot hide his excitement after holing his birdie putt on the 18th - GETTY IMAGES

“I'm a big believer in karma, and after what happened a couple weeks ago I stayed really positive knowing good things were coming,” Rahm said. “I didn't know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place. I got breakthrough win here and the fact that my parents were able to come, I just felt like the stars were aligning.”

Rahm dedicated the victory to his late countryman and inspiration, Severiano Ballesteros, the five-time major winner who could finish no better than third in America’s national championship.

“This was definitely for Seve,” Rahm said. “I know he tried a lot, and usually we think a lot about him at the Masters, but I know he wanted to win this one most of all. I just don't know how to explain it.”

Nobody can deny that Rahm is not worthy - not even all those who understandably believe he got a huge break on the ninth when his drive flew over a fence on the ninth and it was not deemed out of bounds because of being a “service area” - and Europe captain Padraig Harrington will be so delighted to have at least one current holder of a major title in his Ryder Cup team for the match in Whistling Straits in September.

Yet feel for Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, who looked to be on his way to an overdue second major title until Rahm’s fist-pumped finish. Oosthuizen was on the 14th and holding the lead when Rahm produced the frenzy of the 17th and still had a chance when he parred three in a row to reach the 17th just one off Rahm.

But then he hooked his drive into a bush, had to take a drop and walked off with a bogey. And despite him valiantly birdieing the last he had to settle for sole second place on five-under, two ahead of American Harris English in third.

This was Oosthuizen’s sixth runner-up finish in the majors in the past nine years, and his second in as many months after Phil Mickelson’s win at the US PGA three weeks ago. Blessed with perhaps the sweetest swing in the game, the 38-year-old will go to next month’s Open at Royal St George’s as one of the favourites.

Yet what a cast list it promises to be at the year’s final major. McIlroy will take great promise from his performance in California, regardless of it being a familiarly disappointing Sunday since his fourth major win seven long years ago.

The 32-year-old played his first holes in one-under and at four-under was sharing the lead. But he dropped a shot on the 11th, went from bunker to bunker on the treacherous 12th for a double-bogey six and his challenge was fatally derailed. McIlroy trailed in with a 73 and one-under total in a tie for seventh.

Yet it should be remembered the Northern Irishman is still in the early stages with a new coach and his driving, in particular, is at last showing signs of its former pre-eminence. “I played well and felt comfortable with what I was doing,” he said. “I felt like tee to green I was really solid, but once I made those mistakes on 11 and 12, I was just chasing and ultimately couldn't really get anything done.

“I think the best way to describe it is that the last few times I've been in this sort of position, I've gone out on Sunday hoping to play well, where I feel like now I know what to do to play well and I know I have the tools to play well, and it's just a matter of execution and sticking to what I've been working on. It was way better today. The score doesn't suggest it, but it's been really positive.”

Rory McIlroy was challenging for the lead but fell away on the tough back nine - AP

England’s Paul Casey finished on the same mark as McIlroy after a 70 and booked himself a place alongside Tyrrell Hatton at next month’s Olympics as a result. DeChambeau suffered a nightmare seven-over back nine of 44 to finish with a 77 and a three-over total, which would no doubt please Koepka.

However, Koepka will be rueing his own 69 that, although rewarding him a share of fourth on two-under with Italian Guido Migliozzi and the ever impressive Collin Morikawa, could and should have been a few better.

12:49 AM

What a way to win your first major

12:44 AM

Not only is Rahm the new US Open champion

He is also the new world No.1...not a bad week's work.

12:42 AM

Jon Rahm talks to Sky Sports

"It’s hard to explain right now. What happened a couple of weeks ago was unfortunate but was beyond my control. I kept telling myself something big was going to happen - and it did. I was hitting really good shots on the stretch but not making the putts. I stayed patient and I believed and to finish birdie-birdie to win the US Open feels really good. "

12:27 AM

Final leaderboard

-6 Rahm

-5 Oosthuizen

-3 English

-2 Migliozzi , Koepka, Morikawa

-1 McIlroy, Grace, Scheffler, Berger, Casey, Schauffele

Rahm

12:23 AM

Louis Oosthuizen finishes with a birdie

Some will ask why he didn't go for it with his second shot at the last but he birdies the 18th and finishes in second place on five-under. It's another fine major for the South African BUT another near miss, Will he ever land that elusive second major?

12:21 AM

The new champion speaks...

