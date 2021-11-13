US Men's National Team beats Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced Thursday that goalkeeper Zack Steffen would start against Mexico.
The Yanks beat El Tri in this summer's inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final then used an almost entirely new squad to beat Mexico in the Gold Cup final.
Brendan Hunt: "So here in Cincinnati is my first proper U.S.A. home match. And I gotta tell ya: This stadium is pretty great!"
"Dos a Cero," the three words that have defined the U.S.-Mexico rivalry, will define it forever.
A brilliant assist by Egypt captain Mohamed Salah triggered a comeback that earned a 2-2 World Cup draw in Angola on Friday, and a place in the final African qualifying stage.
In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It's also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men -- at least by the national team if not...
In choosing new TQL Stadium for Friday night's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic. “When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that’s Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. Berhalter, a U.S. defender from 1994-2006, recalled playing against Honduras and Guatemala at Washington's RFK Stadium when the visitors had majority support.
