Johanna Konta out of US Open in straight sets following quarter-final defeat to Elina Svitolina

Johanna Konta broke Elina Svitolina once in each set but could not capitalise - Getty Images North America

Britain's Johanna Konta lost to fifth-seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

Konta fought valiantly against a wonderfully controlled performance from Svitolina, but she could not prevent a fifth-straight loss against the Ukrainian, eventually going down 6-4, 6-4 in a 20-set match that featured six breaks of serve.

Svitolina will face the winner of tonight's match between Serena Williams and Wang Qiang in the semi-final.

More to follow.

7:00PM

Svitolina post-match

It feels amazing and it was a very difficult match. I'm very happy with the way I handled the pressure today. I was just trying to take one point at a time and for me, I just tried to stay calm and believe that I'd get another chance to close out the match again. For all the Ukrainians, it's not so easy when you're a kid, growing up, you don't have so many opportunities to travel. That's why we are extremely motivated when we do get the chance. [On her semi-final opponent] It's going to be a very good match later tonight. It's a semi so I just have to enjoy it - it doesn't matter who I play...it would be exciting to play Serena one more time.

Credit: Amazon Prime

6:55PM

Game, set, and match! Svitolina defeats Konta 6-4, 6-4

Konta makes a solid start to saving the match, but Svitolina replies in kind.

Svitolina then digs one out right off the baseline, and all Konta can do is punch the ball into the net.

Konta thinks she's done enough with a massive forehand smash, followed by a drop-shot, but Svitolina, at full stretch, hit a marvellous backhand cross-court winner, giving her two match points.

Svitolina approaches the net, and Konta crashes a backhand straight into it. It's all over.

6:49PM

Svitolina* 6-4, 5-4 Konta (*next server)

Konta double-faults as the match slips away - there is an air of inevitability about this.

But she replies with an ace - that's better - as her serve gets her back into it.

But she mis-hits a forehand entirely, and Svitolina has a match point. And it's a Konta ace - a great time for it.

Konta gets her forehand in order, too, stretching Svitolina this way and that, and it's advantage Konta.

But Svitolina swipes a Konta second serve back to the Brit with venom, and we are back at deuce.

Konta cannot control a drive, once again, and Svitolina has a second match point which is, once again, saved by an ace!

A wide, searching second serve makes it advantage Konta again another great Konta serve saves the match!

What were you worried about...? Still, Svitolina will serve for the match.

6:42PM

Svitolina 6-4, 5-3 Konta* (*next server)

There is promise for Konta as she opens with a winner, but Svitolina, like so often in this match, fights back aggressively, breaking down Konta's forehead, which ends up skewing two shots into the air.

Konta reads a Svitolina drop-shot well, however, and then sets up the perfect point with a brilliant return but nails the return straight into the net with the whole court to aim at.

Konta is now serving to stay in the match.

6:38PM

You can be the one to tell her, Chris

Dreadful from Konta. Shocking to be honest. Broken to love in a few minutes. Svitolina nearly there — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) September 3, 2019

6:37PM

Svitolina* 6-4, 4-3 Konta (*next server) - Svitolina breaks

The drop-shots are proving high-risk for Konta, currently - in the last game it worked for her, but now she finds herself down 0-30.

Konta hits a passing backhand but there's way too much on it - she's now at 0-40.

Svitolina hits a thumping backhand down the line and that's Svitolina breaking back immediately, with some emphasis.

Konta simply cannot switch off - Svitolina is ruthless.

6:34PM

Svitolina 6-4, 3-3 Konta* (*next server) - Konta breaks back

Konta tickles a delightful forehand along the right tramline - she will not die wondering, here.

Svitolina serves with precision but Konta will not be flustered as she hits another winner.

Svitolina recovers well, however, to get to game point. But the Ukrainian makes an error, the ball floats off her racket with too much venom and we have deuce.

Konta hits a second serve return too long - it's poor execution, but the right decision. She makes amends, though, with a great passing forehand from the net when it looked like Svitolina had the game sewn up.

Konta wins advantage, too, after Svitolina can only find the net, and the Brit attacks the Ukrainian's second serve with an absolutely terrific drop-shot from the base line!

She breaks back.

6:27PM

Stats

Unforced errors

Svitolina 11 Konta 22

Winners

Svitolina 10 Konta 20

6:26PM

Svitolina* 6-4, 3-2 Konta (*next server) - Svitolina breaks

Svitolina hits a lofted return too long, and Konta serve-volleys well to take a lead.

But Svitolina fights back, as Konta misses her trademark wide-serve/backhand cross-court winner combo.

