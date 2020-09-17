Rory McIlroy makes strong US Open start at surprisingly tame Winged Foot

Rory McIlroy demanded a fast start from himself and so he delivered and his many admirers might spot thrilling significance in his three-under beginning to the 120th US Open.

The last three times the Northern Irishman has shot an opening 67 or better in a major, he has gone on to win. Put simply, McIlroy has not been better placed after the first day in six years. And that just happens to go back to the 31-year-old’s last major title at the 2014 USPGA Championship.

Is the “Nappy Factor” in play? Is McIlroy getting the renowned bounce that so many new fathers have received in the weeks after their birth of their first child. Of course, that cannot be quantified and perhaps should not begin to be analysed until McIlroy falls into a spot of bother and his psyche is tested at the infamous New York layout.

In truth, this was largely a stress-free experience for Poppy’s dad.

Granted, Winged Foot was as benign as any of the 144-man field could have hoped, with barely a breeze, generous pins and receptive greens. But it was still Winged Foot, was still a monster, albeit one in an extremely good mood, and in the first wave only seven finished in red figures, while Englishmen Eddie Pepperell and Danny Willett highlighted the ever-present dangers by stumbling to a 78 and 77 respectively.

Justin Thomas, the world No 3, led the way with a 65, bettering the previous lowest first-round US Open at Winged Foot by three. It was a morning to make hay rather than get buried in the thick rough and so the drama came from golfing excellence instead of agronomic maleficence.

Patrick Reed, dressed in the colour of his self-appointed standing as Captain America, made a hole-in-one on the seventh when hitting a “90 percent” nine-iron 166 yards, with one hop and into the cup.

Justin Thomas of the US hits from the fairway on the fourteenth hole during the first round

Reed was characteristically modest about a round containing every number from 1-6 with the 2018 Master champion implying the test was only challenging to the inferior. “ I love hard courses,” Reed said. “This separates the top golfers from the rest of the field. It also separates the guys that can use creativity and can handle adversity.”

Adversity? The worst is yet to come. Thomas expects it to get tougher and for the US Golf Association to revert to type and ensure the greens are firm and the pins tucked. “The greens are very soft - I thought they'd be firmer,” he said. “But I also understood that they need to err on this side so they can get them how they want this weekend.”

Essentially The Foot - as the members call it - was cushioned for the first morning and will surely soon be reinforced and directed at the participants’ nether regions. McIlroy is also ready, with shots in the bank after capitalising on the inviting conditions.

He started on the 10th with a 20-footer for birdie and from there his putter obliged, although there was an annoying three-putt on the sixth (his 15th) after driving the green on the par-four 329-yarder. His driver was behaving, as well, and this was notable as he had been suffering of late with only one ten in the nine events since the sport resumed in June, one of the worst runs of his PGA Tour career. Still, McIlroy did not seem too impressed.

“I definitely feel like I could have sneaked another two or three out there,” he said. “There was the three-putts and a couple of other good chances I let slip by. But at the same time, 67 here is always going to be a good score.”

It is fair to say Justin Rose was rather more upbeat about his playing partner’s form. “Rory made it look relatively easy,” the 2013 US Open said, following his own 73, before explaining why he believed the layout was “there for the taking”. “ There’s moisture in the course, it's receptive to good iron shots. The pin placements were kind today, a little bit Augusta-like. When you hit the right shot at the right time, it's going to move towards the pin.

“But I feel like that's the MO of this tournament. Four-under and five-under are not unusual for a first round in the US Open and gradually the course cranks up. I don't think there's much rain planned, so really this can be anything the [USGA] guys want it to be.”

So chaos is still in the forecast, although Tiger Woods must believe he has already had his fair share. The 44-year-old parred the first three holes - and then parred only three more in the remaining 15 holes. Woods picked up five birdies, but also six bogeys and a double-bogey. The last blemish came on the 18th after he duffed a pitch and, after a five on the par-four 17th and this inspired him to say “I did not finish off the round like I needed to” four times in post-match press conference.

“The course is there to be had,” he said. “But I don't see any reason why it won't get harder. We have a long way to go. This is a marathon of a tournament and here's a lot of different things that can go on. I just wish I would have finished off my round better.”

Of the late starters, DeChambeau, Rahm and Schauffele are well placed at two-under, the same score as Rickie Fowler. One shot better, Lee Westwood has just put the finishing touches on a three-under 67.

It has been a funny old day. Winged Foot has yielded more birdies than most anticipated and thanks to receptive greens and generous pin positions. We await the backlash from the USGA tomorrow...

An update on Mickelson...

