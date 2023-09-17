US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 3: Georgia remains No. 1
The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after earning a narrow 24-14 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Georgia faced some real adversity in its first SEC game of the season. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina before outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half.
Week 3 featured close contests for many top college football teams. Florida State narrowly won on the road at Boston College. Texas and Alabama both struggled to gain separation for non-Power Five opponents.
Tennessee and Kansas State both lost to unranked opponents in Week 3. The Volunteers lost on the road against Florida and Kansas State lost at Missouri thanks to a last second field goal.
Let’s take a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3:
Full rankings
Rnk
School
Rcd
Pts
1st
Pvs
Chg
Hi/Lo
1.
3-0
1598
62
1
–
1/1
2.
3-0
1514
1
2
–
2/2
3.
Florida State
3-0
1396
0
3
–
3/8
4.
3-0
1394
1
4
–
4/4
5.
3-0
1325
0
5
–
5/6
6.
3-0
1312
0
6
–
6/12
7.
3-0
1224
0
7
–
7/7
8.
Washington
3-0
1164
0
8
–
8/11
9.
4-0
1044
0
11
+2
9/13
10.
Utah
3-0
967
0
12
+2
10/14
11.
3-0
946
0
13
+2
11/15
12.
2-1
886
0
10
-2
3/12
13.
2-1
808
0
14
+1
13/15
14.
3-0
683
0
16
+2
14/19
15.
Oregon State
3-0
660
0
17
+2
15/18
16.
3-0
602
0
19
+3
16/22
17.
3-0
592
0
18
+1
16/20
18.
Duke
3-0
469
0
20
+2
18/NR
19.
3-0
435
0
21
+2
19/25
20.
2-1
362
0
9
-11
9/20
21.
Miami
3-0
298
0
23
+2
21/NR
22.
3-0
206
0
24
+2
22/NR
23.
2-1
193
0
22
-1
9/23
24.
Washington State
3-0
160
0
NR
+2
24/NR
25.
3-0
156
0
25
–
25/NR
Schools dropped out
No. 15 Kansas State
Others receiving votes
Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.