Emma Raducanu shines on US Open debut as she outclasses Stefanie Voegele to reach second round

The most telling thing about Emma Raducanu’s first-round win, in view of her tender age, is that it surprised absolutely no-one. Raducanu went out as the heavy favourite against Stefanie Voegele – a Swiss 31-year-old who has played hundreds of tour-level matches – and promptly squashed her for the loss of five games: 6-2, 6-3.

In other words, Raducanu has become a real force in the game almost overnight. She is one of those hyper-competent people who arrive in the office on work experience and do everything so well that they are running the place by the end of the week.

The only moment of doubt arrived after Raducanu had brought up her first match point at 40-15 in what would, eventually, prove to be the final game. She double-faulted. And then became embroiled in a series of nervy points which featured none of her usually fluid free hitting.

Yes, even this apparently fearless 18-year-old can get nervous on the brink of victory. That final game must have seemed like an hour’s worth of toil as she fought her way through six deuces and six more match points before Voegele finally helped out with a forehand into the net.

But it can’t have lasted that long, given that the whole match was done in 78 minutes. Scheduled in the heat of the day on Court 17 – which is known as one of the most airless courts, being built as a sunken arena - Raducanu didn’t even rush to get back to the locker room. Instead, she beamed as she took the inevitable selfie, and then stopped to talk to Amazon Prime on the way.

“Everyone could tell I was getting a bit shaky,” she said. What was more important was her composure throughout the rest of the match. Despite suffering a break in the third game of each set, she broke back immediately both times with some of the most rasping returns of the tournament to date.

Voegele has a peculiar, wiggle-armed service motion that recalls the old description of leg-spin bowler Paul Adams as a “frog in a blender”. Her delivery cannot have been easy to read – and yet Raducanu broke five times, while allowing only three holds. One of those scorching returns was clocked at 86mph.

Few teenagers arrive on the stage so fully formed. And one who did – Laura Robson, who reached the fourth round of the US Open at around the same age – was providing commentary duties for BBC Radio. “Yes there was a bit of a wobble in the last game but she closed it out on her serve,” said Robson. “Even in the last few weeks, she's improved so much.”

One noticeable change since Wimbledon, where Raducanu won three matches, has been a bigger and beefier forehand. According to Mark Petchey – the coach and pundit who helped provide some fine-tuning advice – she only switched her forehand grip around a year ago, so she is still bedding in the new swing.

It looked slick enough here as she danced around the ball and took some hefty cuts. The imbalance of power was such that Voegele could have been riding a push-bike at a motocross event.

The improvement that Robson spoke of will be needed on Thursday against Shuai Zhang of China, for this is the only player who has got on top of Raducanu since she began her hard-court tour of north America in late July. They came face to face in the very first match of Raducanu’s trip – a one-sided meeting at the WTA event in San Jose – and Zhang, ranked No51, applied a 6-3, 6-2 beating.

In her defence, though, Raducanu was still acclimatising to the conditions and the hard courts at the time. Since then, she has played 12 completed matches and lost only once, although she did also suffer a retirement forced by heat exhaustion in the stifling conditions of Landisville, Pennsylvania.

Whatever happens, Raducanu’s progress through the qualifying draw and a first-round win has already earned her enough rankings points to kick her up 30-ish places in the world rankings to somewhere around 120.

You could see the match as an extension of the qualifying event. Voegele also played there, beating British 22-year-old Jodie Burrage in the tightest of second-round meetings after saving a match point. (This seems to be a specialty,) She didn’t manage to survive the third and final round of this demolition derby and was only bumped up to the main draw when Raducanu’s original opponent – 13th seed Jennifer Brady - pulled out with a knee injury.

Even had Brady taken her place, she would still have been wary of taking on a player with Raducanu’s energy and confidence. Her American journey still feels like an adventure – and one that she will hope to extend for at least another few days.

Emma Raducanu vs Stefanie Voegele, as it happened

08:02 PM

Another memorable day in the burgeoning career of Emma Raducanu. Stick with Telegraph Sport for more reaction to the 18-year-old's win and all the latest news from the final Grand Slam of the year.

07:57 PM

Women's singles - first round results

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Martic (30), Croatia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Paula Badosa (24), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-5, 6-0.

07:56 PM

Men's singles - first round results

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. David Goffin (27), Belgium, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (22), United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev (21), Russia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Bublik (31), Kazakhstan, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-2, 2-1, ret.

07:50 PM

Olympic champion Bencic cruises into the second round

Belinda Bencic, playing with a new found sense of freedom after winning a gold medal in the singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, breezed past Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Bencic, who reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019 and sat out last year's tournament amid the COVID-19 outbreak, used a solid service game to improve to 3-0 all-time against the left-handed Rus.

07:35 PM

Elsewhere...

In a match I was keeping you updated with earlier, Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

The world number four went in for the kill in the third set and with the fifth game secured a double-break lead with the momentum squarely in his favour, never facing a break point himself during the entire match.

07:16 PM

Raducanu reacts

I think everyone could tell I was getting a bit shaky in the last game but I got there in the end and I was so relieved. The fans made me feel so welcome and so at home so I'm really appreciative. I've been playing on the hard courts in the States so I'm used to the heat and humidity. I feel really good physically so I'm just excited to see how far I can go.

07:12 PM

Former British No 1 Jo Durie reacts

Emma Raducanu has a fantastic smile & really deserved that calmly thought out first round win. Could win a few more rounds too…… good to watch 🎾💪 — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) August 31, 2021

07:06 PM

The winning moment

A near-perfect display 👌 🇬🇧@EmmaRaducanu reaches the second round of the #USOpen in style, defeating Voegele 6-2, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/XYcvfzF91M — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 31, 2021

06:59 PM

Raducanu* 6-2, 6-3 Vogele

Good start to a must-win game by Vogele as she finishes the opening point with an overhead winner, 0-15.

A rare foray forward by Raducanu but she finishes well with a forehand volley winner. Raducanu ace. 30-15.

Vogele nets a forehand, 40-15. TWO MATCH POINTS. She double faults on the first. Nerves? A tentative rally by Raducanu and Vogele steps in to hit a forehand winner.

Vogele fails to return a wide Raducanu serve. Third match point. Raducanu nets a forehand this time. Deuce.

She then nets a backhand as Vogele goes on the attack. Break point. Wow, Raducanu hits a great drop shot for a winner. No one saw that coming, let alone Vogele.

Another wide Raducanu serve is unreturned by Vogele. Fourth match point. Raducanu strikes a backhand wide. Back to deuce.

Vogele backhand wide, fifth match point for the 18-year-old. The crowd rally behind her.

Good tennis by Vogele to turn defense into attack and draw the Raducanu error. Deuce again.

Raducanu ace, what a time for it. Sixth match point. Oh dear, Raducanu double faults. Deuce.

Lovely touch with the backhand by Raducanu off a Vogele lob. Seventh match point.

GAME. SET. MATCH. Raducanu finally gets the job as Vogele nets a forehand. What a performance.

06:47 PM

Raducanu 6-2, 5-3 Vogele*

Poor volley by Vogele, 0-15. She then nets a bad backhand into the net. Big chance for Raducanu now.

Raducanu goes just wide with an angled backhand. She'll be frustrated by that. More frustration as she put a backhand long, 30-30

One of the longest rallies of the match, Raducanu stays balanced and strong and Vogele puts a forehand long. Break point Raducanu. Vogele hangs on after Raducanu nets a backhand on the run.

Raducanu raises her fist to the crowd as she earns another break point after outlasting Vogele in a lengthy rally.

And she breaks! And it's the backhand again which does the damage. She rips one into the corner and Vogele can't get to the ball in time. Raducanu will serve for a place in the second round.

