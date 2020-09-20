US Open 2020, final round: live score and latest updates from Winged Foot

Thomas Pieters of Belgium lies down to line up a putt on the first green during the third round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship - Getty Images

04:52 PM

Rory McIlroy will tee off in five minutes

I reckon he needs to play the front nine in two-under 33 to give himself a chance.

04:51 PM

What's you prediction for winning score?

It looks like today it will be a proper massacre at Winged Foot...I can’t wait to watch it on TV, I am going to take -1 as the winning score! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) September 20, 2020

04:49 PM

Errant driving costs Reed a bogey at the second

An he has missed another green at the par-three third. Webb Simpson started with a par at the first to stay three-over but has missed a fairway at the second.

04:35 PM

Mixed bag for Reed

Opens his account with a birdie at the par-four first but has hit a quick hook into trouble on the second. That shot has dogged him for the last few days.

04:11 PM

77 yesterday for Justin Thomas

Tumbled back to four-over for the tournament. He has started his final round with a par at the first. Patrick Reed, who also went into reverse on the back nine yesterday, will be teeing off in a few minutes.

03:52 PM

History against Rory

"All you have to do is beat 30% of the field, because the other 70% have checked out already."



Hale Irwin knew early in the week had a mental toughness edge at Winged Foot in 1974.



Don't miss My #USOpen, in partnership with @ROLEX.







— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020

03:48 PM

Only one player on the course is under par

Of the early starters and tail-end Charlies, Australian Cameron Smith is the only player in the red. He is one-under through 14 holes.

03:29 PM

A former champion at Winged Foot

03:20 PM

Some significant tee times to mark your card

5.13 Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters

5.24 Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson

5.35 Lucas Glover, Alex Noren

5.46 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland

5.57 Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy

6.08 Harris English, Xander Schauffele

6.19 Hideki Matsuama, Louis Oosthuizen

6.30 Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wolff

03:01 PM

What does the final day have in store for us?

When the players arrived at Winged Foot this week you would have been quoted long odds on one of them producing rounds of 66 and 65 within the first three rounds. Yet US Open leader Matt Wolff has done exactly that.

The 21-year-old American holds a two-stroke lead over compatriot Bryson Dechambeau and can become the youngest winner of a major championship since Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters. It would cap off quite the summer for America's young guns following Collin Morikawa's victory at the USPGA Championship.

Shots can go like confetti in the breeze on the final day of a US Open though, and any player in the top 20 will know they can go close if they produce a round in the 60s. Wolff starts the day on five-under but there are still some judges who have the winning score closer to level par. Wolff hit two fairways out of 14 on Saturday; is that sustainable?

Louis Oosthuizen has gone quietly about his business and is the only other player in red figures. He regularly features on the toughest courses and is a major champion - winning the Open at St Andrews in 2010. I have doubts about him withstanding the heat of battle though.

Rory McIlroy is also well placed away from the pressure cooker of the final group at one-over. His ball-striking was exemplary on Saturday, barely putting a foot wrong on his way to a 68. The same score could put him close to a fifth major and second US Open.

McIlroy said: “I executed the game plan really well, knocked a couple in when I could and yeah, a really good round of golf. If I’m within six going into tomorrow that’s not a lot on this golf course. I feel like I’m right in it.”

McIlroy will begin his round at 5.57 UK time with the leaders off at 6.30