On winning the US Open after his Covid chaos at the Memorial…

“I am a big believer in karma and after what happened a couple of weeks ago I believed big things were going to happen. I felt the stars were aligning.”

On his finishing two birdies…

“I can’t believe I made the last two putts. I am the first Spaniard to win the US Open, this is for Seve [Ballesteros], he wanted to win this and had a few goes.”

On Torrey Pines where he won his first PGA Tour title and where he asked his wife to marry him…

“As soon as I come here I just feel happy.”

12:16 AM

RAHM IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION!!

Oosthuizen's approach goes over the pin and stops some 15 feet away.

Rahm has got over his disappointment of his Covid mishap at the Memorial by winning his first major.

12:12 AM

Louis lays up!

It was in deepish rough - he now has to hole his approach.

12:11 AM

Rory ends with a par on the last

That's one-under for the tournament. Not what he was after but for the first time in a while he was challenging in a major. His work with new coach Pete Cowen is still relatively new and his week's work at Torrey Pines shows the new relationship is working.

ROry

12:07 AM

Louis's drive ends in the lefthand rough

They might as well start engraving Rahm's name on the trophy now. It's very unlikely the South African will get up and down from where he is, but stranger things have happened...

12:05 AM

DeChambeau played himself into an excellent position around the turn...

...but his round unravelled on the back nine, as he shot an eight-over 44 to finish on three-over.

12:04 AM

Louis misses the par putt...

...from 10 feet, he hung the putt out right and it didn't break. He now needs an eagle to take the US Open into a two-hole playoff with Rahm who is in the clubhouse (trying to avoid any doctors, I assume) looking nervous and excited and a hole load of other emotions, I imagine.

-6 Rahm (F)

-4 Oosthuizen (17)

-3 English (F)

-2 Migliozzi (F), Koepka (F), Morikawa (F)

12:00 AM

Louis takes a drop at the 17th

He's playing his third and hits a great approach to give himself a fine chance of walking off with a par. Nail that putt then it's all set up for yet more drama on the last (he eagled the 18th yesterday with arguably are harder pin position...)

11:56 PM

Rahm is in exalted company (should he, as looks likely, win this...)

11:54 PM

Louis Oosthuizen finds the ravine at 17!

Disaster...

His drive hugged the lefthand side and bounced into the hazard. It looks like it's in a bush and he will have to take a drop.

11:51 PM

He makes it

Gutsy putt, that. Back of the hole from the moment it left the putter.

He stays at five-under one back of Rahm's six-under clubhouse lead.

11:50 PM

A tricky putt for par...

...for Louis Oosthuizen on the par-three 16th. The ball has at least six feet to travel to get to the hole. Squeaky bum time for the South African.

11:48 PM

Rory McIlroy has...

...bogeyed the par-three 16th and drops back to one-under. It's not been his back nine.

Nor has it been DeChambeau's. The Marmite golfer is four over for the inward nine on the 17th tee. He then has what can only be described as a mare on the par four. He walks off with quadruple-bogey eight (yep, a four-over doughnut) to fall back to three-over.

Bryson

11:41 PM

Louis Oosthuizen...

...is on the 15th green. He walks off with a par to stay on five-under. He needs birdies now.

-6 Rahm (F)

-5 Oosthuizen (15)

-3 English (F)

-2 Migliozzi (F), Koepka (F), Morikawa (F)

11:37 PM

How to make a statement and take the solo lead

11:35 PM

WOW WOW WOW

Rahm birdies the 18th and, understandably, goes mental!

A sweeping left-to -righter was in from the moment it left the putter. What a three at 17 and what an up and down at the last for another birdie!

He's the sole lead on SIX-UNDER! What a moment.

Oosthuizen must have heard those cheers.

11:32 PM

Rahm chips out from the bunker...

...to 20 feet. He had to hit it right of the pin to take out the possibility of ending in the water. He's played sensibly all day and wasn't going to change tactics with a possible first major title on the line.

11:27 PM

Rahm in the greenside bunker at the 18th

He's brought the water into play now - the green slopes toward the drink and he will need nerves of steel and a delicate touch with his next shot.

11:24 PM

Rory nearly chips in at the 15th

He still has a chance but needs birdies and, at two-under, help from others as well.

-5 Oosthuizen (13), Rahm (17)

-3 English (F)

-2 Migliozzi (F), Koepka (F), Morikawa (F) McIlroy (14)

11:21 PM

Rahm's drive on 18 finds the short stuff

The pin is front right and he has a great line into it.

