Who is on US Olympic women's basketball team for 2024 Paris Games? Reactions to Caitlin Clark missing final cut

Despite participating with Team USA for its final training for the 2024 Paris Olympics back in March, Caitlin Clark reportedly will not be making the trip overseas with the final roster.

According to "The Athletic's" Shams Charania, Clark is expected to be left off the 12-player final roster. It was confirmation of an earlier report from The USA TODAY Network's Christine Brennan. The Fever star has been a lightning rod since being picked No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and earned Rookie of the Month honors for May with 17.6 points per game, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

The roster is clearly geared toward veterans from top to bottom, with Aces stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum serving as headliners and the likes of Diana Taurasi and Brittany Griner also getting spots. Three first-time Olympians will be on the team: The Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, the Mercury's Kahleah Copper and the Sun's Alyssa Thomas.

Clark, 22, is coming off a monster night against the Washington Mystics in which the venue was changed to the Wizards' Capital One Arena. The largest WNBA crowd in 17 years — 20,333 — watched Clark put up 30 points with eight rebounds and six assists. She hit seven threes on the night.

Team USA women's basketball roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

Here's a look at the 2024 women's roster for the Olympics, which doesn't feature any of this year's notable rookies. The Sparks' Cameron Brink and the Sky's Angel Reese were left off Team USA. Kamilla Cardoso will be playing for her home country Brazil.

A'ja Wilson -- Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum -- Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young -- Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray -- Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu -- New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart -- New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier -- Minnesota Lynx

Diana Taurasi -- Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner -- Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper -- Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd -- Seattle Storm

Alyssa Thomas -- Connecticut Sun

The Aces representation is hardly surprising — they are the two-time defending champions, after all. The youngest players on the roster are Jackie Young and Ionescu at 26 years old. Ionescu is a few months younger than Young.

USA women's basketball Olympic gold medals

USA women's basketball has historically been wildly successful.

The team has participated in 11 Olympic Games and medaled in all of them. It has nine gold medals (1984, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) and a silver (1976) and bronze (1992) each. It has won gold in the last seven Summer Games.

Who is coaching Team USA for women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is taking the helm for the United States.

Reeve is taking the mantle from 2020 coach Dawn Staley, who just led South Carolina to national championship over Clark's Hawkeyes in March. Reeve was an assistant coach for the past two Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Reactions to Caitlin Clark not being on 2024 Olympic team

The WNBA world was somewhat stunned to learn of Clark being left off the roster, however, it wasn't an entirely shocking decision based on the depth of the league and team's historical preference for experience. Taurasi, for her part, is going for her sixth gold medal.

