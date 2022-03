The Associated Press

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 26th, and final, appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 is a classic matchup of offense vs. defense in the West Region semifinal in San Francisco. The Blue Devils are scoring better than 80 points per game, freshman star Paolo Banchero is at the top of his game and the 7-foot-1 Mark Williams has been great on both ends of the court. If a Villanova vs. Michigan meeting in San Antonio sounds familiar, there's a reason - this South semifinal is a rematch of the 2018 championship game, also played in the Alamo City.