US LBM Coaches Poll released after Week 13: UGA remains No. 1

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following rivalry week. Georgia won in a surprisingly close game against Georgia Tech. Georgia plays Alabama next week in the SEC championship.

Michigan won at home against Ohio State to move into the No. 2 slot in the poll. The Wolverines will face Iowa in the Big Ten championship next week. Ohio State dropped to No. 6 after losing to Michigan for a third consecutive season. Will be the Buckeyes be the No. 6 team in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday? We think they may be ranked as the top one-loss team over Oregon.

Additionally, we project Michigan to jump ahead of Georgia in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines’ win over Ohio State is more impressive than any win Georgia has this year.

Alabama won on a stunning, last-grasp pass against Auburn to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive heading into the SEC championship. Texas, Oregon, Washington, and Florida State all won in Week 13 to stay in the College Football Playoffs. Louisville lost to Kentucky and is eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the ACC title game.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire