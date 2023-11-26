New US LBM Coaches Poll out. Where did Ohio State drop to after loss at Michigan?

So far this season, we’ve been tracking each release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, and so far, the Ohio State football team has been hanging around the top of the poll as an undefeated team.

That’s sure to change, however, with the Buckeyes tight 30-24 loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. ‘The Game’ was there for the taking but there were simply too many mistakes, bad breaks, and lack of execution to get it done.

So how does that affect where OSU landed in this week’s Coaches Poll? You can bet that the usual suspects are up there like Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, and Texas, with some even receiving a bump because of the demise of Ohio State.

Here is a look at where the Buckeyes fell to, and where other teams around them landed in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll with the regular season now complete and conference championship games next on tap.

We’ll start by counting down the top ten, then ending with the complete top 25.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Last Week

Won at Michigan State, 42-0

Poll Details

Poll Points: 967

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 ⇑

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 9 - Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Last Week

Won at Arkansas, 48-14

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1034

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 ⇑

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)

Last Week

Won at Auburn, 27-24

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,182

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 8 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Georgia (SEC Championship game)

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns (11-1)

Last Week

Won vs. Texas Tech, 57-7

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,226

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 7 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship game)

No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Last Week

Lost at Michigan, 30-24

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1,250

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 ⇓

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 5 - Oregon Ducks (11-1)

Last Week

Won vs. Oregon State, 31-7

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,278

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇑

Next Up … vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship Game)

No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles (12-0)

Last Week

Won at Florida, 24-15

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,403

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 4 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Louisville (ACC Championship Game)

No. 3 - Washington Huskies (12-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Washington State, 24-21

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,417

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇑

Next Up … vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,506

First-Place Votes 4

Last week’s ranking No. 3 ⇑

Next Up … vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship game)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Last Week

Won at Georgia Tech, 31-23

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,571

First-Place Votes 59

Last week’s ranking No. 1 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Alabama (SEC Championship Game)

NEXT … Complete US LBM Week 13 Coaches Poll

Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