11:19 PM

Rahm makes his MOVE

He birdies the 17th to get to five-under and the co-lead. It was a big swinger from left to right and the Spaniard goes nuts. What a putt, and what a player. He was denied by a positive Covid test when six shots clear at the Memorial - he could more than make up for that with a win here.

11:14 PM

Rory saves par at the 14th

It's a good par save but he needs those six-footers to go in for birdies now not par. He stays at two-under.

11:11 PM

Rahm drives into the bunker at the 17th

He's on a slight upslope so he should be ok...(famous last words...)

Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen nails his par putt at the 13th.

-5 Oosthuizen (13)

-4 Rahm (16)

-3 English (F)

-2 Migliozzi (F), Koepka (F), McIlroy (13)

11:07 PM

Louis Oosthuizen finds the deep rough...

...with his second at the 13th. He is able to dig it out and he has a two putts to try to save par and stay at five-under.

Rahm continues on the par train. That's seven from seven on the back nine - again, that's fine. Keep the bogeys off your card and he will be there or thereabouts after 18 (depending Oosthuizen...) He's on four-under.

11:01 PM

Stunning shot from Rahm at the par-three 16th

He hits the heart of the green and will have a good look at birdie to go five-under.

10:59 PM

Rory goes so close with his eagle attempt at the 13th

He has a tap-in birdie to get back to two-under. He has no margin for error if he wants to make a late charge to the title.

10:57 PM

Rahm nearly rolls a birdie putt in at the 15th

It lipped out at pace - he taps in for par and stays on four-under. That's six straight pars for the Spaniard - nothing fancy, more solid than stylish BUT that's all he needs to do at the moment as other Big Names fall backwards.

It's looking like a two-way battle between him and Oosthuizen at the moment.

10:54 PM

Rory plays a great approach at the 13th

He has a 25-footer for eagle - he could do with sinking that. He's currently on one-under.

10:52 PM

DeChambeau has finally finished at the 13th

It walked off the green with a double bogey seven. He's now at one-under.

10:51 PM

Torrid tree

For Mackenzie Hughes - having seen his tee shot find the tree at the 11th, he's dropped three shots in two holes to be on one-under.

10:49 PM

The Leaderboard

LB

10:47 PM

Oosthuizen saves par well at the 12th

He stays at the top of the leaderboard on five-under.

10:46 PM

Bobby Jones once said...

...nobody wins the US Open, someone loses it. Well, at the moment there are quite a few golfers (DeChambeau, McIlroy, Koepka) losing it.

10:45 PM

DeChambeau's fourth at the 13th...

...lands by some Stella cans way over the green. He may well want a swig of one of those the way he's played this hole...

10:43 PM

Harris English is the clubhouse leader

The American shot three-under 68 today and his three-under total is the current target.

10:42 PM

Jon Rahm is the one Big Name...

...not making mistakes at the moment.

His birdie putt at the 14th just slips by the hole. He's just one off Oosthuizen's five-under lead.

10:40 PM

DeChambeau is in a world of trouble on the 13th

He finds the second cut of rough off the tee, he stays in the second cut of rough with his second, and then finds the bunker short of the green with his third...he'll do well to leave with just a bogey.

10:38 PM

Another Big Name makes a big mistake

Brooks Koepka bogeys the 18th - one of the easiest holes on the course - and he ends up at two-under. It was a two-under round of 69, impressive, but it could have been so much more. It's will likely be another top-five finish, but he's not interested in that.

10:36 PM

Mini disaster for McIlroy

Rory double bogeys the 12th. He was out of position twice - his approach ending at the back of the greenside bunker - and he ends up with a six. He's now back to one-under and his race is quite possibly run.

10:32 PM

Oosthuizen bogeys the 11th

The South African with the sexy (yes, I am using that word) swing went into the rough off the tee at the par-three 11th and is unable to get up and down. He drops back to five-under.

-5 Oosthuizen (11)

-4 Rahm (13)

-3 Koepka (17), English (F), DeChambeau (12), McIlroy (11)

10:28 PM

Is that a bird in the tree?

Nope, it's Hughes' ball...

Ball

10:24 PM

Mistakes are creeping in...

DeChambeau bogeys the 12th - a three-putt, a la Rory on 11 - and he's now back to three-under. He went over 25 holes without a bogey but has now registered two in a row (no way am I going to use the words 'London' and 'buses'...).

