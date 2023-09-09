US must speed up delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine, former general insists

General Petraeus said Western governments had to 'get past' attempts to block Kyiv from vital aid - Anadolu Agency

America must send long-range missiles and speed up the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine, one of the West’s most experienced commanders told The Telegraph.

Retired four-star general David Petraeus, who led coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Washington and other Western governments had to “get past” attempts to block Kyiv from vital aid.

He said the US should end its opposition to sending the Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms), which has a range of nearly 200 miles, while other leaders should increase their own long-range support.

His intervention came as Ukraine edged closer to breaking through Russia’s three-tiered defensive system, giving its forces a clearer route to the Azov coast as they bid to drive a wedge between Moscow’s occupying forces.

Severing communication and supply lines between Russian forces in the south and east is seen as a key objective of Ukraine’s long-heralded counter-offensive.

General Petraeus, who commanded the 2007 surge of US troops into Iraq, said Kyiv could “change the dynamics” of the war if it proved able to cut the land bridge they have established between the Crimean Peninsula and other occupied territory.

But he implied Washington was undermining those prospects by dithering over certain decisions, including on Atacms, which can be fired from the Himars rocket launcher system already supplied to Ukraine’s armed forces.

General Petraeus said he hoped F-16s promised to Ukraine by the Netherlands would be sent soon - Piroschka van de Wouw

“I hope that … the US will provide the Army Tactical Missile System, which would double the range of what we have provided,” General Petraeus said.

“And I hope that the aircraft can get into the arsenal sooner than is currently projected as well,” he added, citing the F-16s promised to Kyiv by Denmark and the Netherlands, with Washington’s blessing.

Additional long-range weapons would help Ukraine target Russian fuel depots, ammunition reserves and troop gatherings, as well as air bases at the rear.

Kyiv’s forces have of late used the British and French-donated Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to hit Russian positions deep behind the frontlines and disrupt Moscow’s logistics chain.

Harming Russia’s ability to resupply its forces on the front lines has become a key tactic for Ukraine after it failed to deliver a successful Nato-style combined arms assault, using its Western-donated tanks and vehicles.

In recent months, Ukraine has ramped up its calls for F-16s to bolster its battle-stricken Soviet-era air force and boost counter-offensive efforts.

But Washington, which holds the export licences for the aircraft, only recently sanctioned the donations, meaning the jets won’t arrive in Ukraine until next year.

General Petraeus urged Sweden to commit to offering its Gripen jets, which are more suited to working on the rugged airstrips available to Ukrainian forces.

His remarks came after a flurry of anonymous briefings from US officials critical of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in recent weeks, who have argued that Kyiv has failed to apply Nato-standard tactics.

But Ukraine’s military chiefs have hit back arguing the Western alliance’s most recent experience is of fighting counter-insurgencies in the Middle East, which they say doesn’t translate to the ongoing battle against Moscow’s offensive.

General Petraeus, famed for writing the US Army’s counterinsurgency field manual, said the “most significant” question is whether Russian defences will “crumble” if Ukraine proves able to breach the main lines of fortifications.

But Kyiv’s troops are fighting against an enemy that has “demonstrated excellence” in its ability to shield against the counteroffensive to date, he cautioned.