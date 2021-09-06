US Open 2021: Gold medalist Belinda Bencic knocks off Iga Swiatek after lengthy tiebreak

We could be in for quite the ride on Day 8 of the 2021 US Open. There were multiple upsets — two from unseeded teenagers — and tons of thrilling tennis on Sunday, and Monday could be just as eventful.

What will we see today? Check back here for the latest results.

Belinda Bencic rides long tiebreak to quarterfinals

Belinda Bencic has advanced to the quarterfinals, managing to squeak past Iga Swiatek 7-6(12), 6-3 in an intense two-setter that lasted more than two hours. How intense was this match? The first-set tiebreak lasted nearly a half hour.

When the first set started, it didn't look like it was going to be a long match. Bencic, the No. 11 seed who won the gold medal in women's singles at the recent Tokyo Olympics, jumped out to a 3-1 lead, and seemed destined to make quick work of Swiatek, the No. 7 seed.

But then Swiatek began fighting her way back. One hour into the first set, the two faced off in a tiebreak that lasted an additional 25 minutes. Bencic, who had kept battling after watching her lead disintegrate, finally managed to take the first set after winning the tiebreak 14-12.

How about that for a first set⁉️@BelindaBencic takes the opener 7-6(12) over Swiatek in an epic fashion. pic.twitter.com/XsAg4aBwS9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021

The second set wasn't quite so bonkers. Bencic struggled a bit, but eventually took care of business. She's advancing to the US Open quarterfinals for the third time in her career, and will face the winner of the Shelby Rogers-Emma Raducanu match.