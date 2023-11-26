New US LBM Coaches Poll out. Where did Ohio State drop to after loss at Michigan?
So far this season, we’ve been tracking each release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, and so far, the Ohio State football team has been hanging around the top of the poll as an undefeated team.
That’s sure to change, however, with the Buckeyes tight 30-24 loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. ‘The Game’ was there for the taking but there were simply too many mistakes, bad breaks, and lack of execution to get it done.
So how does that affect where OSU landed in this week’s Coaches Poll? You can bet that the usual suspects are up there like Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, and Texas, with some even receiving a bump because of the demise of Ohio State.
Here is a look at where the Buckeyes fell to, and where other teams around them landed in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll with the regular season now complete and conference championship games next on tap.
We’ll start by counting down the top ten, then ending with the complete top 25.
No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Last Week
Won at Michigan State, 42-0
Poll Details
Poll Points: 967
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 11 ⇑
Next Up … Bowl TBD
No. 9 - Missouri Tigers (10-2)
Last Week
Won at Arkansas, 48-14
Poll Details
Poll Points: 1034
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 10 ⇑
Next Up … Bowl TBD
No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)
Last Week
Won at Auburn, 27-24
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,182
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 8 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Georgia (SEC Championship game)
No. 7 - Texas Longhorns (11-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Texas Tech, 57-7
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,226
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 7 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship game)
No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Last Week
Lost at Michigan, 30-24
Poll Details
Poll Points: 1,250
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 2 ⇓
Next Up … Bowl TBD
No. 5 - Oregon Ducks (11-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Oregon State, 31-7
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,278
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇑
Next Up … vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship Game)
No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles (12-0)
Last Week
Won at Florida, 24-15
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,403
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 4 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Louisville (ACC Championship Game)
No. 3 - Washington Huskies (12-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Washington State, 24-21
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,417
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇑
Next Up … vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game)
No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,506
First-Place Votes 4
Last week’s ranking No. 3 ⇑
Next Up … vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship game)
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
Last Week
Won at Georgia Tech, 31-23
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,571
First-Place Votes 59
Last week’s ranking No. 1 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Alabama (SEC Championship Game)
NEXT … Complete US LBM Week 13 Coaches Poll
Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
12-0
1,571 (59)
–
2
12-0
1,460 (4)
+1
3
Washington
12-0
1417
+2
4
Florida State
12-0
1403
+1
5
11-1
1278
+1
6
10-1
1250
-4
7
11-1
1226
–
8
11-1
1182
–
9
Missouri
10-2
1034
+1
10
10-2
967
+1
11
10-2
937
+1
12
10-2
895
+1
13
9-3
780
+1
14
Louisville
10-2
716
-5
15
9-3
681
+1
16
9-3
602
+1
17
10-2
553
+2
18
11-1
549
–
19
Oklahoma State
9-3
253
+2
20
North Carolina State
9-3
303
+4
21
Oregon State
8-4
253
-6
22
Liberty
12-0
236
–
23
8-4
209
–
24
SMU
10-2
135
+1
25
11-1
79
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes
Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;
