US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 5: UGA loses first place votes
The Georgia Bulldogs have retained No. 1 slot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after escaping with a 27-20 road win against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers propelled the Bulldogs to victory with a massive second half performance.
Week 5 featured LSU falling in a shootout against Ole Miss, Alabama crushing Mississippi State, and Washington having a close call against Arizona.
Notre Dame won on the road 21-14 against Duke. USC won 48-41 in a close game against Colorado.
Let’s take a look at the US LBM Coaches Poll after a wild Week 5:
25. Louisville
24. Fresno State
23. LSU
22. Missouri
21. Duke
20. Kentucky
19. Utah
18. Tennessee
17. Miami
16. Oregon State
15. Mississippi
14. Washington State
13. North Carolina
12. Oklahoma
11. Notre Dame
Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll?
Alabama
Week 5: Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17
Alabama dominated Mississippi State thanks to a big fourth quarter. Alabama, who may have the best defense in the SEC, held Mississippi State to 107 passing yards and forced three interceptions.
Oregon
Week 5: Oregon 42, Stanford 6
The Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix overcame a slow start to defeat Stanford in Week 5. Oregon has a bye week in Week 6 before facing Washington in critical Pac-12 clash on Oct. 14.
Washington
Week 5: Washington 31, Arizona 24
The Huskies had a scare against Arizona. Washington used the ground game to score four rushing touchdowns. The Huskies also have a bye before facing Oregon in key Pac-12 game on Oct. 14.
USC
Week 5: USC 48, Colorado 41
Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams threw for six total touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Colorado. The bad news is USC’s defense is still not that good. The Trojans allowed 564 yards and 41 points to Colorado. This is not a championship defense.
Penn State
Week 5: Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
Penn State’s sluggish first half against Northwestern did not matter after the Nittany Lions outscored Northwestern 31-3 in the second half. The Nittany Lions moved to 5-0.
Florida State
Week 5: off
The Seminoles had a bye week after knocking off Clemson on the road. Florida State is the team to beat in the ACC. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman and quarterback Jordan Travis are a dynamic duo. The Seminoles play Virginia Tech in Week 6.
Texas
Week 5: Texas 40, Kansas 14
Quinn Ewers and Texas pulled away from Kansas in the second half. Texas and Oklahoma are both 5-0 entering their Week 6 rivalry game. The Longhorns are looking to end their final season in the Big 12 with a bang.
Get more Texas news, analysis and opinions on Longhorns Wire
Ohio State
Week 5: off
Ohio State earned a bye week after getting a massive road win at Notre Dame in Week 4. The Buckeyes host Maryland in Week 6.
Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on Buckeyes Wire
Michigan
Week 5: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7
Michigan has not had a close game yet. The Wolverines received only one first place vote despite Georgia’s struggles against Auburn. Michigan is the team to beat in the Big Ten.
Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire
Georgia
Week 5: Georgia 27, Auburn 20
Georgia looked a little shaky on the road at Auburn. The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice and allowed Auburn to jump out to a 10-0 lead. Georgia regained the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a monster second half from tight end Brock Bowers.
This Georgia run defense may not be as good as it has been in previous years, but college football coaches still have a lot of respect for the back-to-back national champions.