Konta rallies, however, and saves her serve momentarily, taking the game to deuce.

But Svitolina again attacks the Brit's second serve, and the Ukrainian looks for her third break. Konta loses control of a forehand drive, it drifts wide and Svitolina has her third break.

6:19PM

Svitolina 6-4, 2-2 Konta* (*next server)

Svitolina wastes no time in levelling up the scores, as she darts into a 30-0 lead, before the point of the match thus far: the Ukrainian is on the ropes, but she puts in a perfect lob to gain control of the point. Konta hits a sublime backhand passing shot, however, to get herself back in the game.

But Svitolina is now reading Konta's drop-shots well and she seals the game after Konta hits a backhand long, by some distance, too.

6:15PM

The longest rally of the match

"That's a lung-busting rally!" ��



1️⃣7️⃣shots between the quarter-finalists ending in a powerful @JohannaKonta winner!



Will the Brit be making a semi-final appearance?#USOpenpic.twitter.com/y8S1b16h72







— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 3, 2019

6:13PM

Svitolina* 6-4, 1-2 Konta (*next server)

Svitolina hits a backhand return into the net before Konta hits her first ace of the match straight down the middle of the court.

Svitolina pulls a point back following another Konta unforced error, but the Brit recovers well and waits for her opportunity to attack. She hits a good approach shot into the corner, followed by a huge forehand cross-court smash.

She seals it with an ace.

6:10PM

Svitolina 6-4, 1-1 Konta* (*next server)

Svitolina responds in the best fashion as she serves an ace, while Konta hits two innocuous shots into the net.

Konta hits a forehand slice too long as both players look comfortable on their own serve.

6:08PM

Svitolina* 6-4, 0-1 Konta (*next server)

That's a great response from Konta as she races to 40-0.

Svitolina then dabs a forehand return into the net and Konta is, mentally at least, back in the game.

Her first serve was better there, too.

6:06PM

Gael Monfils is enjoying proceedings

Elina Svitolina 's boyfriend Gael Monfils looks on Credit: USA Today sports

6:04PM

Svitolina 6-4 Konta* (*next server) - First set Svitolina

Konta is annoyed as she skews her first forehand of the game. But Svitolina then pushes a forehand drive too long and we are back level.

The Ukrainian then hits a sumptuous serve that swings away from Konta - ace. Konta pushes Svitolina behind the baseline as she hits another forehand too long.

But a great first serve gives her set point, but Konta saves it with a wonderfully-angled drop volley.

Konta's hard work is undone, however, by unnecessarily hitting a second-serve return far too long. She then looks to have Svitolina on the ropes, but slices a backhand way long.

There are positive signs for Konta here, but she has twice as many unforced errors as Svitolina and needs to improve her first serve.

5:57PM

Svitolina* 5-4 Konta (*next server)

Konta improves her first serve, hitting her first ace of the match.

Svitolina cannot return Konta's first serve and Konta will now have to break the Ukrainian to save the set.

Svitolina is dominating Konta's second serve but, when the Brit's first serve is singing, she looks like a different player.

5:54PM

Svitolina 5-3 Konta* (*next server)

A very brave second serve gives Svitolina an early lead, before Konta smashes a forehand into the tape of the net.

Following a Svitolina unforced error, Konta attempts the drop-shot again and this time it works.

Konta works back from 30-0 down to 30-40 with break point, but an ace from the Ukrainian saves it and we go to deuce.

What a point! Konta goes for the drop-shot again, but Svitolina returns this time. Konta tries to lob but Svitolina gets her racket to it despite facing the baseline and Konta cannot return.

Svitolina serves well with advantage and, in the end, holds.

5:48PM

Svitolina* 4-3 Konta (*next server) - Svitolina breaks

Svitolina replies in earnest with a sumptuous winner, before Konta pulls a point back.

But the Brit loses the next two points as Svitolina ups the ante, and Konta muddles a drop-shot, too.

Konta comes to the net to save the break but Svitolina hits a delightful cross-court backhand in front of her, and she can do nothing but watch it drift past.

5:45PM

Svitolina 3-3 Konta* (*next server) - Konta breaks back

Konta opens Svitolina's service game with a majestic backhand passing shot to give her some momentum after the disappointment of the previous game.

And she builds on it with admirable patience; a slice backhand alternates with a forehand smash and Svitolina can do nothing.

But Konta sloppily loses the next two points to let the Ukrainian back in, one of which was a second-serve return smashed straight into the net.

Konta cannot get to a well-placed Ukrainian backhand to give Svitolina the game point, but then the Brit comes back with a thunderous cross-court forehand to take it to deuce.

