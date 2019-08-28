US Open 2019 day of upsets points to another dreary Big Three procession

Dominic Thiem, the fourth seed, was among the big names to tumble on Tuesday - FR171676 AP

Rafael Nadal's raised eyebrow and note of surprise summarised the mood on day two at the US Open. "Khachanov too?" he inquired, having been asked to give his thoughts on four of the top 10 seeds losing in the first round on the same day.

"Tsitsipas had a very tough first round," Nadal went on, having earlier battered John Millman by a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. "Karen is a surprise. Thiem has been very sick. Roberto was a surprise and I'm very sad for him."

Ordinarily, the defeats of Karen Khachanov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista Agut could be dismissed as a blip - one of those odd sequences that occasionally happens in sport. At times like these, the mind goes back to a truly bizarre day at Wimbledon in 2002 when Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Marat Safin all lost in the second round within a few hours of one another.

But Tuesday's exodus of seeds - which also included a thrashing for the much-vaunted teenager Felix Auger Aliassime - followed the same pattern as the previous grand slam. On that occasion - at Wimbledon - the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds Thiem, Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev all exited at the first-round stage to leave a clear path for the Big Three to saunter into the semi-finals.

The same thing is likely to happen at the US Open, where Nadal's half of the draw has now been decimated. Over in the top half, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will likely be unaffected by Tuesday's events, but even they will hardly be quaking at what awaits them between now and a projected semi-final meeting with one another.

Because who really looks like challenging them? The in-form Daniil Medvedev? Maybe, possibly, if you squint. The 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka? Perhaps, but giant-killers are becoming rarer and rarer. It's genuinely difficult to know what a difficult draw would look like these days for Nadal, Djokovic or Federer, who between them have dropped just four sets in the first three rounds of slams this year.

The loss of so many supposed threats this early only adds to that sense, given how consistently unreliable those below the Big Three have been at reaching the latter stages of majors. Zverev, the poster child for the so-called Next Gen's under-achievement, has been ranked as high as No 3 but has only once gone beyond the fourth round of a slam.

It all contributes to a feeling of stagnation in a sport that has seen the last 11 slams shared between three players. The punters at Flushing Meadows may not be too bothered as long as they catch a glimpse of one of Nadal, Djokovic or Federer, but the sport as a whole could really do with one of those three at least being challenged over the next week or so.

Tsistipas called the trio's hegemony 'boring' back in June. Much more of this, and 'embarrassing' might be more appropriate.