Fair to say the career grand slam is not going to be completed this week: he is six-over after 15 holes.

Another putt slips by from Finau

He stay one-under but has let several chances pass him buy. Putting woes are the reason he is yet to win on the PGA Tour. Fowler also misses a short-range birdie chance to stay at two-under.

Fantastic two-putt from Rahm

He went long with a wedged approach but held his nerve over the 10 footer for par. Johnson's day of frustration continues at two-over through 15 holes.

Finau struggling with the putter

But he stays at one under through 14. A birdie putt from short range drifts to the right for DeChambeau but he remains at two-under. Speaking after his round, Pieters said he was surprised at how soft the greens are and the spin he was able to generate with his wedges.

Matthew Wolff gets to three-under

He has a backswing all of his own but Wolff is some player. He has also just found the 660-yard par five 12th in two and converted for birdie. At the ninth, Thomas Pieters rolls in a six foot birdie putt to card a four-under 66. A magnificent return to form.

Rahm leaves a birdie try short

But he remains at two-under through 12 and has barely put a foot wrong from tee to green today. DeChambeau churns out another par at the 13th to stay on the same score as Rahm. Dustin Johnson misses a good chance, his birdie putt never touched the hole, and he stays at two-over.

23 players under par at Winged Foot

The greens are receptive, there is no wind and a number of pins have slopes behind them to act as a cushion on approach shots. You could not wish for more favourable conditions and the players are taking full advantage.

The putt slides by for Johnson

He stays at two-over for the day. Getting back to level par in his closing six holes would be a good return.

It's not been Dustin's day but...

He will have 10 feet for birdie to get back to one-over on the par-five 12th. His playing partner DeChambeau has been very impressive despite doubts about his course management - plain sailing so far at three-under.

Another hole out from long range

Louis Oosthuizen jars his second shot on the par four second to move to one-under. There have been so may shots holed from all over the place today. The USGA will want to toughen Winged Foot up for tomorrow.

That second hole in one of the day

🚨 ANOTHER ACE 🚨 at the par-3 7th!



Will Zalatoris knocks it in and gets back to even par at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/8Dz1qhDNWf



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 17, 2020

Thomas Pieters back in the spotlight

Prodigiously talented and big-hitting Belgian Thomas Pieters has been too quiet for too long on the big stage, but along with South African Shaun Norris are playing superb stuff at Winged Foot. Both are three-under par.

DeChambeau holes a tram-liner across the 10th green

DeChambeau has the pace of these greens and he coaxes in another lengthy downhill birdie putt to go within one of McIlroy and two of Justin Thomas.

Three birdies in five holes for Westwood

He started on the 10th but is finding his groove on the front nine. His straight hitting has always been well suited to US Opens and he is now three-under par. What a story it would be if he could win his first major this week.

Mickelson has been all over the place

He finally found a fairway at the par-five ninth but fanned his second so far left it has finished on a tee box on the first hole.

The headline group have now made the turn: Bryson DeChambeau is two-under, Tony Finau level par but Dustin Johnson two-over.

We've had another hole in one at the seventh

It was from young American Will Zalatoris.

Rahm inches away from another birdie

The Spaniard is playing beautifully and was oh so close to reaching three-under at the eighth. Up ahead on the back nine Niemann's hot steak comes to an end with a bogey that drops him back to three-under.

Joaquin Niemann is the form player on the course

The Chilean birdies his ninth to reach the turn at four-under. It's not every day you start a US Open with a front nine of 31.

Rahm's putter is hot

He rolls in another putt for a birdie two at the seventh and gets within three of the lead. If he keeps rolling the rock like this and keeps his head screwed on he will surely be in contention come Sunday.

Thomas' lead not being threatened

DeChambeau does indeed make his birdie at the seventh to reach two-under. Rahm has to make do wiht par at the sixth but he is well positioned at one-under.

Johnson misses another green

He is in the tick rough left of the par three seventh but DeChambeau hits one in there tight and will have a great chance to get to two-under and within three of the lead,

06:56 PM

Bryson DeChambeau looking steady

He cleans up for a par at the sixth to remain at one-under. His playing partner Johnson made his first birdie of the day at the short par four to move to one-over.

06:53 PM

Some magic with the flat stick at the par-3 3rd 🙌
@JonRahmpg makes it look easy. #USOpen

Think the coverage from the US is in the midst of a change between broadcasters.

Mickelson has handed those two early birdies back

His errant play was bound to catch up with him and another bogey drops him back to level par. Dustin Johnson is struggling to find the pace of these greens, but after whacking a birdie past he cleans up for a par on the fourth. Defending champion Gary Woodland has a chance to get to two-under on the sixth.

Disaster strikes for Johnson

After three pars to start, Johnson has doubled bogeyed the fourth. Now seven shots behind Thomas at this very early stage, but it is difficult to make shots up at a US Open.

Lee Westwood is showing some poise, one-under through three holes with another birdie putt coming up.

06:18 PM

Rickie Fowler finally appears on a leaderboard

Fowler has had a very lean season but has started with a pair of birdie threes. Ahead at the third, Rahm judges his downhill birdie putt to perfection and he goes two-under through three.

Steady from Dustin

A par-par start for Dustin Johnson. Another excellent iron shot from Rahm to within birdie range on the par-three third. Promising starts also by two outsiders: Rory Sabbatini and Mike Lorenzo-Vera both two-under.

Rahm looking strong early doors

It is a friendly pin position on the first but Rahm took full advantage with a wedge to within a few feet. Gave himself another good look at the second but his ball ran across the front of the hole. Rahm's caddie this week is his old college coach, who happens to be Phil Mickelson's brother Tim.

Fast start from DeChambeau

He birdied the first but the excitement is being supplied by Mickelson. He has hit two wild fairway woods miles off line, yet fashioned a birdie from rough at the first and has set up another chance on the second with a low chaser through the trees. That's why they call him Phil the Thrill.

Bryson starts with a birdie

His aggressive strategy is rewarded with a birdie three at the first. Johnson's birdie try comes up short in the same group. Mickelson's challenge begins with a missed fairway and a three-wood some 40 yards offline. Trademark stuff from Phil.

This evening's headline group

Now on the tee: 2016 #USOpen champion @DJohnsonPGA, @b_dechambeau and @tonyfinaugolf.



Click to download the OFFICIAL #USOpen App to watch three live streams in partnership with @AmericanExpress.



-Featured Groups

-Featured Holes

-U.S. Open 360 (Range, Insights, Analysis)











— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 17, 2020

Double bogey for Woods at 18

His putt was always low and that's a strange old round of 73. Three-over par but made five birdies. Simply too many mistakes and only six fairways found.

DeChambeau and Johnson are getting their rounds started and DeChambeau has pounded a drive down the first fairway. He claims he will hit driver on every hole bar the par threes this week.

New leader: Justin Thomas

It was a lightning fast birdie putt from 30 feet at the 18th from Thomas, and he judged it perfectly to roll another one in front door to reach five-under par. An exhibition of ball striking today from the American.

Woods flat out chunks a chip at 18

It was a good second shot from rough to find the mouth of the green, but from the tightly mowed fringe Woods hit half an inch behind the ball and it rolls back to his feet. At the second attempt, he throws the ball up past the pin and will have six feet or so to save bogey.

McIlroy two putted for par at nine to begin his US Open challenge with a three-under 67.

McIlroy on his final hole of the day

It is the easiest hole on the course, the par-five ninth. Unfortunately for McIlroy, his pitched third does not carry the ridge just shy of the pin and spins back down the green. Will now be a long birdie putt.

Par at 18 for Reed

He makes it to the clubhouse with a superb round of 66 and shares the lead with his old Ryder Cup mate Justin Thomas. Woods finds thick rough from the tee down the left of 18. The greens are relatively receptive so a score in the 60s is possible. One suspects the USGA will dry the them out as the week goes on and make the course progressively harder.

The putt slides by for Woods

Thomas does indeed get up and down for par but it's a bogey for Woods and he drops back to one-over.

Escapology at the 17th

Solid two putt par from McIlroy at the eighth. Another magnificent bunker shot from Thomas who should escape the difficult 17th with a par and Woods looks like doing likewise after sticking a wedge to around six feet.

Woods out of position

His drive at 17 almost found an adjacent fairway and from there he had no choice but to wedge out into the fairway. It has not been a good day for Morikawa who is five-over par. Reed rattled in his par putt up ahead at the green.

Awkward stance for Thomas in a fairway bunker on 17, he may have to stand outside the trap with the ball well below his feet.

Another amateur thriving

Spaniard Eduard Rousaud, playing in his first US Open, has holed out for an eagle two at the first! Pitched his wedge shot about six feet past and screwed it back to into the cup.

Up at the 16, Woods holes another putt from long range and an unlikely birdie three on that difficult hole gets him back to even par. Thomas got up and down from the bunker for another par.

From rough on 17, Reeds runs a rescue club all the way to the back edge which is a fine result.

Wild from Reed

Another drive hooks a long way left at the 17th. Thomas has work to do to save par at the 16th after finding the greenside bunker but Woods finds the heart of it with a solid iron shot. McIlroy safely aboard the par-three seventh but not in birdie range.