06:39 PM

Raducanu* 6-2, 4-3 Vogele

Another comfortable hold to 15 for Raducanu to move just two games away from victory.

Can Vogele stay in touch?

06:34 PM

Raducanu 6-2, 3-3 Vogele*

Frustration for Raducanu after just missing with a forehand return, 30-0. Vogele ace, 40-0.

Too good again by Raducanu on the backhand wing as she drills a cross court winner. Vogele then puts a forehand wide, 40-30.

Big 'come on' by Raducanu as Vogele puts a forehand long, deuce. Vogele goes long with a backhand down the line, break point Raducanu.

Raducanu goes for too much with the backhand and Vogele pulls it back to deuce. And the Swiss withstands the pressure to hold onto her serve.

06:25 PM

Raducanu* 6-2, 3-2 Vogele

Raducanu doesn't hesitate when the shot is there for the taking. She moves to 30-0 with a forehand winner down the line.

More offensive tennis by Raducanu and she finishes with another forehand winner. And she gets back on track when Vogele put a return long.

06:22 PM

Raducanu 6-2, 2-2 Vogele*

Better from Raducanu as she drills an 86mph forehand return winner past the stationary Vogele. Another deep Raducanu forehand draws the error from Vogele, 0-30.

Brilliant point construction by Raducanu to drag her opponent around the court then finish with a forehand winner. Three break points.

Vogele saves the first with a backhand winner. But Raducanu breaks back again when Vogele puts a backhand long.

06:17 PM

Raducanu* 6-2, 2-1 Vogele

Probably Vogele's best shot of the day as she wrong-foots Raducanu with an angled forehand winner.

Completely against the run of play, Vogele earns three break points as she drills a forehand winner.

And the Swiss gets the early break again when Raducanu's forehand passing shot drops just wide.

06:14 PM

Raducanu 6-2, 1-1 Vogele*

Vogele hasn't won a main draw Grand Slam match since the Australian Open in 2017.

But she stops the run of six games against her with a hold to 15. Raducanu is seeing the ball like a basketball right now though.

06:11 PM

Second set: Raducanu* 6-2, 1-0 Vogele

The momentum is all with Raducanu right now. Vogele is having to battle to win a point. Raducanu races to 40-0 and she completes a hold to 15 with an ace.

Ominous times for the Swiss player.

06:07 PM

Raducanu 6-2 Vogele*

Double fault by Vogele, 15-15. What a shot by Raducanu. Get hustle to get her return in player and then she whips a cross court forehand winner, 15-30.

Raducanu turns defense into attack again and comes up with another forehand winner.

WOW. What a finish. Raducanu cracks another forehand winner on the return. Phenomenal end to the set.

06:03 PM

Raducanu* 5-2 Vogele

More evidence of Raducanu's awesome backhand as she steps up and rips another winner down the line, 30-15. A 110mph ace makes it 40-15.

And she seals the game when Vogele nets a forehand. Raducanu roars another 'come on'. The momentum is all with her.

06:01 PM

Raducanu 4-2 Vogele*

A Vogele forehand flies wide, 15-30. A slight opening for Raducany. And she gets two chances for another break when her return is too much for Vogele.

All out attack from Raducanu as she steps inside the baseline, dominates the rally and finishes with a backhand winner Vogele barely moves for. Brilliant tennis by Raducanu. Three games in a row now.

05:56 PM

Raducanu* 3-2 Vogele

Great reaction by Raducanu to being broken. She holds to love to win eight points in a row. Her power is starting to overwhelm Vogele in these early stages.

05:53 PM

Raducanu 2-2 Vogele*

Ideal start to the game as Raducanu is successful with a forehand winner. Vogele then nets a forehand and Raducanu shouts 'come on'.

Huge return by Raducanu is too hot for Vogele. Three break points. And she completes a break back to love when a backhand by Vogele drifts long.

05:51 PM

Raducanu* 1-2 Vogele

First double fault of the match for Raducanu, 15-15. She then puts a tame forehand into the net, 15-30. A wayward backhand by Raducanu flies wide and it's two break points for Vogele.