Svitolina has advantage, but it does not last long. Back at deuce, Konta hits a really long forehand followed by a teasing drop shot and Svitolina can do nothing about it.

Konta pushes on, and the Ukrainian smashes a backhand into the net. The Brit breaks straight back.

5:36PM

Svitolina* 3-2 Konta (*next server) - Svitolina breaks

A fourteen-shot rally sees Konta at 0-30 on her serve, before Konta moves Svitolina around the baseline, drive-volleying for the win.

An ace brings the scores level before Konta slices a backhand one millimetre too long. She doesn't challenge and has to defend a break point, which she does.

We have our first deuce and a delicious Konta forehand passing shot, after a seventeen-shot rally, gives her an advantage, but a cross-court backhand is wide and we are back at deuce.

A Konta backhand crashes into the net and Svitolina has another break point. The Ukrainian goes after Konta's second serve and Konta cannot get the Ukrainian's return back.

Konta has over double the amount of unforced errors than Svitolina, already, but has also hit double the amount of winners.

5:28PM

Svitolina 2-2 Konta* (*next server)

Svitolina probes the corners and moves Konta around astutely, before the Brit puts too much on a forehand, and then too much on a backhand.

Konta does bag a point back thanks to a sloppy backhand from the Ukrainian, but that was a bit too easy for Svitolina - no sign of a break for either player, yet.

5:24PM

Svitolina* 1-2 Konta (*next server)

The pair exchange forehands on the opening two points - when Konta serves well Svitolina does seem troubled. And, sure enough, she places one very wide that has Svitolina at arm's length as she moves into the lead.

A well-placed forehand down the line changes the direction of the point and Svitolina can get nowhere near it, and a backhand winner seals it.

So far so good.

5:22PM

Svitolina 1-1 Konta* (*next server)

Svitolina pushes a forehand long as she struggles with her first serve and Konta gains some confidence.

Konta comes to the net and Svitolina tries a forehead across the Brit but it's wide and Konta takes the lead.

An Ace from Svitolina! That brings it back to 30-30 and two more points in quick succession give her a solid opening service game.

5:18PM

Svitolina* 0-1 Konta (*next server)

Just what the doctor ordered.

Konta goes 15-0 down, pushing a forehand to far right, but recovers well as Svitolina can only get the frame of her racket to the Brit's serve.

Konta serves and volleys terrifically to take the lead but, after a long rally, Konta nails a backhand into the net.

Konta then serves well to swiftly tie up the opening game.

5:14PM

Here we go!

As previously mentioned, Svitolina won the toss and elected to receive. Konta will serve first against someone who is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament, and someone who she has never beaten in four attempts.

She has to start well.

5:08PM

Not long to go...

The players are out at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as the sun beams down.

There'll be a quick knock-up after the toss - which Svitolina won - and then we're off!

A reminder that Konta is attempting to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the Open era.

4:57PM

Pre-match reading

With still time to go before it all kicks off at Flushing Meadows, read what Konta's coach, Dimitri Zavialoff, had to say about her preparation for this match, here.

Johanna Konta celebrates her fourth-round win over Carolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the US Open Credit: USA Today sports

4:44PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Elina Svitolina vs. Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals of the US Open, where Konta is attempting to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the Open era.

The British number one beat Karolina Pliskova for only the second time in eight meetings to make the last eight, but she has lost to Elina Svitolina in each of their previous four encounters.

Konta became the first British woman to reach the quarters at Flushing Meadows since Jo Durie in 1983.

Regarding tonight's match, Konta said:

Elina is a tough player for me to play. I've had a lot of difficulty against her. I mean, she's incredibly tenacious. She's a tremendous competitor. I would be going out there anticipating it to be a tough match, anticipating for her to be there from the very beginning to the very end. I'm just really looking to compete well against her on the day. I think for me more on a personal level to be able to have made it to the quarters for my third slam in a row, I think that's a really, really big achievement for me. So I'm really pleased with that. Obviously I'm looking forward to keep going further and further. You know how I am, I take one match at a time. I don't really look forward too much more.

Svitolina overcame Madison Keys in the fourth round, ending the American's unbeaten record in night matches in New York.

On her record against Konta, she said:

To be fair, they have all been very tough matches. She's a very tough opponent. She strikes the ball very good, and I have to react very quickly with my feet. I know a bit what to expect. I have been practicing a little bit with her. You know, I have to step on court and be focused on my game. That's my goal for the next match. I think she's a solid player. She plays always well in the grand slams. She's a top player. She's been in the top 10 and been playing very good tennis.

PA