Sloppy from McIlroy

After that marvelous tee shot, it's a three-putt par at the sixth. He remains well placed though, behind only Thomas and Reed. Woods hits a better tee shot into position at the 16th.

Pars for Thomas and Woods at the 15th

They will now tackle Winged Foot's fiendishly difficult closing stretches. Reeds looks like saving a miraculous par from the trees on 16 - he is some scrambler.

One of the shots of the day from McIlroy

He takes on the green at the 329-yard par four sixth and threads a driver through the narrow gap at the front of the putting surface. Will be a long eagle putt coming up, but he would take a safe two putt for another birdie.

Poor tee shot from Woods at the 15th, but recovers from the fairway bunker to find the heart of the green. More great golf from Thomas who also finds the putting surface.

Reed makes another birdie

Great stroke from the 2018 Masters champion to birdie the 15th, and he joins Thomas on four-under at the top of the leaderboard.

Woods' topsy-turvy day continues

He leaves a 20 foot par putt short and that is now back-to-back bogeys to drop back to one-over after 14 holes. Thomas leaves his birdie putt in the jaws but remains in the lead at four-under.

03:57 PM

Thomas looking in control

Another long drive just ran into the first cut of rough, but it's a smooth wedge into the heart of the green on the 14th. Woods was further right in the thick stuff, but di well to run one up into the mouth of the green on the par four.

Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood warming up, they will be among the later starters. A threeball of Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau another highlight of the evening schedule.

Patrick Reed going well

He rolls in a par putt to stay at three-under through 14 holes. If you need to scramble and scrap on a difficult course then few are better at grinding than the always competitive Reed.

Solid stuff from McIlroy.

Excellent birdie try from 30 feet or so from McIlroy on the fourth but it is a textbook par. Woods leaves his par putt short at the 13th so he falls back to even par for the day. Our leader Thomas safely knocked in his par putt.

Thomas and Woods on the par-three 13th

Woods took one more club and tried to take something off a four-iron but did not quite get enough fade. Found the left bunker and with not much room to work with splashed out to between 15 or 20 feet. Thomas found the green but from long range leaves himself around four feet to clean up.

A view from our own very own golf correspondent

A view from our own very own golf correspondent

JT will shoot 65, the USGA will be horrified and so set the subair to max, the greens will go from silly quick to surreally quick, players will say "theyve lost the course", there'll be a great winner, Mike Davis and Co will pat each other on the back... see ya at Torrey in June — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) September 17, 2020

Cruel lip out for Woods at the 12th

He was walking after it from 10 feet and it looked destined to roll in the front door, but it lipped out on the right. Woods turns away and mutters a few curses, but has to settle for par.

Thomas did not hit the whole with his birdie try and remains at four-under.

McIlroy's third two of the day

Playing the par threes in three-under is some performance, but another stellar iron shot from McIlroy sets up a birdie at the third to get back to three-under.

Birdie chances for Thomas and Woods on the way at the par five 12th after two delightful pitches.

Woods moving in the right direction

3⃣ in a row for 🐅



Big Cat is on the prowl at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/yAdOMHhV0w



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 17, 2020

McIlroy steadies the ship

McIlroy did clean up for par the second. Brendon Todd is another player going well at two-under through 13 holes.

At the par five third, and whole that stretches to more than 660 yards, Justin Thomas' drive skips into the right rough but Woods finds the short stuff with a beauty.

Birdies at 11 for Thomas and Woods

There were some tricky moments early on for Woods, but he is now back in red figures after rolling in his third consecutive birdie at the 11th. Thomas follows him in and the American is now the sole leader at four-under.

Not a good day for Sergio Garcia

He has found eight of his first 11 greens in regulation, yet is five-over par, Fair to say he has struggled with the putter.

Lovely pitch from McIlroy at the second, and he will have four feet or so to save his par. Davis Thompson has made a bogey so the lead is back to three-under.

McIlroy facing another fight to save par

He clipped the lip of the fairway bunker with his approach at the second and has come about 60 or 70 yards short. Nice wedges at the 11th from Thomas and Woods and both will have makeable birdie putts coming up.

McIlroy in full flight

Dropped shot for McIlroy

It was a poor approach from 122 yards that failed to find the correct portion of the green, and the funky slopes of these surfaces cost him a three-putt. Drops back to two-under which is still well positioned.

02:54 PM

Another birdie for Woods!

Solid iron shot to the heart of the green on the par three 10th, and from 25th feet he rolls one right into the middle of the cup. That's his third birdie of the day and back to level par.