Longest rally of the match sees both players looking for an opening and Vogele goes for it with a forehand down the line. Raducanu gets the ball back but it's a simple backhand volley winner for Vogele. She gets the first break of the match.

05:47 PM

Raducanu 1-1 Vogele*

Raducanu clearly has the bigger groundstrokes and she shows it with a blistering forehand winner in the corner, 30-30.

Her biggest weapon though is the backhand but on the next point she nets. However she responds again with deep backhand which is too hot for Vogele to handle.

Vogele eventually comes through to hold. If she didn't already know, this will be a tough match this evening.

05:41 PM

First set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Stefanie Vogele (*denotes server)

Raducanu won the toss and opts to serve first. She nets a forehand on the opening point. But responds with a wide serve which is unreturned by Vogele.

Vogele puts a forehand long and Raducanu moves to 40-15. Big hitting from Raducanu on the forehand side and she finishes with a forehand winner.

Confident start by the teen.

05:38 PM

Players warming up

A warm reception for both players as they walk onto the court.

After a five minute warm up, we are about to get underway!

05:24 PM

US Open result

It's all over on Court 17 and Opelka has come through 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Next up - it's Raducanu vs Vogele!

05:22 PM

Zverev pushed in the second set

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is taking on Sam Querrey on Arthur Ashe. The German broke in the ninth game of the first set and took it 6-4.

Querrey has regrouped in set two but a double fault has just seen him drop serve again and enable Zverev to serve for the set at 6-5.

05:13 PM

Pliskova moves past McNally

Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour.

05:05 PM

Latest score

Edging closer to Raducanu time.

Opelka won the second set to take a 2-0 lead and he's broken early in the third as well - 7-6, 6-4, 3-2.

05:00 PM

'A snarling and fearsome Andy Murray proves there’s life in the old dog yet'

In the words of the Incredible Hulk, “Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Andy Murray’s match-day transformation from thoughtful elder statesman to ranting, snarling ball of rage remains one of tennis’s defining sights.

Read more from our tennis correspondent here.

04:50 PM

Unhappy Andy Murray

Andy Murray's US Open campaign came to a swift end when he was beaten in five sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas. But that doesn't tell half the story.

Murray raged over Tsitsipas taking an extended break to change clothes before the final set and after the match, the former British No 1 said he had lost respect for the Greek.

The row then found its way to Twitter with Murray taking another jab at Tsitsipas and the world No 3's brother hitting back.

Read more here.

04:33 PM

Latest score

Before Raducanu can start her match on Court 17, big-serving American Reilly Opelka is in action against Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.

Opelka won the first set in the tiebreak and has just broken in the second set to lead 4-3. We'll keep you posted on what happens in that match.

04:19 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's first-round match at the US Open.

The teenage British sensation plays Switzerland's Stefanie Vogele for a place in the second round and will be full of confidence having come through three matches in qualifying.

Raducanu grabbed the world's attention with her breakthrough run to the fourth round of Wimbledon and she's so far proved those exploits were no fluke. The 18-year-old was due to face last year's US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady in the opening round but the American pulled out with a knee injury.

And Raducanu will fancy her chances of victory against Vogele, who is ranked 128th in the world.

Elsewhere on day two, Novak Djokovic opens his bid to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam when he plays 18-year-old qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark in the first match of the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic would break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. They all have 20.

Djokovic is 15-0 in the first round at the U.S. Open and has won eight of the last 12 Grand Slam tournaments. Women's No 1 seed Ash Barty faces Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, on Ashe in an afternoon match. And Andy Murray was still hot a day after he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Murray said after the match that he "lost respect" for Tsitsipas for pushing the boundaries when it comes to taking breaks during a match. Murray tweeted on Tuesday that it takes Tsitsipas "twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space."

So stay with Telegraph Sport throughout the evening for updates and scores from Flushing Meadows.