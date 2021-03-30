The USMNT's Olympic failure shows a lack of leadership not talent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin Murray
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Here we go again.

The US men have failed to even qualify for another global tournament, this time the Tokyo Olympics, after a sloppy 2-1 loss Sunday to Honduras. Even worse, this is now the third straight Olympics the US will miss, in addition to failing to qualify for the last World Cup.

On its face, this latest failure looks all too similar to that heartbreak four years ago, when the USMNT suffered a shock loss to Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying. That defeat became a referendum on not just the state of the US men’s program, but the US Soccer Federation as a whole. But this time is different. In some ways, it highlights how far the USMNT has come since then.

The Olympic squad was missing its best age-eligible players because, unlike on the women’s side, the Olympics are mostly an under-23 tournament and clubs are not obligated to release players for youth events. The USMNT’s best under-23 players are also its best senior players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, and a bunch more.

In other words, the under-23 players are so talented and are enjoying so much success playing for European clubs that they were too good for the Olympics. The USMNT’s golden generation has more important duties than qualifying for an Olympics.

But that doesn’t mean this failure is excusable. The defeat shows lingering structural and cultural problems that US Soccer was supposed to fix after the 2018 World Cup campaign failure.

First, it’s important to understand where the blame for Sunday’s loss sits, and it’s mostly on manager Jason Kreis, who had called in the wrong players and then used the players he had ineffectively.

Related: 'Devastated' USA men to miss third straight Olympics after Honduras loss

It was a shock to not see Jeremy Ebobisse, the Portland Timbers striker who has more professional minutes and goals than all the forwards on the Olympic team combined over the last two seasons. The Timbers were more than willing to release him, but he still did not make Kreis’s roster.

The 20-man US squad also had no creative attacking midfielders, but included five players who typically play more holding or defensive midfield roles. Cole Bassett, a 19-year-old who has generated goals for the Colorado Rapids at a higher rate than the midfielders who did make the squad, wasn’t there. The Timbers’ Eryk Williamson, who could have provided a much-needed two-way presence, was also missing. Kreis insisted the midfielders he brought were more versatile than people thought, which didn’t prove true, leaving the US underpowered.

But Kreis surely won’t keep his job, so rather than criticize his decisions, it’s worth scrutinizing how he got hired in the first place – and what it reveals about US Soccer.

Coming into his stint with the U-23s, Kreis had struggled for years in MLS, having been axed by New York City FC and Orlando City SC after awful tenures. While not as prestigious as the World Cup in soccer, the Olympic Games are still a high-profile tournament, and it’s unclear why US Soccer thought he was the best choice.

In fairness, the Olympic job is probably not very appealing to the best managers, but that’s at least partly because of US Soccer. The federation waited three years until after the US men failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics to hire their next coach, and it was a part-time gig.

While Mexico, for instance, invested time and resources into its U-23 team, playing more than 20 tune-up games before the pandemic, the US had played just two over the same time frame. Why would that appeal to an ambitious coach?

But this wasn’t just one bad hire in Kreis. The federation made a similarly odd choice with its U-20 coach last year, hiring Anthony Hudson after he had been fired due to his abysmal performance in MLS.

It’s unclear how US Soccer made these hires. But if they were anything like the process to appoint Gregg Berhalter, which involved interviewing just two candidates from MLS and ignoring other obvious top contenders, it’s a concern.

After all, US Soccer named Earnie Stewart as its first-ever sporting director so the federation could make better technical decisions and avoid having non-soccer executives hire coaches. But so far, US Soccer’s approach seems as narrow and as insular as it was before.

That may underpin the biggest cause for concern about the US men missing the Olympics again: a winning culture and a leave-no-stone-unturned philosophy still apparently aren’t part of the USA’s DNA. That has seemed true when it comes to selecting coaches, and also whenever the US men need to prove themselves.

Simply put, winning isn’t a habit for the US men. Unlike with the women’s program, there are too many examples of the men not showing the right mentality. Talent wasn’t what was missing on Sunday, even without the likes of Pulisic, and it wasn’t missing in Couva four years ago either.

The players competing against Honduras looked like they didn’t even want the ball. They lacked confidence and leadership on the field. Given how little the squad has played together, it’s perhaps not surprising they didn’t seem ready to fight for each other.

Maybe the Olympics just didn’t matter enough to US Soccer to warrant more investment of time and resources. After all, if winning a World Cup is the be-all and end-all, it’s worth considering that France didn’t even qualify for the Olympic men’s tournament from 2000 to 2016. France still won a World Cup in 2018 – and reached the final in 2006 – and no one disputes its status as a footballing nation.

But if US Soccer wants to grow the sport in America, which is its stated mission, then the men have to start winning, and they have to start earning their place on world stages like the World Cup and, yes, the Olympics too.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond top the list of possible buyout options

    Several players who weren’t traded, and a few who were traded, will work buyouts. Here’s a list of players that are already available, or expected to be available, via the buyout market.

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque cracks Tyron Woodley and submits him UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick dominates Gillian Robertson UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy RELATED > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC 260 Live Results UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3 > Check out MMAWeekly.com's full UFC 260 video coverage on YouTube!

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • NASCAR postpones Cup, Truck Series races to Monday due to wet weather

    With heavy rain in the area and safety concerns with Sullivan County (Tenn.) under a flood warning, NASCAR officials made the call to postpone the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway just before noon ET on Sunday, pushing the race a day back to Monday, March 29. The 250-lap feature, initially slated […]

  • Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104

    DETROIT (AP) Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • One of Rajon Rondo's Clippers teammates has carried around his rookie card since middle school

    Clippers guard Terance Mann is very happy about his new teammate.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Kenyon Martin wishes Carmelo Anthony landed with the Trail Blazers sooner

    "Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts enters NCAA transfer portal

    The Free Press confirmed that Michigan State basketball sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.