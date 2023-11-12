US LBM Coaches Poll released after Week 11: Georgia stays No. 1

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to be the nation’s No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 11. Georgia played its best game of the season in a dominant 52-17 home win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Week 11 of the college football season featured Michigan winning a defensive battle in the Big Ten against Penn State. Washington won at home against a gritty Utah team. Oregon prevailed over USC to boost the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. Texas and Florida State survived in one-score wins over conference foes.

Ohio State dominated Michigan State. All five undefeated Power Five teams won again in Week 11. Missouri moved up in the rankings after the Tigers dominated Tennessee in a ranked SEC clash. The SEC championship game is set. The Georgia Bulldogs will play the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 2 in a battle of two of the best teams in the nation.

Who are the teams ranked No. 11-25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll?

11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 North Carolina 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 11?

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Week 11: Oregon State 62, Stanford 17

Oregon State demolished Stanford in Week 11. The Beavers have a shot at winning the Pac-12 as they host Washington and then play at Oregon over the next two weeks.

Louisville Cardinals

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Louisville 31, Virginia 24

Louisville is Florida State’s most likely opponent in the ACC championship. Nobody saw this good of a season coming for the Cardinals. Louisville is the nation’s lowest-ranked Power Five team with one loss.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Crimson Tide will have a chance to pick up a monster win in the SEC championship game against Georgia in a few weeks. Alabama will play Auburn in the week prior to the SEC title game.

Texas Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman

Week 11: Texas 29, TCU 26



Texas earned another one-score win as star Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to action after suffering a right shoulder injury. Texas will likely play in the Big 12 championship, but who they will play against is unclear.

Oregon Ducks

The Register Guard

Week 11: Oregon 36, USC 27



The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix are still looking to win the Pac-12. Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes remain decent after the Ducks picked up a big win over Caleb Williams and USC.

Washington Huskies

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Washington 35, Utah 28

Quarterback Michael Penix and Washington continue to win. The Huskies shut down the Utah offense in the second half to continue their undefeated season.

Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee Democrat

Week 11: Florida State 27, Miami 20

The Seminoles moved to 10-0 with a home victory over in-state rival Miami. Florida State remains the ACC’s only realistic hope at making the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles have already earned a spot in the ACC championship, where they will likely play Louisville.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Columbus Dispatch

Week 11: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3



Ohio State’s 10-0 season is leading up to a clash with the Michigan Wolverines. Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with seven receptions for 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s win.

Michigan Wolverines

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15



Michigan defeated Penn State on the road without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines attempted just eight passes in their win. Penn State’s offense is dreadful to watch. Michigan is on a collision course with Ohio State.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Georgia 52, Mississippi 17

Was there a more impressive team in college football in Week 11 than Georgia? The Bulldogs thoroughly dominated Ole Miss and racked up over 600 total yards of offense against the Rebels.

