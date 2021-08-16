U.S. Olympic women's foil coach Buckie Leach dies in motorcycle accident after returning from Tokyo

Buckie Leach, seen here with U.S. fencers Nzingha Prescod (left) and Lee Kiefer, is dead at 62. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Longtime Team USA Fencing women's foil coach Anthony “Buckie” Leach died on Saturday in a motorcycle accident while riding on a cross-country trip.

He had recently returned home from coaching the women's foil team at the Tokyo Olympics. He was 62 years old. USA Fencing confirmed his death on Monday.

Leach also worked for five seasons as an assistant coach at Notre Dame starting in 2016. The Fighting Irish won three team national championships and five individual foil championships during his tenure. Head coach Gia Kvaratskhelia addressed his death in a statement.

“I am devastated to learn of the tragic passing of my dear friend Buckie Leach, who was taken from us far too soon,” Kvaratskhelia said. “Buckie’s legacy at Notre Dame and within American fencing stretch far beyond the athletic accomplishments of the fencers and teams that he coached.

"Rather, his enduring memory will be of the incredible person that he was – his kindness, his passion, his sense of humor, and the genuine way he brightened the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”

Leach's legacy with USA Fencing

Leach was inducted into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame in 2013. He coached the U.S. women's foil team at the 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2020 Olympics. His teams won four medals at the Senior World Team Championship including a world title in 2018.

Lee Kiefer won Team USA's first-ever gold medal in Olympic foil in Tokyo under Leach's tutelage. Leach also coached Kiefer at Notre Dame. The women's foil team of Kiefer, Sabrina Massialas, Nicole Ross and Jackie Dubrovich finished in fourth place in Tokyo.

Leach is survived by his sister, Kathy, according to Notre Dame.

