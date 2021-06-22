The US men's Olympic-basketball roster is complete - here's who is on Team USA

James Harden and Kevin Durant have committed to playing in the Tokyo Olympics. Corey Sipkin/AP Images

The USA Basketball men's roster is complete for the Tokyo Olympics.

Twelve players have committed, including stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

Several superstars turned down the offer, while others didn't make the cut.

The Tokyo Olympics are just over a month away, and the USA Basketball men's roster is complete.

USA Basketball had to narrow down a field of 57 players to 12 for the games. Several players committed in recent days, which filled out the roster that will likely once again be considered the favorite for the gold medal.

Here's who's in:

Kevin Durant , F, Brooklyn Nets

James Harden , G, Brooklyn Nets

Damian Lillard , G, Portland Trail Blazers

Devin Booker , G, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum , F, Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal , G, Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton , G/F, Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo , C, Miami Heat

Draymond Green , F/C, Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday , G, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks

While the roster looks strong, it's missing some big-name players who turned down a shot at gold:

LeBron James , F, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis , F/C, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry , G, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving , G, Brooklyn Nets

Jimmy Butler , G/F, Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell , G, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

And several other star players didn't make the cut: Zion Williamson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young, Mike Conley, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, Jaylen Brown, and more.

There are two factors to watch: Team USA isn't particularly big. Brook Lopez is the only 7-footer. Bam Adebayo is a full-time center but is listed at just 6-foot-9. Draymond Green can play center but is only 6-foot-7. The U.S. will be leaning on shooting and length, and rim protection could be an issue if Lopez gets played off the floor, or Adebayo gets into foul trouble.

It's also possible that four players - Booker, Middleton, Holiday, and Lopez - play in the NBA Finals, meaning they'll miss training camp for the Olympics. The turn-around would be incredibly tight, as Game 7 of the Finals is scheduled for July 22, one day before the games begin. Would an incomplete roster during training camp negatively affect the team?

