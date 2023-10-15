US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 7: Where is UGA?

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to be ranked as the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 7. Georgia is coming off an unimpressive performance on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Week 7’s top game featured Washington defeating Oregon, who was previously unbeaten, 36-33 in a Pac-12 clash. Another Pac-12 unbeaten, USC, lost in Week 7 at Notre Dame. North Carolina earned a 41-31 win over Miami. Oregon State defeated UCLA in a Pac-12 game.

Looking ahead, Week 8 features four games between teams in the top 25 of the coaches poll. Georgia football has a bye week during Week 8 before the Bulldogs play against Florida on Oct. 28.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the rest of the top 25.

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

No. 1 Georgia

Week 7: Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

Georgia continues to stack together uneven performances, but so does the rest of the SEC. The Bulldogs are the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC and will look to heal up during their bye week in Week 8.

No. 2 Michigan

Week 7: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Michigan’s closest game of the season remains a 24-point win over Rutgers. Michigan played an easy schedule to open the season, but faces a much tougher October and November slate. The Wolverines have been consistent: Michigan has scored over 30 points every week and has not allowed any team to score more than 10 points.

No. 3 Ohio State

Week 7: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had over 100 receiving yards and score a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ win against Purdue. Ohio State faces Penn State in Week 8 in the biggest game of the week.

No. 4 Florida State

Week 7: Florida State 41, Syracuse 3

Star Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman continues to be one of the top pass catchers in college football. Coleman caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Seminoles’ home win over

No. 5 Washington

Week 7: Washington 36, Oregon 33



Washington won a massive home game against Oregon in Week 7. Quarterback Michel Penix had another gem against Oregon. Penix threw for over 300 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Washington is in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12.

No. 6 Penn State

Week 7: Penn State 63, UMass 0

Penn State got its second shutout in three weeks against UMass. The Nittany Lions play in their biggest game of the year against Ohio State in Week 8.

No. 7 Oklahoma

Week 6: off



The Oklahoma Sooners had a bye week after earning a massive win at Texas. Oklahoma plays UCF in Week 8.

No. 8 Alabama (tied)

Week 7: Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

Alabama looked like it would cruise to a win over Arkansas after the first half. The Crimson Tide held a 21-6 halftime lead, but barely won over Arkansas. Alabama looks like it is going to continue playing in close games.

No. 8 Texas (tied)

Week 7: off

Texas had a week off after losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns are still top contenders in the Big 12.

No. 10 North Carolina

Week 7: UNC 41, Miami 31

With Louisville’s loss, UNC and Florida State are the two last remaining undefeated teams in the ACC. UNC has an easy upcoming schedule with games against Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Campbell.