10:21 PM

Hughes is in a tree off the tee on the 11th...

...at any time that is less than ideal on the back nine of a major when you're two back of the lead is pretty poor timing.

The crowd are shouting 'shake that tree'.

10:18 PM

Woe for Rory

McIlroy is on the green in regulation at the par-three 11th BUT he then goes and three-putts...ouch. He drops his first shot of the day and he's back to three-under, three off the lead...He needs to bounce back and fast...

10:17 PM

Muscle/Marmite man DeChambeau...

...shows off his guns at the 12th as he gets the ball from the deep rough (after a wayward tee shot) to the front of the green. Those steaks and protein shakes are doing their job - he's the only golfer who could have dug that ball out of the horror lie.

10:13 PM

Oosthuizen makes his move

10:12 PM

The latest Leaderboard (it's changing all the time)

-6 Oosthuizen (10)

-4 Morikawa (12) Rahm (12) DeChambeau (11), McIlroy (10), Hughes (10)

-3 Koepka (16)

10:09 PM

There are two reasons Oosthuizen is now sole leader

(1) DeChambeau has just bogeyed the 11th, and

(2) The South African has birdied the 10th! He's top of the putting stats on the PGA Tour this year and that long putt (40+feet) illustrated why. He's now at six-under and has a two-shot lead.

10:08 PM

DeChambeau gives himself a chance of par that the 11th

He did as well as he could do having shortsided himself. He's got a 15-footer to stay at five-under.

His best bud (not his best bud) Koepka has just bogeyed the 16th - he was plugged in the greenside bunker and was unable to get up and down. He's at three-under now and needs a huge last two holes.

10:05 PM

Don't think about going to bed

This is nailbiting...

10:04 PM

This is impressive from Rory

He's had nine pars and one birdie in his round so far. he's doing what he has to do.

10:02 PM

Brilliant par save from Rory at the 10th

That was huge - in the rough off the tee he did well to muscle the ball to the edge of the green. He left himself a breaking 15-footer for par and nailed it. He remains at four-under.

10:00 PM

He's done it again!

That is DeChambeau has hit the ball into the crowd and NOT shouted 'fore'. That's is, to put it politely, very, very poor...

The tee shot was on the long par-three 11th. He will now have a tricky up and down for par and, if he has any manners, a few apologies to make as well.

09:55 PM

Brooks makes birdie at the 15th

He moves to four-under, one back of his rival DeChambeau.

DeChambeau then has a birdie chance at the 10th - his effort flirts with the hole but stays above ground.

Hughes and Oosthuizen then both birdie the ninth - another change at the top!

-5 DeChambeau,Oosthuizen

-4 Koepka, McIlroy, Morikawa, Rahm, Hughes

09:51 PM

Richard Bland had such a great first 45 holes

He was the oldest halfway leader at the US Open and until the back nine yesterday played so well. His game unravelled from then and he finished on eight-over. Not a great weekend but still a tournament to remember.

09:48 PM

I thought that was in

I am referring to Rory's birdie putt at the ninth, it needed to turn at the last min but held its line. That's a missed opportunity. He stays one back at four-under.

09:43 PM

Rory pitches beyond the pin at the ninth

He's now got a tough downhill putt for his birdie at the par-five, a hole that is a rare birdie chance at Torrey Pines.

09:42 PM

Phil Mickelson praises Torrey Pines setup

By James Corrigan

It is fair to say that Phil Mickelson and the US Golf Association have not always seen eye-to-eye. The left-hander was so disgusted by the course set-up at Shinnecock Hills three years ago that the word from his camp suggested that he infamously hit his moving ball on a green as some sort of strange protest at the erratic unfairness of the severe test.

Yet as he left Torrey Pines after seeing yet another chance slip away of filling the great void in his creaking trophy cabinet, Mickelson was full of praise for the governing body. Granted, after his record-breaking victory at last month’s US PGA, the 51-year-old expected so much more in his hometown of San Diego than a placing outside the top 50, in the major in which he has come second on six occasions.

Yet in terms of the layout, Mickelson revealed it ticked every box. “Obviously, I’m disappointed I didn’t play better,” Mickelson said after a closing four-over 75 left him on 11 over. “ I’m very surprised that, in the 30 years that I’ve played the US Open, this is the best I’ve seen. I thought they did a remarkable job, and I’m really proud and happy that it’s here at Torrey. “The set-up is the best I’ve ever seen. It allows the players who are playing well to make up ground or separate themselves from the field. They just did such a great job here. I’m very impressed.”

