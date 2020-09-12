US Open 2020 prize money: How much will the champions earn?

Will Dominic Thiem win his first major and walk away £2.29m better off on Sunday evening? - AP

This year's US Open has certainly been one to remember. The first major to resume during the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament being played being closed doors in a biosecure bubble, and not forgotting the dramatic disqualification of world No 1 Novak Djokovic on the middle Sunday.

Flushing Meadows is usually the last major in the tennis calendar. But 2020 has been anything but straight forward, with the majority of tournaments cancelled by Covid.

Most players who have departed the US Open, or opted not to play at all in the States, have headed to Europe with the French Open taking over the mantle of staging the final major of the year (for 2020 at least).

Meanwhile, back in America, the finalists are gathering for one final hurrah, and one big pay out too.

This year's winners in the men's and women's singles will each walk away with £2.29m, with the runner-up pocketing £1.1m.

The losing semi-finalists, which includes Serena Williams who fell short in her quest to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles, walked away £611,300 better off.

The prize money pot was down from £43.3m last year to £40.5m overall, however, there was a rise in first-round prize money.

Those beaten in opening round, which this year included Heather Watson who succumbed to fellow Brit Johanna Konta, picked up £46.3k, a rise of five per cent of last year's amount.

In the doubles competitions, the unseeded men's duo of Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares and unseeded women's pairing of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva scooped £305.7k.

The runners-up - Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic and Nicole Melichar/Yifan Xu walked away with £183.4k.

The United States Tennis Association, organisers of the US Open, donated another £5m in monetary relief to players who have seen their earnings decline due to the pandemic.

Many top players chose to sit out the major in New York due to the threat of the virus, including last year's champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu.