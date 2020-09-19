US Open 2020, third round: live score and latest updates from Winged Foot

Patrick Reed looks over his putt on the second green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament - USA Today

04:27 PM

Rock solid from McIlroy on the second

Another fairway found and another iron shot to the heart of the green on this par four. Sound start from McIlroy.

Back at the first...Johnson managed to get his second to the greenside rough but his pitch leaves him 10 feet or so for par. He was actually so far left off the tee he found the semi-rough on the ninth! But his par putt drifts right so that's a bogey start.

Playing partner Thomas Detry has bogeyed the first to drop back to four-over.

04:16 PM

Loose iron shot from McIlroy

Slightly pulled his approach to the back of the first green when the hole is cut to tight to the right, leaving himself a frightful triple-breaker from more than 50 feet. To his credit, McIlroy cleaned up for par with a return putt from a good eight feet.

Dustin Johnson tees off with driver at the first...and it is a huge hook that gets stuck behind some trees in the deep rough. That was a little wild.

04:06 PM

Rory McIlroy getting started

Cracking drive to the right half of the fairway at the first. No more than an eight or a nine iron left from there and a chance for an early birdie.

03:39 PM

Today's pin positions

Here are the hole locations ⛳️ for Round 3 of the 120th #USOpen at Winged Foot.



Live Scoring ➡️ https://t.co/msuyGXZhMi pic.twitter.com/8C6vNzAib0



— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 19, 2020

03:27 PM

Only one player under par from the early starters

That is Swede Alex Noren who has played the front nine in one-under to reach five-over.

03:20 PM

Some selected tee times to mark your card

5.02 Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

5.13 Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

5.24 Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

5.35 Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

5.46 Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

5.57 Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

6.08 Stephan Jaeger, Jon Rahm

6.19 Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.30 Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

6.41 Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

6.52 Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

7.14 Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7.25 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

02:56 PM

They rub people up the wrong way, but these leaders can golf their ball

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are unlikely to trouble the engravers at any popularity contests, but they do make for a fascinating final two-ball on the third day of the US Open at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau has been true to his word by attacking the course at every opportunity and pursuing a 'bomb and gouge' strategy off the tee, and even in yesterday's tougher conditions it paid off.

Reed has a short-game from heaven and relishes events where par is a good score. He is also a fantastic match-player and Geoff Ogilvy, winner of the US Open the last time it was held at Winged Foot in 2006, was a previous WGC World Matchplay champion. A positive link potentially?

Reed said: "I love the grind, I love getting in there and I love when it's hard, when you have to be creative on all different golf shots. And I always enjoy playing with Bryson. It's kind of one of those things that we go out there, and I think around here it's not really as much on who you're playing with because you're out there attacking the golf course."

For my money Justin Thomas is still very well positioned after playing his final eight holes in two-under to recover from a double-bogey on his 10th yesterday. His head could easily have exploded at that point but he kept his poise, and you sense he may have got his so-so round out of the way.

With the greens drying out and a fresh breeze, all 62 players who made the cut will feel they have a chance of a very high finish with two good rounds. Anything under the par of 70 can propel a player 20 or so places up the leaderboard.

Harris English and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello are also sitting pretty at two-under with just six players in red figures.