09:37 PM

The Leaderboard

LB

09:34 PM

Paul Casey's race is run as well

He bogeyed the 11th and has just doubled bogeyed the 12th - from being the man charging from the field into contention to level-par in a matter of 20 minutes.

09:32 PM

Not mentioned DJ much

That's because he's having a round to forget. He's just tripled bogeyed the 10th to fall back to three-over - horrendous approach that left him well left of the green in the thick rough the culprit...his race was all but over at the tee box but is definitely over now.

09:24 PM

Brooks is back in it...

...after birding the 13th. He's back to three-under.

09:23 PM

Hughes birdies the seventh to get back to three-under

The Canadian is scrappy and hanging in there.

09:22 PM

Then there were just the Big Names

Henley drops a shot at eighth and is back to two-under.

The top five are now DeChambeau (-5), McIlroy (-4) , Oosthuizen (-4), Morikawa (-4) and Rahm -3) - impressive list.

09:18 PM

Rahm snap hooks at the ninth

Not now Jon! We'll wait to find out where that has gone - it could have travelled out of bounds...

09:16 PM

So very close for the defending champion

09:15 PM

DeChambeau taps in for the easiest of birdies

He's now the sole leader at five-under.

Rory immediately has a chance to join him with a birdie putt at the seventh - he misses on the lowside and stays at four-under where he is joined by Morikawa who has just birdied the par-five ninth.

DeChambeau

09:12 PM

This probably won't make sense but I'll write it anyway...

There's a lot of momentum out there at the moment.

DeChambeau is a minute or two from taking the sole lead, Rory is also looking good for a possible birdie at the seventh, Casey is having a great round. etc etc...

09:10 PM

SO SO SO CLOSE FOR A HOLE IN ONE FOR...

...Bryson DeChambeau at the eighth. He hit a pitching wedge from 175 yards and was one revolution of the ball away from getting to six-under. He'll move to five-under and the sole lead when he gets to the green, however...

09:08 PM

So who's your money on?

Don't ask me for my opinion - I'll list at least five names and probably still be wrong. BUT it's not looking bad for Rory, he's driving the ball well and hasn't been out of position much off the tee today...(apols if that jinxes him...)

09:06 PM

The top four

T-1. McIlroy

T-1. DeChambeau

T-1. Oosthuizen

09:05 PM

Brooks bogeys the 12th

He falls back to two-under BUT still well in this. His putting has let him down this week.

09:01 PM

I reckon there is a huge potential of a play-off happening

Chances of both best buddies (sarcasm alert...) Koepka and DeChambeau being part of one it it does materialise?!

09:00 PM

Everyone is now at four-under

Well, not everyone...BUT if you're at that number then you are a co-leader!

Well done if your name is Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Russell Henley (who has just dropped a shot at the sixth) you are top of the leaderboard.

There are as many as six one shot back on three-under. Casey, Koepka, Morikawa, Wolff, Rahm, and Hughes....

This is a classic.

08:52 PM

What a shot from Morikawa at the eighth

He's the best iron player in the work and he has a tap in at the par three to get to four-under - a number that is a bit congested at the moment, only the five guys on that number at the moment.

08:49 PM

The Leaderboard

LB

08:47 PM

Paul Casey is on the green in two at...

...the par-five ninth.

He misses his eagle chance but has a tap in for birdie. He's now at three-under and within two of the lead.

Paul Casey was T-58th after round 2, making the cut on the number.



08:44 PM

Some great golf is currently being played at the moment

It's hard to keep up.

In short a lot of good players are making this course look easier than they should do.

08:42 PM

Louis Oosthuizen drops a shot at the fourth

He's back in the group on four-under now leaving Henley the sole leader.

As I type Rory has a long putt for birdie at the fifth to go to five-under, it shaves the holes - great putt, so close. He's still on four-under.

08:39 PM

Bryson's birdie

08:37 PM

DeChambeau now has just two people in front of him

He was four-over during his first round but has battled back and a birdie (his first of the day) at the fifth gets him to four-under, just one shot back of the leaders.

08:33 PM

Rory's birdie

08:33 PM

JT's race is run

At snap hook off the tee at teh 10th was his undoing. He departs the green with a double bogey and he is now back to level-par.

08:32 PM

Paul Casey

Is two-under through eight and two-under for the tournament. That's back-to-back birdies and he is in the mix.

08:31 PM

Top of the leaderboard

-5 Henley (4), Oosthuizen (3)

-4 McIlroy (4) Hughes (3)

-3 Koepka (9) Morikawa (5) Rahm (5) DeChambeau (4)

08:28 PM

Just what Rory needed!

Having missed a good chance for birdie on two he makes a breaking left-right putt at the fourth. It was never going anywhere else. He moves to four-under.

This is getting exciting.

08:24 PM

Back-to-back birdies for Brooks

He's birdied the ninth and is well in the mix at three-under. He's three-under for the round, Rory and Co watch out.

08:21 PM

Henley is back to being co-leader

He birdies the third to get back to five-under.

Rory got a par and stays on three-under

08:20 PM

Shane Lowry does something his fellow pros rarely, if ever, do

The Open champion has just walked off the 18th with a double bogey and smiled about it - what a guy, relaxed and doesn't take himself too seriously. Fellow golfers take note - yes, Bryson, I am looking at you. The Irishman ends at 13-over and his focus will now turn to defending the Claret Jug at Royal St George's next month.

Lowry

08:15 PM

Rahm's fast start

A birdie-birdie start moves Jon Rahm within a shot of the #USOpen lead!



08:15 PM

Highly rated Italian...

...Guido Migliozzi has birdied the 12th to move to two-under. He's three-under for his round and bogey-free.

08:13 PM

There are currently

Seven major champions in the top 10.

08:12 PM

Rory finds the dance floor at the tricky third

As Henley puts his tee shot at the par-three to within three feet - a great chance to get back the dropped shot at the first.

08:09 PM

Brooks gets a birdie

At the bar-three eighth. It was a brilliant tee shot and the American had a tap in to get to two-under.

Meanwhile, Rahm drops a shot at the fourth - not part of the script - he's back to three-under.

08:09 PM

Hughes follows Henley in...

...dropping a shot at the first. He is back to four-under. So the two unheralded co-leaders have both suffered early hiccups. Can they bounce back while Rahm and Co. fire in birdies early on?

08:03 PM

DJ birdies the fourth to get to...

...two-under. The Big Names are making their moves. This is already looking like it's going to be a fascinating next four hours (or more if there's a play-off)

08:01 PM

The Leaderboard

LB

07:59 PM

Henley drops a shot at the third

He's back to four-under. Rory makes par and stays at three-under.

Great par-save from Rahm at the third. That was an amazing up and down and it's par saves like that that will be as important and birdies today. He is one four-under.

07:57 PM

Co-leaders get their final rounds under way

Oosthuizen and Hughes both find the fairway.

07:56 PM

Fine putt from Rory

Rory’s approach at the first is just short of the green. But his putt is struck to within three-feet and he should make par at the first. Meanwhile, Henley is in the greenside bunker and has a 30-footer for par after chipping out.

07:52 PM

The third has been devilish all week

It's casued Koepka, DeChambeau and other problems and not it can claim Rahm as its latest victim. The Spaniard, off the back of the opening two birdies goes left of the par-three's green and the ball goes down towards the ravine. By the looks of it he'll do very well to save par. He gets the ball and chips - having been shortsided - to within six-feet. World class.

07:49 PM

Rahm is at four-under...

...with a birdie at the second. Wow, what a start and just what he would have been dreaming of last night - back-to-back birdies. It's the first time he's opened the final round of a major with two birdies. Did someone say he was the pre-tournament favourite?

07:46 PM

Rory is off

And has found the righthand bunker, Not ideal but by no means a disaster. Co-leader, and Rory's playing partner, Russell Henley is in the rough just short of the same bunker

07:44 PM

Ian Poulter birdies the fifth

He's now at one-under as is his playing partner Francesco Molinari. The Big Names are gathering under par now.

Rahm chips to three-feet on the second and has a GREAT CHANCE (it's so good it deserves a caps lock) to to to four-under.

07:41 PM

Morikawa birdies the second and is now on...

...two-under, He was expected to do well this week, hasn't really got going but he's now part of the conversation (not a fan of that phrase...but I used i anyway...)

07:37 PM

Great start from Rahm

The Spaniard - remember he won at Torrey Pines in 2017 - has birdied the first. He's now at three-under alongside Rory and DeChambeau.

07:36 PM

Mr Marmite Bryson DeChambeau has teed off

The big-hitter was mightily impressive yesterday - no bogeys in his 68 - and will more than fancy his chance. His drive finds the lefthand bunker. Scottie Scheffler, on two-under, is his playing partner and his drive is left into the rough.

07:33 PM

JT is so near to three birdies on the bounce

His third putt at the sixth is just shy. But he'll stay on two-under and be more than happy with his lot so far.

07:30 PM

JT makes a move

Justin Thomas making a Sunday charge up the #USOpen leaderboard.



07:27 PM

DJ and Morikawa open with pars

Johnson left himself a tricky putt for par but manages to sink it to stay at one-under.

07:26 PM

Rahm and Wolff get their final rounds under way

Big day for both and their drives are sent safely down the fairway. Wolff was runner-up last year and likes US Opens and knows how to find birdies around Torrey Pines and Rahm is the 'major winner in waiting' as a fair few golfers who never won a major (Monty being the obvious won) have been in the past. The Spaniard, you suspect, will get his hand on one of the big four titles...

07:22 PM

Koepka cannot afford any mistakes...

...if he is to make a challenge today. He has a tough six-foot putt to make par at the fourth. He shows nerves to send the ball into the back of the hole and stays at one-under.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas gets back-to-back birdies with a fine putt from downtown on the fifth. The Players champion is now at two-under.

07:20 PM

The world of the strange

07:15 PM

DJ and Collin Morikawa are off

Both are on one-under; both their drives whistle down the first; both guys have a chance if they can get off to a good start; both haven't really got going this week; but both are very much in the mix. Tantalising.

07:10 PM

Justin Thomas

Adds his name to the growing list of Big Names (the cap B and N are deliberate by the way...) putting their hands up for possible coming from deep. The American birdies the fourth to go to one-under. Anyone within four shots stand a chance, albeit slim, of winning this.

07:06 PM

Ian Poulter is walking off the second green with a...

...birdie! The Englishman hasn't featured really over the first few days but he's now at one-under. If he gets the bit between his teeth then he could make a charge and set a clubhouse target.

07:05 PM

Brooks leaves his tee shot at the third....

...short and right. But his putt nearly goes in, That would have been a shot gained, He stays at one-under and (not wanting to tempt fate) looking in the mood.

06:54 PM

Brooks Koepka has looked as though...

...he was going to make a charge during each round so far. But he hasn't got going and came into the final round at level-par. He's just made a birdie at the second to move to one-under, with a sniff of a fifth major will he find his A-game today?

Brooks Koepka

06:43 PM

Lee Westwood is out on the course

And has gone backwards - he bogeyed the second and is now two-over. He's now far too back to make a charge. I reckon the winner will come from the golfers on one-under or better. There's too much talent at the top of the leaderboard for someone further back to charge through the field to win the title.

06:41 PM

Kaymer misses the birdie chance at the third

He stays at one-over, the same score as his playing partner Jordan Spieth.

06:36 PM

Martin Kaymer plays a lovely shot into...

...the green at the par-three third. It's the signature hole - looking out onto the Pacific Ocean - and Kaymer has a short putt to get to level-par.

US Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama his done for the tournament. He's ended with a three-under 68 to finish on three-over. He never got going after an opening 69.

06:31 PM

Justin Thomas is yet to get going

But the American is still within striking distance - he's parred the first and is at level-par.

06:21 PM

Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer are playing together

They both parred the first and are on one-over - both, you suspect, are too far back to mount an unexpected challenge.

06:18 PM

A lack of experience isn't the reason 'Phil' hasn't won his national championship

Closing 75 for Phil Mickelson.



Most times playing all 72 holes at a U.S. Open

Jack Nicklaus, 35

Phil Mickelson, 27

Hale Irwin, 27

06:16 PM

The Leaderboard

LB

06:09 PM

Phil Mickelson's latest attempt to complete the grand slam is over

The 51-year-old shot a a four-over 75 today to finish on 11-over. He never really got going at Torrey Pines BUT with his five-year exemption into the majors - thanks to his US PGA win - he'll still have opportunities to win that elusive US Open.

06:06 PM

They are talking about what the winning score will be...

...on Sky Sports. They being Sarah Stirk and Paul McGinley. The former Ryder Cup captain thinks six or seven-under will be the mark to hit and he strongly fancies Jon Rahm.

