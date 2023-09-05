US LBM Coaches Poll updated after Week 1 of college football

College football is now in full swing with every team having at least one game under its belt.

While many of the top teams rolled, there were some interesting upsets, including Duke over No. 9 Clemson, No. 8 Florida State over No. 5 LSU, and Colorado over No. 16 TCU.

No. 2 Michigan football managed to take care of business, beating East Carolina, 30-3. Future opponent No. 7 Penn State also handled West Virginia, but No. 4 Ohio State sputtered offensively against Indiana.

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll is out and the Wolverines remained at No. 2. Penn State is still No. 7 and Ohio State is No. 4.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

