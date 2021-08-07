US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

·2 min read
Passengers wait in a long line to get a COVID-19 test to travel overseas at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Recent flight cancelations caused many passengers to redo their tests while others were unable to get the test locally due to long lines caused by the surge of the Delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

It took the U.S. about nine months to cross the 100,000 average case number in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 100,000, despite a vaccine that has been given to more than 70% of the adult population.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the South where hospitals have been overrun with patients.

Health officials are fearful that cases will continue to soar if more Americans don’t embrace the vaccine.

“Our models show that if we don’t (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on CNN this week.

The number of Americans hospitalized with the virus has also skyrocketed and it has gotten so bad that many hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients in far-off locations.

Houston officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the local health care system to nearly “a breaking point,” resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota.

Dr. David Persse, who is health authority for the Houston Health Department and EMS medical director, said some ambulances were waiting hours to offload patients at Houston area hospitals because no beds were available. Persse said he feared this would lead to prolonged respond times to 911 medical calls.

“The health care system right now is nearly at a breaking point ... For the next three weeks or so, I see no relief on what’s happening in emergency departments,” Persse said Thursday.

Last weekend, a patient in Houston had to be transferred to North Dakota to get medical care. An 11-month-old girl with COVID-19 and who was having seizures had to be transported on Thursday from Houston to a hospital 170 miles (274 kilometers) away in Temple.

In Missouri, 30 ambulances and more than 60 medical personnel will be stationed across the state to help transport COVID-19 patients to other regions if nearby hospitals are too full to admit them, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds

    Canada on Friday formally blocked a proposal to build a steelmaking coal mine in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, citing what it said would be the significant environmental damage. The decision did not come as a surprise since energy regulators last month said the Grassy Mountain project, proposed by a unit of Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, would not be in the public interest. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, responsible for taking the final decision, said the project would harm surface water quality and threaten endangered animal and tree species.

  • Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

    Prosecutors in Hong Kong dropped corruption charges on Thursday against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election. Anthony Wong, a Cantonese pop singer, and former lawmaker Au Nok-hin were both asked to pay a guarantee of 2,000 Hong Kong dollars ($257) each, and were given a binding-over order of 18 months during which they must be on good behavior. Wong and Au were both arrested earlier this week by Hong Kong’s corruption watchdog over accusations that a performance Wong gave at a political rally held by Au in 2018 violated the elections ordinance.

  • Exclusive: Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support

    The author of a report alleging institutional racism inside HSBC has resigned, citing frustration at its response to some of his criticism and a lack of support from white colleagues, two internal emails seen by Reuters show. Ian Clarke, who was a salesman in the U.S. Global Liquidity and Cash Management division in New York, resigned on Tuesday in an email sent to around 1,000 staff and senior managers in HSBC's U.S. and British businesses, and seen by Reuters. HSBC's newly-appointed global head of inclusion attempted to reassure staff over his exit, the other shows.

  • China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

    China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • The Delta variant and ‘breakthrough’ infections: should Americans be worried?

    Experts say so-called breakthrough cases remain rare, and deaths among vaccinated people are ‘effectively zero’ If you’re already vaccinated, take note of Covid-19 transmission is in your region, and CDC guidance. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA The Delta variant caused an inflection point in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. So-called “breakthrough” cases, or Covid-19 infections in people who have already been vaccinated, upended the understanding of whether people in A

  • Vikings’ Cousins loses hospital sponsorship over vaccine stance

    A day after quarterback Kirk Cousins returned from a five-day quarantine and refused to discuss his vaccination status, his hometown hospital in Holland, Mich., released a statement saying Cousins will no longer be a spokesperson "for now." Cousins was isolated, per NFL protocols, because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 last ...

  • Virginia man put off getting the vaccine. Now, he's in the ICU pleading others avoid his mistake: 'I messed up'

    Travis Campbell called his son this week with a big request. He asked the 14-year-old to commit to giving his sister away at her wedding someday if Campbell does not make it out of the intensive care unit. "I messed up big time, you guys - I didn't get the vaccine," Campbell said in a Wednesday video posted to his Facebook page. He filmed it from a Virginia hospital bed, where he has spent nearly two weeks battling covid-19.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interes

  • 'You cannot stop it': Massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota raises COVID-19 worries again

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • Hospital in Kirk Cousins’ hometown ends relationship with him over anti-vaccine stance

    Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, the hospital in Cousins’ hometown no longer wishes to be associated with him. Cousins had served as a spokesman for Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan, the town where Cousins was a star athlete at Holland Christian High School. The hospital announced today [more]

  • They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

    “He kept saying no [to the vaccine] because he was scared. He said, ‘I’m going to die … I’m going to make you a widow at 60 years old.’ And he did”

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.

  • Florida COVID update: 22,783 new cases added, breaking record for daily pandemic count

    Florida reported a record 22,783 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began last year as the state continues record-breaking hospitalizations for the fifth straight day in a row.

  • The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Inflammation, Says Science

    Inflammation—that dreaded subject of headache and arthritis commercials—just sounds like trouble. And although inflammation is a natural response that helps our bodies heal, if it hangs around too long, it can be dangerous indeed. Chronic inflammation can even lead to health conditions that can be deadly. Read on to find out why and how, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 What Is Inflammation? Inflamma

  • An amputee’s company will help Paralympians run and jump in Tokyo

    When the Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo on Aug. 24, more than a dozen athletes will compete wearing prosthetics made by Össur, a company itself founded by an amputee.

  • Why experts say even vaccinated people need to mask up during a Delta surge

    As the Delta variant pushes COVID-19 infection rates higher across the country, experts say this is the wrong time to discourage universal masking.

  • KY study: Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection

    The study suggests COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity.

  • US Track Star Noah Lyles On Importance of Mental Health, Says He Has 2 Therapists

    American sprinter Noah Lyles won a bronze medal in the mens 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, but its what he said after the race that has turned heads.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going to Get Someone Killed

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested to an audience in Alabama that government workers should be shot if they come knocking on their doors asking if they have been vaccinated.

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’

  • Do I need to wear a mask indoors? Check this US CDC map to find out

    “This new science is worrisome and, unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendations,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said