His playing partner Justin Thomas fired his tee shot to within eight feet and he makes another birdie to join McIlroy on three-under.

Poor wedge from Rory on his 10th but no harm done

It was a huge three wood off the tee that ran all the way through to the elbow of the dog leg. It almost went too far in fact, giving McIlroy an awkward yardage for his second and he pulled it some 30 or 40 feet to the left of the pin.

Another lengthy putt drops...

This time it's Woods who reaches the turn with a birdie. His wedged third span back down the tier at the ninth but he made up for it with a winding putt that found the bottom of the cup. Gets him back to one-over.

Justin Thomas cleans up for a birdie, and he reaches the turn at two-under.

McIlroy birdies his ninth!

Pours in a right to left putt from more than 25 feet. That is a real bonus and a superb front nine of three-under. Exactly what he would have been hoping for when he went to sleep last night.

On the ninth...

This 556--yard par five is one of the more gettable holes on the course, and after a booming drive Justin Thomas has found the green in two with a mid-iron. The ball is repelled by a ridge though, so it will be a lengthy eagle putt coming up. More realistically, it is two putts for an opening nine of 33.

Woods' drive leaked right, only by a yard or two, so he had to lay up from rough. Safely in the fairway.

McIlroy safely aboard the 18th green, his ninth

Excellent distance control with his iron shot, pin high. There has been just one birdie on Winged Foot's 18th so far today and it is playing more than a third of a shot over par on average.

Thompson makes another birdie

The amateur reaches four-under and leads the field by two after 11 holes.

Amateur Davis Thompson is -3 through 10. Only one amateur has ever shot in the 60s in a @usopengolf at Winged Foot: Bobby Jones in the first round in 1929. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 17, 2020

Course tough but playable (for now)

These greens are treacherous, even a putt from 20 feet or so can be a lag if you are in the wrong spot. Woods was certainly in the wrong spot at the eighth, missing the fairway by only a few yards but his lie was so bad he could not clear a cross-bunker 80 yards or so in front of him. A bogey drops him back to two-over.

The players are able to fire at pins if they are in the fairway though. Harris English has set up a chance to get to three-under with Thompson at the 11th.

Highlight of the day so far: Patrick Reed hole in one

AN ACE FOR P REED 💥



That's the way to kick off #USOpen play. Watch now on GOLF. pic.twitter.com/lWndWMCV8e



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 17, 2020

Let's catch up with the early starters

Amateur Davis Thompson is an unlikely leader in the formative stages of this championship at three-under par, but is has been a promising start from McIlroy who is just one shot behind after seven holes.

Starting on the 10th, McIlroy birdied both par threes on Winged Foot's back nine and is yet to have a blemish on his card.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship

Tiger Woods is another of the big names out early. Playing the course the right way around he endured a scruffy start, but a perfectly judged wedge at six set up a birdie to get him back to one-over.

There are just 13 players under par currently, with Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Englishman Matt Wallace some notable names in the red. Wallace's compatriot Tyrrell Hatton made a fast start with two birdies, but has dropped back to level par on Winged Foot's harder back nine (he started on the 10th).

US Open likely to be a battle for survival

Like a tactically intriguing goalless draw or one of Paul Collingwood's obdurate rearguard innings, the US Open is golf's major for the purists.

If bucket-loads of birdies and balls raining down on flagsticks is your thing then look away now, because the mean and magnificent Winged Foot is a course even the best players in the world must tip-toe around.

Five-over par was the winning score the last time the US Open was held at the New York venue in 2006, when Australian Geoff Ogilvy was the last man standing after memorable train wrecks from Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie on the 72nd hole.

An exacting par 70 at more than 7,400 yards long, Winged Foot is an A.W Tillinghast design - just like the gorgeous Bethpage Black which hosted last year's USPGA Championship - and is defended by long rough and greens so undulating they appear to have dead elephants buried beneath them.

Fedex Cup winner Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm were the two pre-tournament favourites, with the latter thriving on penal courses when winning at Muirfield Village and Olympia Fields earlier in the season.

Rory McIlroy has shown glimpses of better form recently, and has the 'nappy factor' on his side as a new father. Beware the golfer with a renewed sense of perspective and proportion, especially at a US Open when bogeys are inevitable.

Tiger Woods' year has just not got started with early fitness problems followed by the coronavirus hiatus, and it would take a hell of a turnaround in form for him to thrive at such a remorseless venue in cool conditions.

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa will all have their admirers this week, but the first round is all about avoiding disasters and ensuring you are well positioned on the leaderboard. 72 or better would be an acceptable start.