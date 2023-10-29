US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 9: Georgia remains No. 1

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 9. In Week 9, Georgia dominated Florida 43-20 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 8-0 Bulldogs face off against the 7-1 Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 14, in Athens on Saturday. Georgia will have a chance to take control of the SEC East with a win over Missouri. Georgia remains the SEC’s lone undefeated team. Ten undefeated teams remain in Power Five conferences.

Week 9 action featured Kansas upsetting Oklahoma in a surprising 38-33 win. Oregon dominated Utah on the road. North Carolina had another embarrassing loss in ACC play against Georgia Tech.

The College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday. Florida State, Ohio State, and Washington all won in Week 9 and figure to be ranked near the top in addition to Georgia and Michigan.