The Spainiard hasn't really caught fire so far but at two-under he's right in the mix.

05:48 PM

Bland's bad run continues

The Englishman bogeys the first thanks to a three-putt. He falls back to two-over.

His playing partner is Guido Migliozzi - the man he beat in the British Masters play-off to win his first title at the 478th attempt.

05:41 PM

Talking about Louis

05:40 PM

It's Father's Day so we have had a lot of sickly sweet social media posts

I am sure Louis Oosthuizen would still love to lift the US Open trophy today...

05:36 PM

Richard Bland had a day to forget...

....yesterday. He went out in one-over (no harm done there) but came back in five-over, with three bogeys on the bounce from the 16th. He was the oldest man to lead the US Open at the 36-hole mark and into dreamland, but as the round went on it became a nightmare.

The Englishman has just got his final round under way, can he play with freedom today and get back into red figures and a possible top-10 finish? Let's hope so.

His first tee shot safely finds the fairway - a fine start.

05:30 PM

How to become a good golfer

Some of you may think it's down to perfecting a smooth, rhythmical swing. Others think it's played in the head - get your mental approach sorted and you can tee it up with the best.

However, it's clear, according to Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley, it's all to do with eating the same meal over and over...

Rory food

Pizza

05:22 PM

There are many ways to play this game

05:09 PM

Phil Mickelson came into the tournament...

...on a high having won the US PGA Championship aged 50, becoming the oldest major winner in the process. The US Open is the only major he is yet to win but his hopes of a Grand Slam disappeared over the first three days. He's currently on eight-over but still showing some short-game magic.

05:04 PM

For Fore's sake...

You don't have to be called Brooks Koepka to work out that Bryson DeChambeau is a bit of a marmite figure. And during his impressive bogey-free round of 67 yesterday he came in for more flak for not yelling 'fore' when on the fourth his tee shot went over the ropes and into the crowd. He is by no means the only golfer to not bother alerting the fans to a missile heading their way but some decorum today wouldn't be remiss...

Here's our very own James Corrigan's view on golfers not yelling 'fore'

READ: It can only be arrogance stopping pros shouting 'Fore!' - this dangerous attitude must be stopped

04:45 PM

Tee times to watch out for

6:43 Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

7:05 Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

7:16 Harris English, Justin Thomas

7:27 Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

7:38 Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter

7:49 Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman

8:00 Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:11 Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

8:22 Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm

8:33 Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

8:44 Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley

8:55 Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes

04:38 PM

Rory McIlroy and Co ready to make their move

It took time but suddenly the Big Names have moved into contention. With just 18 holes to go at Torrey Pines some of the world’s best are lurking with intent after an absorbing third round on Saturday.

Louis Oosthuizen is among the leading trio who head into the the final round on five-under. An eagle on the 18th last night moved the South African with the smooth swing to the top of the leaderboard where he keeps unheralded Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley company. Oosthuizen has never won in the USA and has been waiting for his second major for 11 years now. He is the man to catch.

Lying in wait ready to pounce are a host of major winners not far back who will fancy their chances if they can keep the bogeys off their cards.

Rory Mcilroy shot a four-under 67 on Saturday. He looked in control and speaking last night said he fancies he is chances today

“I am happy with how I played. There weren’t as many black numbers today which is really nice. I started solidly and played so well tee-to-green until the 15th. It’s the best I’ve played all week,” he commented.

“It would mean an awful lot, I feel good and I’ve given myself a chance. It seems a while since I’ve had a chance to win a major, my game feels good.”

McIlroy will tee it up on three-under which is the same score as the defending champion Bryson DeChambeau. The American made history on Saturday shooting his first ever bogey-free round at a major. His blemish-free 68 was a impressive as it was ominous and he too his confident heading into the final round.

"You've got to be really patient out here at these majors," DeChambeau said. "It's something that is not easy to do. I feel like I'm starting to understand major championship golf and how to play it and how to go about managing my game, my attitude and just my patience level. If I can continue to do that tomorrow, I think I'll have a good chance."

That big-name duo aren’t the only heralded names within striking distance of Oosthuizen and Co.

Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are all within four-shots of the five-under lead.

Oosthuizen said of Torrey Pines: “It's just a tough, old-fashioned golf course. You're going to have nerves. You're going to feel it. It's about how you're going to handle it. It's a golf course where anything can happen.”

Stay here to find out what does happen.