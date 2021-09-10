US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev cruises into 2nd US Open final

Daniil Medvedev has reached his third career Grand Slam final, and the form he showed on Friday could vault him to his first title.

The world No. 2 dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime in a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his second US Open final in three years. He will face the winner of Friday's other semifinal match between No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev.

The first set was tidy affair for Medvedev, who rode four errors from Auger-Allassime, two forced and two unforced, to post the set's only break. Auger-Allassime was on the verge of a response in the second set, going up 5-2 and grabbing a 40-15 lead to even the match with a second break, but Medvedev responded with five straight wins to end the threat.

Auger-Allassime was basically done by the third set, getting broken twice early to end the deepest Grand Slam run of the 21-year-old's career.

The match numbers as a whole paint a picture of dominance for Medvedev, whose movement and shot-making were on another level Friday. He out-aced Auger-Allassime 12-4, posted six fewer double faults, won 81 percent of his first serve points, won all five of his break points and had 37 winners to 25 unforced errors.

Six matches into his US Open run, Medvedev has dropped only one set.